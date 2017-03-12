PBS cancels 'Mercy Street' after 2 seasons

Okay but what is happening to The Knick (asking because of OP's icon)!? Reply

Idk :__(



I started watching this show because Dr. Stanley Burns was the historical advisor, and he served in that same position on The Knick.



I do love my period-set American medical dramas. Lol. Maybe it's my love that keeps getting them canceled </3

Of course not bb! But yes, when I realized that they referenced actual cases and people (albeit with different names and such), it made me love The Knick that much more.



Also it's where I first saw Andre Holland and lordddd he looks so good in that period clothing *fans self*

as recently as 2016, steven soderbergh was saying another season is happening, so fingers crossed it's not just a pipe dream!

Ahh, this better be true. Fingers, toes, etc. crossed. Can't promise on the legs but we'll see.

Cinemax hasn't announced either way, but Soderbergh said he had planned two 2-season arcs depicting The Knick in different times in history (the second arc was apparently going to be set in the '60s) but that they were stalling on picking it up. Sadly I think it's a goner :(

Ugh, I'm afraid it is too :'( The fact that it's been so long and nothing's been mentioned, I've half given up hope of seeing another season.

:(



I mean, I can't exactly blame Cinemax since the show was never exactly a ratings bonanza for them. It was also expensive to produce, even with Soderbergh's breakneck speed of filming.

... this just reminded me that I still haven't watched S2 of The Knick oops lol I was really into it in S1, idk why I didn't keep watching...

dude, get on that. season 2 was awesome.

as you command 🙇‍♀️is it on any streaming service? (nvm i'll have to check amazon/netflix myself bc it's always so wildly different depending on country lol)



(i just binged underground over weekend which is awesome! are you watching that? we need to make a poll to find out what everyone's watching and then we'll need to start our rome rewatch for real once bs is over!)

i wouldn't be any help anyway! i have cinemax so i get to watch episodes on their website 😁



(YES! i just binged it a month or two ago in anticipation of the new season and i love it. i think i gravitate towards shows that fill a rare/neglected niche, like black sails, the knick, and now underground. that's not representation you can get just anywhere. and agreed, we should definitely find out what folks are watching, and maybe even spin off the community to just a general av club community where we can put up discussion posts for whatever tv shows we're into)

(and yesss @ your taste! and the spin off community is a great idea, i'm 100% in favor! i guess that's what ontd_discussion was for once but i'd rather we have our own space...)

watch it on primewire. that's what i did.

Season 2 was fucking wild!

I think I'll need to reread what happened in S1 but then I'll dive into S2!

Gosh darn, I thought I only had one season to catch up on.

I keep checking too bc I really loved the show :/ IA it's probably a goner tho

before imdb shut down their boards, someone said that they were filming a 3rd season. this was based on a list that i can't find, but i linked to it in an old post. let's pray and hope they do right by me this season.

The Orange Man is trying to cancel PBS altogether. If he touches my Rick Steves I swear to fucking god ...

that and NPR :(

This show had too many people on it, especially since it's probably paid for by contributions from viewers like you.

Some of the main cast couldn't possibly come cheap. Josh Radnor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Gary Cole, Anna Sophia Robb, Donna Murphy. Not all of them are household names, but certainly established enough to not get chump change for their roles.



The only major cast member who had nothing to go on was Hannah James since she was fresh out of drama school.



Add to that the cost of shooting. It adds up.

Bummer!



It wasn't groundbreaking or anything but it was enjoyable enough.

i... have never even heard of this show! would you guys recommend watching it?

Idk, tbh. Lol. Like the above poster said, it's not groundbreaking but it is enjoyable. If you enjoyed The Knick at all, then I think you might like this. It has a lot in common thematically and even the character types are similar.

that doesn't sound too bad, i'm gonna have to check this out at the very least

i only know about it bc ppl i follow on tumblr were super into it but tbh it didn't look exciting so i never started watching myself



*if you do start watching, let me know what you think, i trust your judgement! 🙌



Edited at 2017-03-12 06:25 pm (UTC)

I caught the pilot when it first aired and it was soooooooo damn dry. I never went back.



PBS should stick to airing british shows. Reply

Boo! It was a good show because it had such a really diverse cast of people and top notch actors you rarely see doing stuff like this. It was also probably on the wrong channel and would've faired better on one of the other cable channels that could get by on niche viewers for period dramas

Agreed. I really liked the show.

I tried watching the pilot episode when it aired on PBS way back and could not get into it

Tbh, what kept me going for a few episodes was the fact that I think the oldest daughter is REALLY pretty lmao. By that point I was ~invested in other storylines.

i hate that this is official :( it was such a nice, lowkey sunday night show

Whoops, had this on my list because I love MEW but I never got around to watching it. Oh well, I'm sure I'll binge it at some point.

She's really good in this show! Altho not heavily featured in season 2.



Josh Radnor, however, feels miscast. Idk if it's because he actually is miscast or because all I see is Ted Mosby. Reply

Yeah, I don't care for him at all so I'll probably feel the same about him.



also hi imu!! <3 Reply

poor Mary Elizabeth Winstead. First The Returned, then BrainDead and now this. She doesn't seem to have luck with TV.



Edited at 2017-03-12 07:10 pm (UTC)

Why won't Hollywood love her.

Also hi op This was one of the shows I was thinking about starting. Oh well.

At the end of the first season I wouldn't have cared but I really liked the second season

Damn, I really like this show. So many talented Broadway actors. But I kind of figured it wouldn't last - it got zero publicity or buzz.

Nooo! I lived every week to see what that prissy little ass hat in charge of the hospital would do next.

Hardly knew ye

aw my mom will be so sad

I'm sad - I really enjoyed it. It ended well enough for several characters, but there were a couple of loose threads. Damn Orange Drump and Co. getting rid of everything I enjoy.

