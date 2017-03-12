Well someone has to be in last place. Reply

lol did france go all the way back to 2003 to find... this? at least it's not a ballad tho Reply

They ruined French song by changing the chorus to English Reply

ikr? it wasn't even bad, but that ruined it Reply

mte and i really liked the song before Reply

there's nothing serbian about that song. tragic. Reply

i like the serbia's one well enough, but it's not very memorable Reply

I'm thinking how it can already be Eurovision time again Reply

is that chris pine Reply

not op, but i'm about 98.999% sure it is! Reply

Not bad.

Meh.

Bad. Reply

the last one is the best of 3 Reply

Not the UK entering with a song called never give up on you after brexit Reply

lmao the irony wasn't lost on me either Reply

It's the 48%'s secret message to the rest of Europe. We clubbed together and planned it Reply

I had to eat nothing but Pot Noodles for a week to afford my cut of our desperate love letter to our Euro brethren! Reply

italy's entry >>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>



both my home & adoptive countries' entries are shit. and i'm really disappointed with all the scandi countries, they usually have the best songs but this year they're all meh at best. Reply

seriously? i like occidentali's karma (ngl i shamelessly sing it under the shower and sooner or later imma fall because of the stupid dance) but is it really the best entry this year?



either way, i'm italian if others like our shit im happy :D Reply

i listened to the 3 above, portugal, switzerland, and norway - sweden - finland & denmark, and i honest to god think italy has the best song out of all those. idk if the fact that it's not in english is gonna be a problem tho, i'm kinda biased here bc i understand italian. Reply

As usual, as long as we beat UK idgaf Reply

Norway also decided last night:



Reply

lol i thought he was singing "i'm gonna kill that boy" and i was like 😮 Reply

guyssss



The reigning queen of San Marino is back!



Reply

Apparently bitteRussia is anouncind today and they are the last. Some people speculate about one boring gay being iT, (NEVER MIND, THEY ANNOUNCED THE GIRL AND THIS IS GOING TO BE INTERESTING) I actually hoped they will send someone fun and scandalous, because everyone decided to do ballads this year. And lol at attention whorish politicians and celebrities all over talk shows and social media saying Russia should ignore, like VGTRK will waste a chance to get the highest ratings of the year.

I watch the main event with Graham's comments, but then watch the aftershow on Russia 1 channel. It's the best and the worst thing on the year about Russian television at the same time. A couple dosens of c-list celebrities thirsty for attention sit in the circle and share conspiracy theories, homophobic and racist remarks, predicting appocalypse and the destruction of European culture and crying how underrated Russian culture is. The alcohol is 100% served during break, because at the end of the show it starts to look like a Real Houseviwes Reunion episode, everyone screams and tries to talk over everyone else. Everything is moderated by minimally talented ex-child star who loves not only Lord, but Jesus, but more than that he loves to talk over others and be incapable of controlling the audience. It's my favourite hate watch of the year. Reply

I have way too many feelings about it, but no one fucks with mother Russia's Eurovision, lol



Well, that's one way to make sure they won't get booed... Reply

i'll need the stream for graham's, i can never get a good one ugh Reply

Actually, Bulgaria is the last to announce its song and singer tomorrow and rumor has it we picked someone who is Russian. I mean, he is good but idk if he was the most appropriate choice. Reply

I don't care if we have to send Blue again, but can we just at some point send an act from the UK that anyone has ever heard of? I mean that anyone EVEN IN THE UK has ever heard of would be a good start. It surely isn't asking for much of anything.



The French one is a bop though! Reply

spice girls? Reply

oop wrong reply



Edited at 2017-03-12 08:27 pm (UTC) Reply

lmao omg I feel like they wouldn't be allowed? BUT THAT'D BE AMAZING.



Not only is it just embarrassing in general, and we thoroughly deserve Nil Points for lack of effort, but it's idk something fun, and really we should actively take part in a 'serious' way, instead of just sending any old singer dragged off the street. I just feel especially now so with Brexit :( Reply

seriously, what are GEM up to? Or Leona Lewis? Perhaps Alexandra Burke? Is Duffy still unemployed? Reply

I really thought Steps' new song was Eurovision worthy and wish they'd gone for it :') Reply

