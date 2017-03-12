Justin Bieber snubs his fans yet again and makes one of them cry after calling her sick

Your fans made you rich. It's fine to refuse to take a picture but the least you can do is quickly thank them for their support and be on your merry way. Don't say your fans make you "sick" wtf Reply

And yet he still has fans. That's the confusing part. Reply

Exactly, I just don't have sympathy for the fans lining his pockets (unless they are really young but they probably aren't anymore).



Like what is this? The fan is still going to try and meet him at the airport before he flies out of the city to his next tour stop.



Nooo, I'm on neither team, ew. Reply

I hear you. I've never understood what fans of justin beiber see in him. All I ever read is he's made a fan cry or called one fat or been really rude. Why would you stan for someone who hates you? Reply

after justin timberlake, one direction, he now has the monopoly on hot white male pop star.



It's like the Chris Brown fans. Reply

'uhm he was just having a bad day!!1 its allowed, he works so hard!1' - his fans making excuses for him probably Reply

Right. I would understand one story of him being unkind – it's normal to feel less than friendly sometimes – but there's too many stories now, including his blowoffs at professional obligations (M&G, concerts), to deny that he's a straight up asshole. Reply

His fans are clones of Selena: no self respect & they keep coming back for more abuse from him Reply

It's very confusing, but I fear a lot of them are really young and don't know better / are being conditioned not to respect themselves, bc society. :\ Reply

People need to love themselves more! Reply

How does he still have a career? He treats fans like a pariah. He wouldn't be here if it weren't for them being obsessed with him. Reply

My mom would've cussed him the fuck out. Shit, I would've too. Reply

Bieber's fans clearly need to listen harder to his music... Reply

Isn't that song just a thinly veiled "Go fuck yourself?" Reply

pretty damn much Reply

"The fan is still going to try and meet him at the airport before he flies out of the city to his next tour stop." girl, why???? love yourself Reply

mte Reply

i've stopped feeling bad for his stans that he treats like shit



u all get what u deserve, enjoy this dipshit pickle Reply

IA they know what they sign up for when they go to his shows and when they try to approach him for a photo. He wanted the fame and money and success but hates the people that made all that possible for him. I don't understand why this tour is still continuing when you know deep down he wants to go back to LA and keep Hailey locked up in his hotel room. Reply

i'm dying for a hailey reunion, they suit each other, can she cancel him out already. Reply

Yep. 1D stans are horrible but you don't see the boys doing them like this. If you're dumb enough to continue to stan this trash after he's shitted on his fans repeatedly then you're getting what you deserve. Unstan and loveyourself.mp3 Reply

this flop ass piece of shit.



but that begs the question, why does he still have stans Reply

The fan is still going to try and meet him at the airport

the fuck? how can this pissant have such a hold on people? he's an absolute dickhead. Reply

'The fan is still going to try and meet him at the airport before he flies out of the city to his next tour stop.' Well.



In 'Chasing Cameron' some of the fans are so entitled and terrifying and Justin Bieber is (for some reason) a million times more famous. I don't think he should have told her she made him sick but I would get pissed off too if people were grabbing me or dragging me or waving a phone in my face like I wasn't even a human being. That mum also needs to get a grip.



Edited at 2017-03-12 08:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Fans don't see celebrities as human beings they see them as fictional characters sometimes I think fanfic feeds in the dehumanizing of them Reply

This truth. Reply

It's been ages since I watched it but I remember one or two episodes where they were creepy as fuck. I'm also not here for them bawling about how they saved their life. Reply

mte. people's entitlement re: celebs is fucking creepy. maybe he went too far with his words, but i can't really blame him either. he's an entertainer who gives his fans music & shows, they pay for it, the transaction ends there unless he's willing to offer more. clearly he isn't. Reply

ia completely Reply

Tbh I'd probably be hella annoyed if I had to deal with that on the daily although I wouldn't go around calling people "sick" Reply

ia with women celebs not getting away with shit..but POC? donno how chris br*wn treats his fans..but he's continually done reprehensible things and seems to get away with it. Reply

Does he really treat them shitty? I just thought he was shitty to everyone else around him. I know he gets mad when they don't buy his music since he made a whole post about it on Instagram. I guess I just haven't seen anyone besides Justin treat their fans continuously awful before and always get away with it. Even Louis who has people wishing death on his child knows how to reel it in and will take a fan pic. Reply

That has a lot more to do with the fact that he's a MAN and his targets are women than his race. You tried it with this comment. Not excusing any of Chris' actions but he still gets more shit than white men WHO ARE ABUSIVE.

Reply

Donno whether to lmao or smh. Ill just lolz. And what exactly did I try sweetie? Reply

The only thing associated with Justin Bieber that deserves fans is Kate McKinnon, period.

lmao Kate needs a best of DVD Reply

When I was 14 I ran the biggest website for a semi-big WB TV show star and she literally colluded with several other people to take my domain name from me, she even called me at home to basically chastise me for not giving into their demands sooner. It was all so surreal and crazy b/c here was somebody I idolized basically being a total asshole. It really does suck. Reply

You could tell us it's Reba..lol Reply

fgdfgdvbcfdgld. i would be kind of stoked to get a threatening phone call from reba



Edited at 2017-03-13 01:48 am (UTC) Reply

Who was it. Expose ha Reply

okay you gotta tell us now



Amanda Bynes? Melissa Joan Hart? Dot from Animaniacs?



I will just say it was an ensemble cast with a cult-like following and her career went down the toilet afterwards ;) Reply

lol, why tell the story if you're not gonna say who it is? Reply

dis juicy blind item rn Reply

Was it Majandra Delfino? I think I remember you saying this a long time ago and for some reason it always stuck with me, lmao. Reply

It always surprises me when celebs are anything but grateful for any extra advertisement/support.



On that note, when I was 14 I had a Riley Smith fansite. He visited it and commented and I was super happy and like 'MISSION ACCOMPLISHED'. Then I let the site go and went back to Sailor Moon fanpages. Haha. Reply

The fan is still going to try and meet him at the airport before he flies out of the city to his next tour stop.



Now sis.... don't do that. Reply

I'm so confused by parents that allow or help their kids be over the top super fans that stalk celebs. Like i was obsessed with the Spice Girls when I was a kid but if I asked my mom to drive me around while I stalk them she would have slapped me upside the head and taken away my CDs. Reply

mte. i feel like social media makes it way too easy to find celebs these days though. like stalker sarah wouldn't have been a thing in the 90s/early 2000s. Reply

