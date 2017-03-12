will watch anything for gina torres. this queen should be having the best career. :( Reply

Thread

Link

i can only hope her suits spinoff becomes a runaway hit. she should be getting oscar level movies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't known Shonda had forgiven T. R knight. Is Katherine Heigl is the only person from that time still left on her shit list? Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't think she was mad @ tr, just katie? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a 'misunderstanding'?? how vague Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

t.r. isn't on her shit list, is he? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If anything she owed him an apology for constantly siding with Isaiah.



TR said a few years ago they met for lunch or something and talked it out. But it was Betty Beers that hired him for his role on The Catch not Shonda. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but, Betsy is Shonda's right arm, I doubt she would do something shonda doesn't approve of. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't think I still had the mag but I just found it.



My details were jumbled up.



he says he is friends with elvy yost (sophie on the catch) and after season 1 he got together with her and the show runner allan heinberg who said if the show gets picked up he wants him to play mireille's brother.



He said they (him and shonda) had emailed and then the first time he saw her was at the table read with Betsy. They hugged and it was a very emotional reunion for the 3 of them. He said since then they had a meal together. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm weirdly obsessed w this show tbh



idk if it's mireille's wardrobe or like...what.. but yea. and her hair. and the music. it's glam and i love it Reply

Thread

Link

op you should watch the killing. how can you not love her? smh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i found her face kind of distracting for most of s1, idk what it was....but i just watched her mouth a lot or something. like she seemed to form her words in a weird way. i can't explain it. by the end of the season i stopped being so distracted and now it doesn't seem to bug me at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo same. when i watched the killing her mouth area or w/e was distracting af, like her teeth don't fit lmao. now on tc i'm distracted by her hair o m g and that gorgeous af house Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i'm so glad it isn't just me who found her face distracting. i think she is gorgeous...there was just something about her that kept distracting me. i wish her hair colour was my natural hair colour. the clothing and locations are sf gorg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I noticed that too last season and it really bugged me but I figured the director was trying to film it like an hour-long lotion commercial or something. They seemed obsessed with eyes and mouths in a way that was just unnatural enough to look really off instead of stunning. Except I got used to it and almost miss it now lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol @ hour long lotion commercial Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooooo mte



i've noticed it on a lot of her work. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im' obsessed w/her hair Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her hair is the best character on the show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG! I'm OBSESSED with her walk! It's so stylish and effortless and I want it!! Lol I've rewatched scenes just for it!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo so have i. and that abc tgit promo where she's w the other shonda show ladies omggggg. i'm obsessed w her walk and hair in that LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've recently finished the first season. Mireille Enos is fantastic on this show. Great chemistry between her and Peter Krause. My mind was also blown when I found out she's married to Alan Ruck IRL.



Edited at 2017-03-13 03:01 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Was meaning to watch this Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

idk why i keep watching this show. it's mindless stuff to watch while i'm at the gym



i have no real interest in any of the characters, esp not that couple that also work with them in the office. except i kinda like john simm and the actress that played penny in lost.

Reply

Thread

Link

This freaking show. I can't believe it's coming back for a second season.



The good: HER HAIR. Her outfits. The stylish editing and scene transitions.



The bad: literally everything else. The writing and plotting are both so bad. You can see twists coming a mile away, and for a super high tech security company, everyone is pretty damn terrible at their jobs. Also, there's the requisite gorgeous girl who's also a computer genius who flails around on a keyboard for 1.5 seconds and "hacks" into wherever she wants.



I hate that I still apparently have so many thoughts about this nothing of a show.

Reply

Thread

Link