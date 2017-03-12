Yeah I figured he might take a back seat this season because he wasn't in the promo material but I thought he might just get injured or taken out of the game for a while differently, not be killed in the first ep?! Idk it was shocking to me but then also kinda not because I'd seen those gifs because I was dumb enough to not blacklist spoilers oops. I mean, what is Elizabeth going to do now? Can she even keep the house? What will be her source of income? But yes I'm in love with Jessica de Gouw, idk if I've ever seen her before but she was great in S1 and now with the Sewing Circle, I'm sooo excited for her storyline!





Ernestine... oh man it's just so depressing :((( I'm not too educated on the topic but apparently she's working on a rice plantation and these were really tough and together with the drugs and the visions and the abuse it's too much omg I need her to snap out of it and get revenge on Mrs. Macon and reunite with little James and make it to freedom! :( Idk how they'll tie her storyline back into the others... oh and I still really want her to get revenge on that Reverend.





Harriet was AMAZING omg which makes me excited for John's turn as Frederick Douglass, they've been nailing all the new characters. Way more excited for them than the return of August, not looking forward to that :/