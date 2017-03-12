PBS cancels 'Mercy Street' after 2 seasons
The following statement was released by PBS confirming the cancelation:
“We are extremely proud of both seasons of ‘Mercy Street,'” said Beth Hoppe, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming, PBS. “Our talented executive producers, Lisa Wolfinger, David Zabel and David W. Zucker, brought to life an entertaining and historically accurate account of this time, along with the equally talented team of actors led by Josh Radnor as Dr. Jedediah Foster and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Nurse Mary Phinney; the directors, producers and crew who created a visually rich, high-quality series; and our sponsors and partners who helped make ‘Mercy Street’ possible.”
I literally just started watching this on Amazon Prime, so of course it gets canceled. While this isn't a super great show, I love the whole cast so I'll be missing it.
I started watching this show because Dr. Stanley Burns was the historical advisor, and he served in that same position on The Knick.
I do love my period-set American medical dramas. Lol. Maybe it's my love that keeps getting them canceled </3
Also it's where I first saw Andre Holland and lordddd he looks so good in that period clothing *fans self*
I mean, I can't exactly blame Cinemax since the show was never exactly a ratings bonanza for them. It was also expensive to produce, even with Soderbergh's breakneck speed of filming.
(i just binged underground over weekend which is awesome! are you watching that? we need to make a poll to find out what everyone's watching and then we'll need to start our rome rewatch for real once bs is over!)
(YES! i just binged it a month or two ago in anticipation of the new season and i love it. i think i gravitate towards shows that fill a rare/neglected niche, like black sails, the knick, and now underground. that's not representation you can get just anywhere. and agreed, we should definitely find out what folks are watching, and maybe even spin off the community to just a general av club community where we can put up discussion posts for whatever tv shows we're into)
(and yesss @ your taste! and the spin off community is a great idea, i'm 100% in favor! i guess that's what ontd_discussion was for once but i'd rather we have our own space...)
The only major cast member who had nothing to go on was Hannah James since she was fresh out of drama school.
Add to that the cost of shooting. It adds up.
It wasn't groundbreaking or anything but it was enjoyable enough.
*if you do start watching, let me know what you think, i trust your judgement! 🙌
PBS should stick to airing british shows.
Josh Radnor, however, feels miscast. Idk if it's because he actually is miscast or because all I see is Ted Mosby.
At the end of the first season I wouldn't have cared but I really liked the second season
It figures that the show I tried to use to fill the Copper-sized void in my life would also end after two seasons. Hmph.