The Expanse 2X08 pics and sneak peek, plus roundup

* In the book you see the entire Ganymede event from Bobbie's perspective, in the show they decided to shoot it more like a horror story- glimpses, things happening too soon. Bobbie's memory is choppy due to her trauma, during the season we can reveal more and more of what happened as Bobbie remembers. Bobbie is afraid to lose her status as a soldier, she doesn't want to jeopardize it by telling them something impossible happened there. * Dominique was excited to have scenes with Jared Harris this season, he's got a huge presence and he's wonderful as a person as well. Anderson Dawes is always a true Belter, his agenda is only his own people, his view of the larger playing field is informed by deep loyalty and profound agenda of putting Belters in their proper place, even at the expense of the other side. He's like a celebrity in the Belter community. * It's like the IRA- you have a militant wing and a diplomatic wing. Anderson Dawes and Al Capone have a lot in common, they're complicated people.



* No matter what side you choose in a conflict, there are good and bad people on that side, every character should have their agenda and a good argument for why they're right, it makes it hard to pick out the obvious good/bad guy, which is the point. Naomi believes they're making a terrible mistake and she wouldn't be able to convince her crew members of that, so she's taking action, there'll be good and bad consequences as a result of her actions. She's not wrong or misreading the situation. What Holden wants to do is irretrievable, she's keeping options open.



* Earth-Mars started out a lot like US revolution with England, a Colony too far away to successfully control, throws off their yoke and becomes a super power in their own right. Now Earth-Mars is like US-Russia, both sides trust that the other won't escalate beyond a point of no return. We can shoot at each other in the outer planets but it won't follow them home, this might change in the future. War between them feels inevitable and will have to happen.



* They had Frankie in her audition do the gung-ho bits but also the seventh man speech, to make sure she has the range for the character. Frankie never feels intimidated, even with people her height or taller, if someone steps towards her , she steps towards them and doesn't back off. Clé Bennett is tall, but Frankie never feels intimidated by him and has a lot of presence.



* Bob talks about his favorite special effects scenes, like the 'flip and burn' from 1X01- something they haven't seen before in a science fiction show, also the Anubis reactor core, the Nauvoo launch and the Julie-Miller scene (that one he talks in depth about towards the end of the podcast). They talk about Easter Eggs, Bob has put his home address in about 4 times. There's a Simpson reference that nobody has gotten yet, they're offering a reward for whoever figures it out. They talk about having to correct continuity errors digitally- like Diogo's neck tattoo, Julie having her necklace in a video Miller watches, 75-80% of the visors on the helmets for the Roci crew and the Martian Marines are added digitally. There are too many reflections of crew members, they fog up so badly you can't see the actors' faces.



