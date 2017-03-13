Cristiano Ronaldo is expecting twins via surrogate
Cristiano Ronaldo 'is expecting twins via an American surrogate' https://t.co/TgssZR5MK7— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 12, 2017
Is father to son Cristiano Jr., 7.
Is currently dating Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez, 23.
source
Also, fuck kids and babies, they're so disgusting.
I'm surprised there's still no word on the mother of his first child.
But yes, I do agree he is still young.
Edited at 2017-03-12 10:47 pm (UTC)
And also some people have gaydar
But in all seriousness, if I were gay and in a major league sport like football, I'd stay in the closet too. Sports fans and players can be the fucking worst.
that makes sense
unfortunately the soccer world can barely handle an openly gay player, much less someone as big as as christiano
"Let's stop playing around. We are all thinking the same thing. Let's be honest, all the signs are there....best of luck to him"
Edited at 2017-03-12 10:11 pm (UTC)