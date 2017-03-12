Well, that was fast. Reply

and it'll end equally fast. lbr. Reply

enough of these white Sean Cody gays.



Do you want them to kill themselves or...? Reply

SAVAGE Reply

Nnn gorl plz with this. I've been following their saga on DL lmao Reply

This is after ..three months? and a ten year age difference? Reply

More than 10? Some sites list him as 46. Reply

I didn't know but was just assuming. Reply

three months is literally a year in gay relationships. my 2 year long relationship was basically perceived as being a decade. Reply

aren't age differences in the gay community common though? Reply

good to know that gay men like to uhaul too! Reply

I can't believe he really turned out to be gay.



I mean it was so obvious but almost too cliché to be real. Reply

LOL Reply

I live for when these obvious closet cases come out. Reply

this will end in divorce Reply

Nnn same i give it six months they prob wont even make it to the altar. Reply

it doesn't seem like they've been together that long?



this seems so extra Reply

is he still a racist? has he apologized?



anyway my family is extremely close and my younger cousin got married so now all eyes are on me. i want to run away forever (because yuck marriage! yuck men!) but ties are hard to cut due to $$$ problems....i keep joking that i want to marry a 90 year old billionaire and wait for him to die so that i can live my life lol



Edited at 2017-03-12 07:55 pm (UTC)

I think he apologised (twice?). Reply

We are kindred spirits, I have the same life goals.



Also FUCK the marriage/children pushers, do you and only you. Reply

I'm not sure if he has apologized, I'm 80% sure he is still a racist tho.



And same with the goals, thank god my family is kinda progressive for a colombian family so when I told them I don't want to marry or have kids (because I want to live tah life traveling tbh) they weren't judgemental or have forced me to anything, sometimes my dad makes shady remarks about that if I don't have kids nobody will take care of me when I'm old, and sometimes my mom is like ~you are going to be a bitter old lady like your tías, but besides that it has been cool lol

Reply

I know I can't speak for yourself and I can't say to this or that because I don't know your situation and it would be unfair, etc



But one I thing I've learned is to live life because life is short and we only have one



So live your life girl. Fuck your family Reply

Didn't he just get together with the guy Reply

My father asked if I recently heard from sort-of-ex or if I already had a new [name ex] in my sights already. I replied that I was looking at eight cats to just get it over with, he wasn't amused.



/unnecessary relationship status sharing

colton is 28, he is 46. way too much of an age difference, imo Reply

Daddy issues. Reply

He's a hot successful daddy though, if he also has a big dick I couldn't say no either.



28 years is a fully mentally developed adult, at that point I don't think it matters. Reply

I've fucked people 20 years older than me, so I get that part.. But I'm not able.. to connect with them.. you know?



Edited at 2017-03-12 08:09 pm (UTC)

literally every single gay has been in a relationship with someone drastically older. i feel like half of all the married gays in the industry have a husband thats hella older. Reply

I couldn't do it for selfish reasons: I don't wanna be a widower at, like, 50! I mean, that and what could I possibly bring to the table with someone who's probably much more stable financially? Reply

I wouldn't want an old husband for the same reason why I wouldn't want old parents. Besides that, the age difference is fine, imo. Reply

personally, i've slept with men who were a good bit older than me (definitely more age difference than between these two), cause as long as the guy looks decent, has a solid dick and erection and can give it to me hard, i'm down. /hoe



but when it comes to relationships, i'd definitely prefer someone around my age. Reply

maybe he wants a dominating daddy top. whats wrong with that? Reply

hey, don't go stereotyping. maybe colton's the top and he's the submissive daddy. Reply

I've been dating my boyfriend for about 2 years and we just started talking about getting engaged. I had felt kind of ready for a little, but I'd always been a little faster in the relationship, so I was shocked when he made it sound..imminent.



A sign that I know it's legit is that fact that we unanimously ruled out getting engaged in Paris this summer when we go. It'd be an amazing proposal for a lot of people, but it's so not me/us.



I'm pretty sure he's going to find a way to involve my pup, which makes me feel all mushy. Reply

This ~high school sweethearts~ couple I knew broke up around age 24 and got with other people super fast. This past summer, both couples went to Europe (separately obv) and both came back engaged lol. They still have mutual friends so I wondered if it was some sort of one-upmanship tactic or what.



Congrats to you and the bf for being on the same page! Reply

Me and my fiancé started talking about it around the 2.5-3year mark but we didn't become engaged until a few months before our 5 years. Reply

my boyfriend and I have also been together for almost two years and I moved to another state to be with him and I'm ready to be asked within a year or two. We just got our shit together about a week ago (lol) so we need time to save money and I'm cool with a bit of a wait. Any later than that I might be annoyed lol. Reply

fortunately, not me!



congrats though Reply

it won't last. But good luck. Reply

lol what is it with them and rooftops



congrats i guess Reply

i'm screaming this is not real



they should @ her Reply

