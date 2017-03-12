WGN America's Underground 2x02 Trailer
it's back! did you like ep john legend's new song? can't wait for his appearance on screen
jessica de gouw is so gorgeous and fabulous. i'm loving ernestine's transformation and her scenes w/pearly mae, omg. so moving.
and harriet tubman and rosalee! love harriet being all idagf about your love life
Ernestine... oh man it's just so depressing :((( I'm not too educated on the topic but apparently she's working on a rice plantation and these were really tough and together with the drugs and the visions and the abuse it's too much omg I need her to snap out of it and get revenge on Mrs. Macon and reunite with little James and make it to freedom! :( Idk how they'll tie her storyline back into the others... oh and I still really want her to get revenge on that Reverend.
Harriet was AMAZING omg which makes me excited for John's turn as Frederick Douglass, they've been nailing all the new characters. Way more excited for them than the return of August, not looking forward to that :/
ikr, ernestine is compelling
i am SO interested in the 'fall' of ernestine. i think she has played such quiet rage and now this diminished and weary ernestine....such range. i LOVE pearly mae's commentary bc you know it is just ernestine's mental thoughts manifesting and they are so complex
I liked John and for me, him and Elizabeth were the power couple of the show.