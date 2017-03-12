Justin Bieber snubs his fans yet again and makes one of them cry after calling her sick
@JustinBieber snubs Melbourne fans, refusing to take photos in chance meeting outside Crown https://t.co/pzn3Rxuyy8 pic.twitter.com/RfKJPJq6rw— Herald Sun (@theheraldsun) March 11, 2017
Justin still early on in his 2017 Purpose stadium tour was approached by a fan and her mother recently in Melbourne who asked for a photo with him.
In the video at the source, Justin tells the fan that she's invading his privacy and says she makes him sick.
The mother of the fan told the Herald Sun that her daughter "was bawling her eyes out" and that she was "dying to meet him and then he humiliated her." The fan is still going to try and meet him at the airport before he flies out of the city to his next tour stop.
The mother of the heartbroken fan also adds that during his Melbourne show Justin's "hands were in his pockets for the first five songs and it seemed like he didn’t want to be there."
The extension of Justin's Purpose tour ends September 6th!
I can understand that fans are annoying but his genuine hate for them is something else. I can't imagine a POC or a woman getting away with treating their fans continuously like shit the way he does. Which side are you on ONTD?
Source
Like what is this? The fan is still going to try and meet him at the airport before he flies out of the city to his next tour stop.
Nooo, I'm on neither team, ew.
u all get what u deserve, enjoy this dipshit pickle
but that begs the question, why does he still have stans
the fuck? how can this pissant have such a hold on people? he's an absolute dickhead.
In 'Chasing Cameron' some of the fans are so entitled and terrifying and Justin Bieber is (for some reason) a million times more famous. I don't think he should have told her she made him sick but I would get pissed off too if people were grabbing me or dragging me or waving a phone in my face like I wasn't even a human being. That mum also needs to get a grip.
Amanda Bynes? Melissa Joan Hart? Dot from Animaniacs?
On that note, when I was 14 I had a Riley Smith fansite. He visited it and commented and I was super happy and like 'MISSION ACCOMPLISHED'. Then I let the site go and went back to Sailor Moon fanpages. Haha.
Now sis.... don't do that.