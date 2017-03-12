A Wrinkle in Time wraps filming

HF André my love Reply

Andre holland can wrinkle my ass anytime. Reply

Actually really excited for this. I remember enjoying this book on a mind blown level in grade three and the cast is super appealing to me and of course Ava Reply

i never read the book, but the cast is A++ plus ava! Reply

This is one of my favorite books ever. I think Ava will do it justice. Reply

I didn't really love this book, but I love the director & cast so I may end up seeing this. All of their location shots from NZ looked so beautiful. Reply

I hate Reese as an actress and a celeb but you have to give it to her for supporting female directors and talent... Reply

I just re-read this book, and I'm super stoked for a new movie adaptation. Reply

This book is the beginning of my hate of fantasy lol Reply

Great...now where's a Queen Sugar season 2 announcement? Reply

They're filming s2 now. It'll premiere July 21st. Reply

props to disney for doing this even after pete's dragon and the bfg flopped. Reply

What does principal photography mean? Like they're done shooting and post production begins? Reply

I've wondered that too. Reply

Yes Reply

I'm cautiously looking forward to this movie. As is my relationship to the book, lol. It's one of those I loved as a kid (even though FOR THE LIFE OF me I could not understand a thing going on) but as I get older I read the whole series and go "lmao are you kidding me? Okay Madeline. Cut it out."



So I'm only HFT if they stop before Many Waters lmao oh my gooooddd I can't believe that's actually my favorite book in the series but seriously it's better left in my memory and never acknowledged again after this post. Reply

Many Waters was...weird. I think my favorite is a A Swiftly Tilting Planet? Not sure, need to go back and read. Reply

ngl many waters kinda started my obsession with the bible from a fictional/secular (as in non-religious, lol) POV. But yeah, that was a wild subject for a YA audience, and I was the kid stanning His Dark Materials Reply

out of curiosity, what are the elements that make you go "cut it out"? There are definitely things in A Swiftly Tilting Planet that make me side-eye L'Engle but for the most part, I love the themes in the book and still enjoyed rereading the books as an adult. I think there are still parts of the series (esp A Wind In the Door) that I don't get tho lol. it also bums me out to find out that L'Engle own family situation was so dysfunctional and that her children resented her bc I always thought she based the Murry family after her own :|



Many Waters is so wacky, it's my favorite after a Wrinkle in Time. hot, half-naked twins! Gorgeous seraphim and nephilim! I wouldn't call it good but it is entertaining AF.



I need to reread the His Dark Materials books too... Reply

This already has that "acclaimed children's book look that ends up being a kickass movie that translates to no one seeing the movie" sheen that a monster calls had.



I hope Disney advertises this properly, really push it. A teaser with Last Jedi and a trailer with Black Panther Don't let this be a Tomorrowland! Reply

I've seen more about this movie than a Monster Calls, plus this has Oprah on it's side! I'm predicting big things Reply

I think the fact that A Monster Calls was Scottish automatically ruins a bunch of its appeal unfortunately. Although you've reminded me that I really need to watch it, I loved the book. I'm also really looking forward to the I Kill Giants movie that's supposed to come out this year, it's a similar story to A Monster Calls but with a female lead. Reply

It is wonderful and I adored it so much. It's went out of US theaters literally two weeks after it finally came out and i'm just waiting on a blu ray release. Reply

I read this book but I can't remember it. Reply

I loved this book as a kid and have worried about how it will translate to film but that picture of the girl playing Meg is so perfect to me. She just really captures the character! Reply

i hope it's good Reply

My ex-friend used to always tell me to read this when we were kids, but I never got around to it. It's short, so I'm sure I'll get to it eventually. I'll check for it the next time I'm at the thrift store.



I hope it's not as boring as Bridge to Terabithia's Disney movie. Reply

I'm so VERCURIOUS about this, give it to me asaps. Reply

i am very excited for this movie Reply

here for kween gugu 😍😍😍 Reply

Maybe the movie will make me like this cause I absolutely hated the book Reply

so many polarizing opinions about this book, lol.



i hope this movie doesn't flop. the casting was really good and i want to see ava get a million more directing projects. Reply

i have high hopes Reply

I read this book for the first time in third grade, reread it in 2005 (I was 18, between first and second years of undergrad), and need to reread it again now. Reply

obsessed w these books, didn't even realize they were making a movie. i'm excited Reply

I love you Andre Holland <3



And I've never read this book, ontd. Should I? Reply

I LOVED it, but then again I was def the right age when I read it, I'm not sure how it would be reading it as an adult. Reply

Still one of my favorites but I also think I was the right age when I first read it. As an adult, maybe you'll find some things more annoying rather than charming. I still think you should give it a shot! It's super short, a quick read. Reply

BLESS I can't wait~ Reply

damn that was fast. i feel like it was only just announced that this film was even happening! Reply

