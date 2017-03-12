Friday the 13th: The Game PAX East Trailer
They also revealed the exclusive Tom Savini designed Jason skin that is only available in pre-order during their panel.
Our Tom-Savini designed Jason Voorhees skin! Get it pre-order only here: https://t.co/dM6dy2QPfL pic.twitter.com/ow1fmyNw3Y— F13 Game @PAX East (@Friday13thGame) March 11, 2017
I can't wait for this to release.
Although supposedly it is possible to kill him just no one in the Beta figured out how.
I still play Dead by Daylight and been wanting to play a different game in the same genre. DbD is a hot mess currently.
this looks like it'll be fun.
I think the only issue I had with Jason in the early footage I saw is the rapid teleporting. Like, yes, IA that Jason should be overpowered, but I feel like he should have at least ONE drawback to something like instant-teleportation. Even Jason in the movies couldn't go from one side of the map to the other in the blink of an eye. Like, a brief (fraction of a second) penalty to speed after "landing" in the new area, even -- nothing that hinders an experienced player but something that gives an inexperienced "victim" some recourse before getting frustrated and peacing out, which would damage the size of the playerbase long-term.
I'm really excited for it but I have no clue how it'll play on console & I'm a console-only person (though I do have both PS4 & X1) so I'm waiting for a console-beta or a review from a console player before I invest in it, haha.
i was a huge tom savini fan and after meeting him, my stanning died. ugh. i'm still looking forward to this game.
People have asked the developers for this (which was actually a Kickstarter game) about Nightmare and they said at the moment they are completely devoted to F13 but it sounds like they haven't ruled it out as a possibility of another title in the future.