New Girl Is Probably 'Done' After Season 6, Says Jake Johnson

I'm surprised, I thought it would last longer



Although I don't know if it's still considered a hit after all of these years Reply

Thread

Link

Aw, no. :( I still really enjoy this show and these characters. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not sure how it lasted this long tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

the wind went out of this show's sails a while ago. sad because it had a lot of energy through seasons 1-3 but after nick and jess broke up it was like they weren't sure where to take it anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

is Zooey's career "over"? her sudden popularity as the It Indie Girl was soooo odd, but she rode it hard. Reply

Thread

Link

zooey's career was over when people saw what she looked like without her fringe. I don't think her popularity was that odd, "500 Days of Summer" was hit stands to reason her popularity would rise with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think it's hard to say. I think she has two kids now or is pregnant with the second one so i could see the ending of the show as a natural place to take a break. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

awwwww i hope not. i didn't keep up with the last season but this is one of my fave shows. i don't even need the season to have an overarching plot since the best episodes are the ones where they get into weird meaningless shenanigans. Reply

Thread

Link

It does feel like it's winding down. Schmidt and Cece have their house. Winston should be moving out to live with Aly. They're also been dropping pretty obvious Jess/Nick hints all season too, so all they would have to do is put them together in the finale and everyone would have a complete story. Reply

Thread

Link

i truly had no idea it was still going on



Reply

Thread

Link

I can't believe this is still on, I think I stopped watching around season 3.

I just hope Brooklyn nine nine never ends Reply

Thread

Link

I remember when this show premiered to 10mill viewers. That dropped super fast. Reply

Thread

Link

I hope Jess doesn't end up with Nick. Reply

Thread

Link

I used to LOVE this show but I'm about two seasons behind. I couldn't deal with CeCe. Reply

Thread

Link

The show has def lost its way. I'd be fine with it ending Reply

Thread

Link

can i have a winston spin off tho??? Reply

Thread

Link

Only if Ferguson is in it tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

winston is my favourite character! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's the best! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link