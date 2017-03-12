Tinashe's new single "Flame" coming this thursday (3/16)!
Tinashe is releasing a possibly new lead single for Joyride (yes, it is still coming) this thursday, March 16th.
The song is rumored to be produced either by Bloodpop + Stargate (who together did 5H's "Scared of Happy" and Pia Mia's "Touch") or Wolf Cousins (who produced Tinashe's first attempt at a Joyride lead single, "Player").
The song was described as an "epic mid tempo pop smash" by Billboard's Senior Content Strategist, Everett Jonh, who also made several tweets about the song, talking about how's he extremely excited for the release:
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8
YAS QUEEN BRING THE FLAME
#FLAME 3/16 https://t.co/ytyO3kwFJw pic.twitter.com/rUNPmiURkh— TINASHE (@Tinashe) 12 de março de 2017
When #Flame drops I hope everyone survives 🔥👌👯— Everett John (@EverettJohn) 11 de março de 2017
@InMarcusWeTrust it's one of the only songs I've heard in recent memory and then been craving a repeat— Everett John (@EverettJohn) 11 de março de 2017
@TinasheReverie @InMarcusWeTrust epic mid tempo pop smash— Everett John (@EverettJohn) 11 de março de 2017
@TinasheReverie @InMarcusWeTrust Tinashe don't do cute she does drop dead gorgeous 😜💃🏼🔥— Everett John (@EverettJohn) 11 de março de 2017
Next ringtone / summer jam / life purpose / name of my child https://t.co/NlDyXDQgpg— Everett John (@EverettJohn) 11 de março de 2017
@MatthewEvening yes— Everett John (@EverettJohn) 12 de março de 2017
I'm hoping it has a chorus. I'm so over pop songs just scrapping choruses all together for another Ibiza like beat
She looks gorgeous in that pic.
I get mad when I think about how RCA handles her career.
If they had invested and managed 2 On properly when it was released, it could've been huge. A Top 10 hit. A real main pop girl debut single.
Picking AHOD as the second single would keep her momentum and probably get a Top 10 too, and then they could end with Feels Like Vegas, Bet or Cold Sweat.
By the time she would enter a new era, it would be when songs like The Weeknd's Earned It and The Hills were popular, Urban music being in demand, she would drop Party Favors and slay, following with ROYL and Sacrifices (she had this song since before Player).
She would be a urban girl instead of a pop girl now but we would be in such better situation. She would be able to easily get crossover hits for a 3rd album and start her pop era, getting huge a la Taylor Swift.
other artists like Miguel, Frank Ocean, Jhene Aiko and Kehlani are better examples. they all had tastes of mainstream success, but neither one of them allowed it to hinder their career the same way Tinashe and her team has. And even though album sales dont mean shit in this day and age, let alone for this genre of music, literally all of their albums have done better than Tinashe's.
Dust yourself off and try again
oh and i'm excited for this
As of now, the only songs we know that might be included in the album are Flame, No Contest, Stay The Night (used to be Fires and Flames), Just Like You and Prisoner.
Just Like You and Prisoner were registered around when she released Player.
