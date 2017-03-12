Minions, Sing & Trolls get sequels set for 2020

this is how my mom must have felt about Aladdin 3 Reply

LOL. tbf that was a direct to video sequel. Reply

lol ok but the Aladdin trilogy was actually good...maybe...at least I thought so at the time. Reply

1. The Aladdin sequels were direct to video.

2. The trilogy was not half bad.



Edited at 2017-03-12 08:35 pm (UTC) Reply

I feel so old right now! Reply

The Aladdin sequels are actually great tho lmao Reply

i no longer have reason to look forward to 2020 Reply

lmao Reply

keep them. Reply

one of these days the entire top 10 box office movies will be nothing but franchise movies. Reply

I wouldn't mind as long as they were GOOD franchise movies, not this crap. Reply

Do movie like that exist?

Like, Harry Potter, and... that's all. And even HP franchise had it's problems later in it run. Star Wars are fun, but not groundbreaking Reply

I just didn't like Sing. My kids loved it but I kept checking my watch. Reply

Whaaaaat? We just watched it (no kids) and thought it was adorable. Reply

Same, it was boring as fuck and I was thinking about the food court in the mall every time they were't shoing a cover of a top 40 hit. Also some parts seemed racist imo Reply

It looked awful and the character designs were hideous. Reply

Omg that lil Klaus Kinski bb. Reply

I don't even remembering hearing anything about Trolls, besides that stupid ass song, which I forgot was for that movie until JT performed it at the Oscars. Reply

It cost 125 million to make and only made 150 million domestically - that seems like a stupid sequel to approve. Reply

Merchandise $$$ I, alone, spent close to $100 on Trolls merch in less than 30 minutes this weekend. I'm also a fucking idiot who lives in my 2 year old niece's palm so... I Reply

hmm 125 mil to make, lets just round that up to 200 mil when adding in marketing. so they make 150 mil domestic and 190 mil foreign, plus toys and music sales prob helped? so i can see why theyd get a sequel, i just wonder if it was still memorable enough to warrant one. people really like justin and anna so maybe thats also a draw to keep it alive. Reply

That's still budget plus 25 mil in profit before you even consider worldwide (which was what, another 150 to 200?). In a world where franchises and safe bet properties are a thing, that's an easy green light for them



edit: and as somebody above me already pointed out, that doesn't count merchandising or music sales



Edited at 2017-03-12 07:53 pm (UTC) Reply

It wasn't great, in my opinion. Just a bit meh, sequel is totally unnecessary. Reply

I took my 8 y/o to see it and actually enjoyed it. Of course, I had incredibly low expectations going in. Reply

One part of the ending of Sing still bugs me. Mike (the mouse) and his girl are driving off but one of the Russian bears held onto the back of it. What the fuck happened? Reply

Lol, they were Russian? Lmao Reply

Yeah the movie wasn't wildly imaginative lol Reply

My only guess is they had to keep it open-ended in case they can't get Seth back for the sequel? Reply

lmao someone posted this gif the other day and it inspired me into watching almost 2 seasons of 30 Rock haha not sorry at all! Reply

i love this gif so much Reply

is he staring at a mirror cause...



Why???? Reply

No thanks. Reply

Who wants this Reply

Also, there is a Secret Life of Pets sequel coming in 2019. The film was so bad, I don't understand how it's getting a sequel. I had to endure it just because of my nephew. Reply

I enjoyed watching it on the plane, but yeah, I would not have spent money watching it in the theatre. Reply

i hated that movie so much, mostly because i felt betrayed by the trailers which made it seem really cute but it was all clips from literally the first 5 minutes of the movie Reply

Minions was awful. I couldn't get through 10 minutes of it.

I liked Trolls and Sing but 2020? I am going to be 28 then, lol

Hopefully they cut seth macfarlane's character (the mouse) from Sing 2. I hated him. Reply

are you saying that being 28 then will make you too old to enjoy them but being 25 now doesn't make a difference? what will change in the next three years?! Reply

nope, just saying how far this date seems and I am gonna be old then. Reply

I love Seth's voice but yeah his character was way too much of an irredeemable asshole. Reply

"I liked Trolls and Sing but 2020? I am going to be 28 then, lol" Reply

Mike was a jerk. I'm 35 and I just watched Sing, and enjoyed it. I have no shame. Reply

The minions were my least favorite part of Despicable Me. They were meant to be characters you take in small doses. Reply

