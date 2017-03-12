March 12th, 2017, 07:06 pm __onthebound The Catch 2x02 Promo mireille has grown on me, tr knight is annoying and gina torres is fantasticSource Tagged: television - abc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2828 comments Add comment
http://www.celebdirtylaundry.com/2014/t
TR said a few years ago they met for lunch or something and talked it out. But it was Betty Beers that hired him for his role on The Catch not Shonda.
My details were jumbled up.
he says he is friends with elvy yost (sophie on the catch) and after season 1 he got together with her and the show runner allan heinberg who said if the show gets picked up he wants him to play mireille's brother.
He said they (him and shonda) had emailed and then the first time he saw her was at the table read with Betsy. They hugged and it was a very emotional reunion for the 3 of them. He said since then they had a meal together.
idk if it's mireille's wardrobe or like...what.. but yea. and her hair. and the music. it's glam and i love it
i've noticed it on a lot of her work.
Edited at 2017-03-13 03:01 am (UTC)
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
i have no real interest in any of the characters, esp not that couple that also work with them in the office. except i kinda like john simm and the actress that played penny in lost.
The good: HER HAIR. Her outfits. The stylish editing and scene transitions.
The bad: literally everything else. The writing and plotting are both so bad. You can see twists coming a mile away, and for a super high tech security company, everyone is pretty damn terrible at their jobs. Also, there's the requisite gorgeous girl who's also a computer genius who flails around on a keyboard for 1.5 seconds and "hacks" into wherever she wants.
I hate that I still apparently have so many thoughts about this nothing of a show.