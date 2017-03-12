Emma Watson Reveals She Is Attracted To Fictional Animals In Real Life
-In a recent interview while discussing BATB, Emma admitted that she finds Aslan from the Narnia movies to be "hot" and then said:
"Is that wrong? Is that OK? Probably not...No... It's not OK... It's not OK... I'm getting shaking heads.It happens. Sometimes animals in films are hot. I don't know what to say. That's where we're at".
-Emma finished with admitting that she finds the Beast hotter in his beast form than when he's human:
"There’s something a bit sad about when he transforms. You’re like a bit...oh...ok, you were quite nice before. He’s hot. The beast is hot."
SOURCE
i hope the world becomes a more accepting place for her. emma watson making it happen, one interview at a time. furry activist 😻
also, the beast>>>the prince
Edited at 2017-03-12 08:35 pm (UTC)
He is rather charming tho... 🤔
Edited at 2017-03-12 08:47 pm (UTC)
tho i didn't think the prince was that ugly tbh, he reminded of Hercules whom i found hot when i was a kid so lol
Also, Aslan is just a lion, right? The only human aspect is that he can talk. I don't get her response
Edited at 2017-03-12 08:39 pm (UTC)
Queen of furry rights!
Edited at 2017-03-12 08:37 pm (UTC)
EMMA WATSON IS DISGUSTING!!1!
thank u ontd