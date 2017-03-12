tinasheslumberparty

Tinashe's new single "Flame" coming this thursday (3/16)!

Tinashe is releasing a possibly new lead single for Joyride (yes, it is still coming) this thursday, March 16th.





The song is rumored to be produced either by Bloodpop + Stargate (who together did 5H's "Scared of Happy" and Pia Mia's "Touch") or Wolf Cousins (who produced Tinashe's first attempt at a Joyride lead single, "Player").

The song was described as an "epic mid tempo pop smash" by Billboard's Senior Content Strategist, Everett Jonh, who also made several tweets about the song, talking about how's he extremely excited for the release:













YAS QUEEN BRING THE FLAME
