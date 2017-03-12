Minions, Sing & Trolls get sequels set for 2020
Can’t stop the feeling! @AnnaKendrick47 and @jtimberlake are back as Poppy and Branch in Trolls 2. In theaters April 10, 2020. pic.twitter.com/kNjkPOe7J1— DreamWorks Trolls (@Trolls) February 28, 2017
Universal (which now owns Dreamworks) has set 3 animated sequels for 2020.
Trolls 2 on April 10, Minions 2 on 4th of July weekend and Sing 2 on Christmas.
2. The trilogy was not half bad.
How old are you?!
Like, Harry Potter, and... that's all. And even HP franchise had it's problems later in it run. Star Wars are fun, but not groundbreaking
edit: and as somebody above me already pointed out, that doesn't count merchandising or music sales
Why????
I liked Trolls and Sing but 2020? I am going to be 28 then, lol
Hopefully they cut seth macfarlane's character (the mouse) from Sing 2. I hated him.
