i hope it's just his decapitated head on a spike in king's landing

He has a scene with Maisie! Either while in the Riverlands or in Winterfell.

ugh this is almost too easy



troll she kills to pass a bridge

I literally guffawed.

ble teas. i need to peace out before they announce a musical episode





its like they were like "how do we possibly make this show worse?" and settled on ryan murphy hire-as-many-famous-guest-stars-as-possible teas. i need to peace out before they announce a musical episode

Such a cute gif omg

mte

bb bran <3

Does he actually believe his on Adeles level? I know his arrogant but he can't be that delusional.

He thinks Adele is his only competition because she's the only artist* to have sold more than him (he's wrong, but that's what he thinks lmao)



Edited at 2017-03-12 10:26 pm (UTC)

I happened to catch an interview of him on the breakfast club a few days ago and he addressed the Adele thing. He said that he wasn't trying to say that he's bigger than Adele or on her level but that she's the benchmark when it comes to sales and in terms of commercial success she's what anybody in the industry would aim for because why would you want to put out a product if you don't want as many people in the world to hear it. It didn't come across as arrogant to me but I also don't know the initial quote that he made.

If he's anything but a whitewalker then I'm not here for it.

maybe he'll be a wildling, Yigritte's ugly cousin or something

lol he will be a wildling musician or some such

GoT first troll! he'll be under a bridge or smth. (please universe let that be trueee)

Maybe the little gremlin gets killed off quickly.

VOM

he's got the visuals to match tbh

yes, he looks medieval.

loooooool tru

LMAO

adblock

Wildling corpse number 23948793 pls



please don't sing rains of castamere

sansa's new love interest tbh

hf ginger procreation!!

hasn't she suffered enough

Not even Cersei deserves that.

unless his character is eaten by one of Dany's dragons, NOPE.

I had the same thought, but it was getting eaten by Ramsey Bolton's dogs.

Getting attacked by Nymeria perhaps?

fingers crossed he meets a truly gruesome end!

watch him get cast in american horror story next

apparently they did this for maisie? and flop turner wants justin bieber to guest star next season

mess

lmfao Ed is the new Gendry



never believe anything Sophie says btw, she tells the truth about 0.1% of the time

actually this comment just made me think he might play one of the freys

omg sophie consistently has the worst taste

he is truly unlikable.

yeah he's trying to be male t-swift, but his mouth is too big and annoying for that to ever happen

Taylor Swift's shtick is annoying enough as it is and add his Nice Guy elements and it's a toxic combination

