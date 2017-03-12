Stephen King and Son Exploring a World Without Women in Supernatural Novel ‘Sleeping Beauties’
Stephen King and his son Owen King are collaborating on a novel called 'Sleeping Beauties'.
A spectacular father/son collaboration like no other, Stephen King and Owen King tell the highest of high stakes stories: what might happen if women disappeared from the world of men?
In a future so real and near it might be now, something happens when women go to sleep; they become shrouded in a cocoon-like gauze. If they are awakened, if the gauze wrapping their bodies is disturbed or violated, the women become feral and spectacularly violent; and while they sleep they go to another place...
The men of our world are abandoned, left to their increasingly primal devices. One woman, however, the mysterious Evie, is immune to the blessing or curse of the sleeping disease. Is Evie a medical anomaly to be studied? Or is she a demon who must be slain?
Set in a small Appalachian town whose primary employer is a women's prison, SLEEPING BEAUTIES is a wildly provocative, gloriously absorbing father/son collaboration between Stephen King and Owen King.
count me in
Also, "Evie"?? Wow, that is some creative writing there, I have no idea what they could be referencing!
Please keep Evie safe
i guess there are different ways to do it, but it must be difficult to maintain one narrative voice if you're writing a novel together
Also Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett did 'Good Omens' together.
Which is ghostwriting so....maybe not.
But if it's something where the two writers are completely different style wise but their imaginations are similar it would probably be easier. Or vise versa? Idk.
