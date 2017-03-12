Tinashe's new single "Flame" coming this thursday (3/16)!

I'm hoping it has a chorus. I'm so over pop songs just scrapping choruses all together for another Ibiza like beat Reply

edm has killed choruses tbh. i remember there was even an article about it awhile back. RIP Hooks. Reply

i legit have not seen this many lead singles for 1 album since Ciara's Fantasy Ride. Reply

*CL's untitled debut album Reply

why bother? this one will flop too like the rest.



Edited at 2017-03-12 07:13 pm (UTC)

OP, I'm hoping this one is a hit and does well for your girl!



She looks gorgeous in that pic. Reply

poor girl, props to her for keep trying tho Reply

Jesus christ why isn't this album out already did she piss off her label/team that much? I read one of her fans on here say that she had a shitty manager that doesn't do his job at all and I honestly think that is holding her back too :( Reply

Her manager is awful (whole team tbh). I mean, he would alright for an indie artist but Tinashe wants to be a popstar and he's just not enough. The worst thing is that they're "family". Tinashe is his daughter's godmother and all. Tragic. Reply

I don't know that much about Tinashe but from what I've read of the comments about her on here and LSA yeah her management is terrible and I think that's the root of the issue. She made the mistake of getting too close to her manager and I guess now they're more like friends than keeping it professional. It's one thing to be family with your backup dancers or stylists but your manager that's too much. With the right team I think she could do a lot better. She needs a revamp image wise and a proper management team would help with that too. As for her label I heard she would leak her own music which probably pissed them off. I used to be a fan of someone who would release snippets of music so often their label would get pissed so I can't imagine how leaking songs would even go. Reply

I get mad when I think about how RCA handles her career.

If they had invested and managed 2 On properly when it was released, it could've been huge. A Top 10 hit. A real main pop girl debut single.

Picking AHOD as the second single would keep her momentum and probably get a Top 10 too, and then they could end with Feels Like Vegas, Bet or Cold Sweat.

By the time she would enter a new era, it would be when songs like The Weeknd's Earned It and The Hills were popular, Urban music being in demand, she would drop Party Favors and slay, following with ROYL and Sacrifices (she had this song since before Player).

She would be a urban girl instead of a pop girl now but we would be in such better situation. She would be able to easily get crossover hits for a 3rd album and start her pop era, getting huge a la Taylor Swift. Reply

she and her label/team are trying to make her into a legit mainstream pop star and theyre holding out for a hit thats not going to happen, all because of the fluke success of 2 On. Literally none of her peers not named The Weeknd are mainstream successes. In the time between her first album (Aquarius) and Joy Ride (if and when it's released), she's released 2 really good and well received "mixtapes" that keep her relevant in the "indie/alt-r&b/urban" crowd, but shes forsaking all of that to try to be a Rihanna. Reply

I think her image/style is all out of whack for one thing and that isn't helping and she needs a pop act to at least get her more radio play. Wasn't she on Jealous with Nick Jonas? I guess that helped but she needs someone bigger with a larger fanbase like the Weeknd did with Ariana on Love Me Harder Reply

she was on a remix of Jealous that was released waaaaaay after the song was already a hit. honestly The Weeknd route isnt going to work for her because even before Love Me Harder he was hella popular (the compilation of his first 3 mixtapes sold hella copies and went to #4, Kiss Land went to #2, Wicked Games and Often both got some radio play and sold well). imo he's more of the exception rather than the rule.



other artists like Miguel, Frank Ocean, Jhene Aiko and Kehlani are better examples. they all had tastes of mainstream success, but neither one of them allowed it to hinder their career the same way Tinashe and her team has. And even though album sales dont mean shit in this day and age, let alone for this genre of music, literally all of their albums have done better than Tinashe's.



Reply

Her mixtape was better than a lot of the albums that came out last year. Tinashe gets no respect :( Reply

she doesnt respect ha self tbh! Reply

i knooooooow. i loved NIGHTRIDE so much ): Reply

nightride is amazing Reply

I booty bop to "C'est La Vie" on the daily. Reply

Lol! I wish that song were longer it's my favorite. Reply

Song is 🔥🔥 Reply

ugh yes that song is so good Reply

my fave Reply

I still listen to Night Ride Reply

If at first you don't succeed

Dust yourself off and try again Reply

there's levels to this shade Reply

keep it :( Reply

op, i met hyuna in la on friday!!



oh and i'm excited for this



Edited at 2017-03-12 07:20 pm (UTC)

YOU DID? OMG. How was it? I bet she was super cute ;-; Reply

she was!!! she's so tiny. she's really nice to her fans. the show was a'wesome!! Reply

A+ gif choice, OP. Reply

thanks ♥ Reply

is joyride just gonna be exclusively buzz singles at this point Reply

As of now, the only songs we know that might be included in the album are Flame,

Just Like You and Prisoner were registered around when she released Player.



No, Player is not making the album anymore and I expect Superlove to be cut off too.As of now, the only songs we know that might be included in the album are Flame, No Contest Stay The Night (used to be Fires and Flames), Just Like You and Prisoner.Just Like You and Prisoner were registered around when she released Player. Reply

re: the bubbling under chart





INCINERATE HA! Reply

poor tinashe...still rooting for ha. Reply

Cool Reply

r u a bot ? honest question Reply

