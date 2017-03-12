Dr. Algernon Edwards - Rogue

PBS cancels 'Mercy Street' after 2 seasons

The following statement was released by PBS confirming the cancelation:
“We are extremely proud of both seasons of ‘Mercy Street,'” said Beth Hoppe, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming, PBS. “Our talented executive producers, Lisa Wolfinger, David Zabel and David W. Zucker, brought to life an entertaining and historically accurate account of this time, along with the equally talented team of actors led by Josh Radnor as Dr. Jedediah Foster and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Nurse Mary Phinney; the directors, producers and crew who created a visually rich, high-quality series; and our sponsors and partners who helped make ‘Mercy Street’ possible.”

Source.
I literally just started watching this on Amazon Prime, so of course it gets canceled. While this isn't a super great show, I love the whole cast so I'll be missing it.
