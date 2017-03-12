Friday the 13th: The Game PAX East Trailer

I watched videos of ppl playing the beta. It looked like fun although Jason seemed to be a little too OP at times but I guess it fits for Jason to be indestructible Reply

Yeah they've mentioned that it's kind of the point and that they want people to be afraid of Jason.



Although supposedly it is possible to kill him just no one in the Beta figured out how. Reply

I hope they don't nerf Jason. He should be OP otherwise it what's the point? Reply

I never play early access games, but I did just buy Slime Rancher and that shit is so damn cute! Reply

i hope the end result is way better balanced than the beta, i enjoyed watching streams of it tho Reply

They've definitely made adjustments since Beta, they've talked about them in a few panels, like firecrackers actually serve a purpose now. Reply

The beta was sooo fun. It was definitely an experience. I can't wait for the full game.



I still play Dead by Daylight and been wanting to play a different game in the same genre. DbD is a hot mess currently. Reply

I'm so excited for this game. I preordered it and the DLC and I keep checking their Twitter for a damn release date D: Reply

When are they gonna preview the story mode/single player mode? Reply

Probably not for a while since single player isn't going to be available at launch. It will roll out as a free update later in the summer. Reply

I don't know about that Jason design, Tom. Looks a little extreme. Reply

I don't like pre-order exclusives but at least it's ugly lol



this looks like it'll be fun. Reply

i love how ott jason is. he didn't just spear that guy, he put it in the ground, pushed him onto it, then pulled it back out lmao. Reply

I'm curious to see how it plays on consoles before I buy it tbh.



I think the only issue I had with Jason in the early footage I saw is the rapid teleporting. Like, yes, IA that Jason should be overpowered, but I feel like he should have at least ONE drawback to something like instant-teleportation. Even Jason in the movies couldn't go from one side of the map to the other in the blink of an eye. Like, a brief (fraction of a second) penalty to speed after "landing" in the new area, even -- nothing that hinders an experienced player but something that gives an inexperienced "victim" some recourse before getting frustrated and peacing out, which would damage the size of the playerbase long-term. Reply

It sounds like they've made some adjustments to how fast some of that recharges now. They also made stealth more useful to campers and the fireworks also stun Jason now where he can't do / see anything for a few seconds allowing people to get away / hide. So I think they listened to some of the feedback in the Beta where he's still crazy powerful but you have a bit of a chance. Reply

That's really good to hear. If it's TOO hard and there's no way out, and you can get insta-killed and a match is over in 5 minutes, I feel people are gonna tire of it really quickly, and then you have a dead multiplayer game inside a year.



I'm really excited for it but I have no clue how it'll play on console & I'm a console-only person (though I do have both PS4 & X1) so I'm waiting for a console-beta or a review from a console player before I invest in it, haha. Reply

They aren't doing any more betas so there won't be a console specific one. It should be releasing soon though. Reply

Ah, maybe a demo then? Or at very least, I shall eventually have reviews to look forward to. :P Reply

THE NES GAME!!!!!! Complete garbage, I know, but it hits me in the nostalgic feels. Reply

Oh man, I loved the Nintendo game even though I was way too young to be playing it, it was kinda confusing, and I don't think I ever managed to kill Jason's mom's swooping Medusa head. I started watching horror movies because of it. Reply

Cool Reply

someone already mentioned it, but i do wonder if he can be killed. i mean obviously he's been killed 4567890987654 times and yet...



i was a huge tom savini fan and after meeting him, my stanning died. ugh. i'm still looking forward to this game. Reply

why did your stanning die? Reply

i still think he does amazing work, but when i met him at spooky empire he was just so rude and a little disingenuous. he waved my friend and i away when we asked for a photo and he had no one in his line yet. i told him i was more than willing to buy an autograph and he told me it was too late, then turned to talk to some other guy. i was kind of crushed, but i'm too sensitive clearly. Reply

I've heard a lot of similar stories about Savini actually. Reply

that sucks. IT sucks, like this is why i sometimes worry about meeting certain people/celebs i get my hopes up then whomp whomp. Reply

no, I'd be crushed too. his work is so iconic, though I'm kind of stanning Nicotero more and more these days. both of them make me wish I was creative enough to do horror fx. Reply

exactly, and i have always wanted to work in special fx makeup. sometimes i do it freelance for side projects and collage films. the school here is just too expensive. i got to meet nicotero and he is amazing, so sweet and patient heh. i was on cloud nine wanting to talk about makeup. i really like his company, knb and kurtzman, chris walas kind of dig rick baker too. sorry, i'm getting long winded, but i do that. maybe join some classes! my goal is to sneak into the show face off one day. Reply

Jumping in on your conversation here bb but ugh me too. I love fx makeup so much. I wish I had talent for it but I am not very physically artistic. Anthony Kosar from Face Off is local to my area and I've got to see him do demonstrations and talk to him a lot. He has a shop here and does classes and he has me thisclose to considering taking one because even though I was like look I can't draw for shit he's gone on about how a lot of people surprise themselves and he's seen people who can barely do a stick figure able to put together a mold even if they haven't worked with the medium before. Like I'd have no place to actually apply this to but I still kind of want to try it just because I love it so much. Reply

wow, anthony was so good. i'm kind of jealous that he's giving classes, i mean i wish laura tyler who lives here, would do that but eh. we have a couple of schools here, i really want to go to joe blasco but it's so expensive and i already have a school loan i'm paying off. but i was the same way! my stick figures. but i forced myself to just doodle, draw, until my stick figures became top notch. you never know until you try! you could be killing it and think, this is what i want to do for the rest of my life. Reply

I started painting a couple of years ago and I'm still not very good at all but I'm better than I was when I started so at least there's that. :X Reply

Lol that's something! whateva whateva it's personal art. 8 years ago i made a mold that i thought was going to be awesome, but turned out looking like someone sat on a unicorn's muzzle. i sold it to some kid for 6 bucks. Reply

Yeah I've mostly made stuff for my godson's room. lol he likes it so it works. Reply

aww lol that's cool though. i hope you get to go to the classes one day, bb. Reply

too violent for me Reply

I want a similar game treatment for A Nightmare on Elm Street. Make it Dream Warriors style so it can incorporate "magic" powers. Reply

