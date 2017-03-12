Emma Watson Reveals She Is Attracted To Fictional Animals In Real Life

First she panders to the homophobes now she's gotta get that furry $$$ Reply

she is just being inclusive ok Reply

Mte lol Reply

my first thought



i hope the world becomes a more accepting place for her. emma watson making it happen, one interview at a time. furry activist 😻 Reply

LMAO Reply

lol Reply

lmao Reply

lmfaooo Reply

ikr? I settled in just in time Reply

oh my GOD Reply

teenage!simba for me.



also, the beast>>>the prince



Edited at 2017-03-12 08:35 pm (UTC) Reply

teenage simba?? wasn't he on screen for literally 1 second while they're doing that head swaying thing across the log to show time passing? Reply

Yes! And yet... Reply

W/e I have heard all y'all admit to crushes on simba, the fox version of Robin Hood, and the beast as well so idec Reply

but enough of them though Reply

same i want to be excluded from this narrative Reply

add me to this list. Never once did I find any Disney animal to be "hot". Human characters? Sure! Animals? No. Reply

lmao the fox Robin Hood? He is rather charming tho... 🤔 Reply

the fuck Reply

i'd like to be excluded from that narrative. Reply

"His name is Kelsey Grammer!" Reply

lmao simba Reply

Did anyone ever watch the Secret of NIHM, have to admit I had a bit of a "crush" on Justin. LOL Reply

don't forget about spyro bitchhh Reply

lmaoo Reply

lol when i first saw beauty and the beast, i was PISSED that belle waited all that time for the beast to transform and he ended up looking like that. NO THANKS. Reply

Edited at 2017-03-12 08:47 pm (UTC) He kind of grew on me. idk if it was intentional or not, but the way they drew him reminds me of sculptures and paintings from antiquity:

lmao. I always thought human Beast was so hot Reply

Lmao Reply

lmaooooo

tho i didn't think the prince was that ugly tbh, he reminded of Hercules whom i found hot when i was a kid so lol Reply

lmfao Reply

ngl I thought some of the predators + the bovine police chief in zootopia where hot. Reply

Omg the buff tiger on the bus was so hot Reply

Also, Aslan is just a lion, right? The only human aspect is that he can talk. I don't get her response



This press tour is such a mess. Just when I think it can't get any worse...Also, Aslan is just a lion, right? The only human aspect is that he can talk. I don't get her response

i'm in tears laughing at this gif omw Reply

nnn this gif is me rn Reply

lmao Reply

He's supposed to be Jesus LOL Reply

I think Emma Watson sees him as the sexy Jesus that every Puerto Rican mother has in her living room: Reply

Aslan is G O D, but in Narnia almost permanently a lion (can't remember if he does the disembodied voice thing as well). Reply

lmfao this gif!!! oh man Reply

More appropriate: Reply

He is voiced by Liam Neeson. Maybe she just wants that big shaggy dick Reply

why am i laughing so much at this?? Reply

hahaha aslan literally means lion in turkish. it's so weird to me hahahhaah. Reply

These fucking furries Reply

And people call out her lack of intersectionality smh



Queen of furry rights!



Edited at 2017-03-12 08:37 pm (UTC) Reply

idk if you meant furry rights, but 'furry right' is totally bringing to mind alt-right furry twitter Reply

same, and now you've brought to mind the "anime right" Reply

Don't forget antifa furries! Reply

EMMA WATSON IS DISGUSTING!!1!



Reply

ughhh seriously one of the best Disney movies. so underrated. Reply

ugh I love this movie so much and I love Pogo's remix he did for it Reply

I definitely had a little bit of a crush on foxy Robin Hood as a kid, but I somehow managed not to turn into a furry, praise the heavens! There's only so much room for embarrassing things in my life, I don't need more. Reply

Me too. But my crush was based on his character. Even with that I wouldn't have ever called an animal hot. Reply

I had a crush on Timon for some ungodly reason when I was 5. Also not a furry. But still, wouldn't call him "hot." D: Reply

Same! And also Launchpad McQuack, from DuckTales, lolllll Reply

lmao that picture was an excellent choice for this post Reply

all i can say is that this post is already delivering....



