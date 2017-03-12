lilo

Emma Watson Reveals She Is Attracted To Fictional Animals In Real Life

-In a recent interview while discussing BATB, Emma admitted that she finds Aslan from the Narnia movies to be "hot" and then said:

"Is that wrong? Is that OK? Probably not...No... It's not OK... It's not OK... I'm getting shaking heads.It happens. Sometimes animals in films are hot. I don't know what to say. That's where we're at".

-Emma finished with admitting that she finds the Beast hotter in his beast form than when he's human:

"There’s something a bit sad about when he transforms. You’re like a bit...oh...ok, you were quite nice before. He’s hot. The beast is hot."

