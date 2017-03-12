March 12th, 2017, 05:29 pm evillemmons Serbia's, UK's and France's entries for Eurovision 2017 What do you think?source 1 2 Tagged: eurovision Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6666 comments Add comment
Meh.
Bad.
both my home & adoptive countries' entries are shit. and i'm really disappointed with all the scandi countries, they usually have the best songs but this year they're all meh at best.
either way, i'm italian if others like our shit im happy :D
The reigning queen of San Marino is back!
Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ.
I watch the main event with Graham's comments, but then watch the aftershow on Russia 1 channel. It's the best and the worst thing on the year about Russian television at the same time. A couple dosens of c-list celebrities thirsty for attention sit in the circle and share conspiracy theories, homophobic and racist remarks, predicting appocalypse and the destruction of European culture and crying how underrated Russian culture is. The alcohol is 100% served during break, because at the end of the show it starts to look like a Real Houseviwes Reunion episode, everyone screams and tries to talk over everyone else. Everything is moderated by minimally talented ex-child star who loves not only Lord, but Jesus, but more than that he loves to talk over others and be incapable of controlling the audience. It's my favourite hate watch of the year.
The French one is a bop though!
Edited at 2017-03-12 08:27 pm (UTC)
Not only is it just embarrassing in general, and we thoroughly deserve Nil Points for lack of effort, but it's idk something fun, and really we should actively take part in a 'serious' way, instead of just sending any old singer dragged off the street. I just feel especially now so with Brexit :(