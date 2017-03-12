A Wrinkle in Time wraps filming
Principal photography for WRINKLE IN TIME wrapped last night! An epic adventure. I loved each and every minute. xo! pic.twitter.com/D3z5J6KBIz— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on @MindyKaling! She was the very first WRINKLE casting idea I had. So grateful she said yes! Thanks, Mindy! Love to you! 💛 pic.twitter.com/RoCIQukc2G— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
A million thank you's to @ava for casting me in @WrinkleInTime! ❤️ Your vision for this film is extraordinary & your execution is sublime! pic.twitter.com/zSKYJkstM0— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on @LeviZaneMiller for WRINKLE IN TIME. Our leading man. An actor with great power. And a gentleman already. Thanks, Levi! 💛 pic.twitter.com/UJNW99yeRq— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a WRINKLE IN TIME wrap on #AndreHolland. A dream of an actor and a man. Thanks, Dre. 💛 pic.twitter.com/wPXxC2cSDi— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on @RowanBlanchard! She joined us for a few days and made a big impression. She's a real artist with a voice. Thanks, Rowan. 💛 pic.twitter.com/rr00XTiV5c— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
That's a wrap on @StormReid. Hands down, one of the most formidable actors I've worked with. The world will know her name. Love you, @Storm. pic.twitter.com/xM2FiOywaH— Ava DuVernay (@ava) March 12, 2017
HFT.
I've wondered that too.
So I'm only HFT if they stop before Many Waters lmao oh my gooooddd I can't believe that's actually my favorite book in the series but seriously it's better left in my memory and never acknowledged again after this post.
Many Waters is so wacky, it's my favorite after a Wrinkle in Time. hot, half-naked twins! Gorgeous seraphim and nephilim! I wouldn't call it good but it is entertaining AF.
I need to reread the His Dark Materials books too...
I hope Disney advertises this properly, really push it. A teaser with Last Jedi and a trailer with Black Panther Don't let this be a Tomorrowland!
I read this book but I can't remember it.
I hope it's not as boring as Bridge to Terabithia's Disney movie.
i hope this movie doesn't flop. the casting was really good and i want to see ava get a million more directing projects.
And I've never read this book, ontd. Should I?