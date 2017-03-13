Didn't he get a surrogate before too?



Also, fuck kids and babies, they're so disgusting. Reply

He don't want to pay no child support. Reply

i think he realized after his son that it's cheaper to get a surrogate than pay off the baby mama Reply

his son was through a surrogate too wasn't he? Reply

his kid is cute Reply

His family situation is so interesting and goes against everything you'd expect from him if you just went by his public persona.

I'm surprised there's still no word on the mother of his first child. Reply

It's great he is doing this instead of getting his girlfriend pregnant at that age Reply

that's because he'd have to fuck her to get her pregnant and I'm sure that's not in her contract Reply

There are women who use sperm donors, so if he can afford a surrogate good for him. Reply

I feel like that's not quite the same though. women have expiration dates, and a single woman in her 30s/40s know that their clocks are ticking. men don't have to worry about that though, he still has plenty of time to settle down and have kids, plus 32 is very young. Reply

I do agree that it isn't completely the same thing about men and women having children with older, but there are some risk still. I was 29 when pregnant with my second child, my husband was 40. I had to go every two weeks to get checked. They told me it was due to my husband's age that it was considered a higher risk pregnancy. If the man is 40 or over there is greater risk of the child being autistic or having schizophrenia.



But yes, I do agree he is still young.



Edited at 2017-03-12 10:47 pm (UTC) Reply

actually, male sperm does get weaker and less virile as time goes by. the same risks you get with an older woman, you can get with an older man. but hey if he doesn't think he needs a partner to have a child that's really up to him. he adores his kid and wants some more. he can afford it. Reply

Is that why people say he's gay? Reply

Ricky Martin taught ha Reply

That and over 9k other rumours

And also some people have gaydar Reply

I honestly don't follow football that closely lol but after this ia Reply

cue that gif of him staring at the other guy's crotch. lol



But in all seriousness, if I were gay and in a major league sport like football, I'd stay in the closet too. Sports fans and players can be the fucking worst. Reply

and Reply

I dont know why I never put it together that his ex gf is now dating Bradley Cooper



that makes sense Reply

he's probably gonna come out after he retires



unfortunately the soccer world can barely handle an openly gay player, much less someone as big as as christiano Reply

Not only that, a lot of rumors of him dating his personal trainer Reply

This comment on the source website sums up basically what I was thinking



"Let's stop playing around. We are all thinking the same thing. Let's be honest, all the signs are there....best of luck to him"



Edited at 2017-03-12 10:11 pm (UTC) Reply

I honestly don't think he's gay. His family seems incredibly involved in his life so I imagine they're super protective over him and his money. Reply

It's smart of him to do this - He gets to stay a fuckboy and keep his kids without any threats of custody or child support. Reply

Sis, he's gay Reply

I honestly don't think so. His family is crazy and super involved in his life and he seems self-aware enough that he's a fuckboy so I think he just does this shit to make sure the money stays in the family. Reply

Parent

This theory legit does not make sense. Reply

this and your other comments... the delusion Reply

I don't get this guy. Reply

Dont find him attractive, his brows are a mess. He looks decent in this gif. Reply

i mean...good luck to him. me thinks he'll come out when he retire..at least as bi Reply

I know people are convinced he's gay, but I can see him as the type of guy who's so attached to his mother that he doesn't want a wife or gf raising his kids her own way. Only his mom's methods and lbr, no woman will go with that 100%. But ya, he could also just be gay. Reply

He's really close to his mother you say... 🤔🤔🤔 Reply

Haha I know...but that is also such a "is he gay or European" thing. Lots of things to add to the gay column here, idk that the mom is one of them :p Reply

Parent

ia and ugh those are the worst types of men Reply

his son is the cutest Reply

