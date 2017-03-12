Stephen King and Son Exploring a World Without Women in Supernatural Novel ‘Sleeping Beauties’

stephen king you say

I pre-ordered, I will read, but I am skeptical that two men will be able to pull this off. I say this as a King stan who loves most of his female characters. Reply

mfte Reply

lmao this is my favorite gif Reply

LOL Reply

lmao Reply

Men are so disgusting Reply

You're always doing the most. Reply

nah men are. see: this book's plot. sorry bro. Reply

This does sound seriously gross, especially with the "awakened" feral women, I don't want to imagine what happens to them. Reply

mte :/ Reply

Hmmmmmmmmmmmmmmt Reply

there has to be gay sex in this Reply

lmao I was like um so there's just men that means lots of man on man action right Reply

Praying Evie survives and nothing bad happens to her even if she is a demon. Reply

I'm gonna hard pass on this.



Also, "Evie"?? Wow, that is some creative writing there, I have no idea what they could be referencing! Reply

Lilith would at least have been a 0.2% step up. Reply

I agree, at least that would give us a wittle more mystery. Reply

Would it be Stephen King if there wasn't creepy Christian imagery? Reply

A world of only men would terrify me so....good job on the plot?



Please keep Evie safe Reply

Well this sounds really bad. Reply

has anyone written collaboratively like this before? i think i'd be awful at it. i can understand it for comedy tv series or for songwriting, but those are the only situations i can imagine not intensely hating the experience (even if i loved the co-writer and thought their work was fantastic). especially with a family member lol



i guess there are different ways to do it, but it must be difficult to maintain one narrative voice if you're writing a novel together Reply

King's actually written a couple of short stories with his other son Joe Hill and two novels with Peter Straub.



Also Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett did 'Good Omens' together. Reply

I wouldn't mind it if someone else was writing it but I give the main ideas lol



Which is ghostwriting so....maybe not.



But if it's something where the two writers are completely different style wise but their imaginations are similar it would probably be easier. Or vise versa? Idk. Reply

'The Royal We' and 2 other books are by the 2 Fug Girls Reply

i've written collaboratively (never anything serious) but we both knew what was going on, it was great to take a load off. it was mainly because me and the person had developed different characters so it was to make sure they remained consistent throughout. Reply

Never an actual novel, but I used to write fanfic (not smutty omg) over the internet with someone where we'd take turns doing chapters and kind of edit together in the process. But that's easier to do with someone you already share ideas & interests in fiction. We had a general idea of the major plot stuff but we had different writing styles, she'd just kind of wing it with the main plot points in mind and I'd go off her lead and throw in a wrench here and there, lol. No way in hell I could do that with someone in my family. Reply

my bff does roleplaying, which, in a minor sense, is like this. I could never collaborate with someone because I don't have the right will power. I'd acquiesce to everything eventually. Reply

I think you'd need to be able to imitate the other's style at the very least, gaiman mentioned he and pratchett could both do that in the foreword for good omens iirc. I have no idea how you'd go about actually sharing the work though. I have friends who wrote a massive fic together and from what i understand they put the skeleton they'd both agreed on via a bunch of chat sessions on google docs and both went and edited it to write the parts they wanted little by little, maybe something like that? Reply

i have, and i absolutely agree with what king and strain said of their collaborations. you write with someone, you do 2-3 times the work than if you do it by yourself. Reply

Louisa Young co wrote the Lion Boy series with her daughter. It's cute. Reply

I've written collaboratively for research publications but not for a novel. I hated it for research so I can only imagine having to write a novel with somebody. Reply

the title is just so bad. Reply

In a future so real and near it might be now,



If they are awakened, if the gauze wrapping their bodies is disturbed or violated, the women become feral and spectacularly violent;



Is Evie a medical anomaly to be studied? Or is she a demon who must be slain?





mte lol Reply

I like Steven King's Twitter & the editorial-type stuff I've read by him, but not a fan of his fiction. like this plot... Reply

my bussy would be ready for all those mean to take out their sexual frustrations on. dont threaten me with a good time and an opportunity to get straight dick. Reply

M T E sis, it would be so filthy, so sexual. I'm already here for the men.com parody of the screen version of it Reply

