Elena Ferrante’s Naples novels are getting a TV adaptation
From the NYTimes:
- Italian director Saverio Costanzo has signed on to write a 32-part TV series based on the books.
- Ferrante is expected to contribute to the screenplay (director expects to communicate with her via email)
- First season will cover the first book, with 8 episodes of 50 mins each.
- Costanzo on the author's identity: “It’s her literary reality that counts,” he said. “I’m one of those people who don’t care who she is.”
Source
Did you guys enjoy this series?
I haven't read the series yet. Idk what it is about, but I've seen it in a ton of stores.
God forbid a woman is able to write a successful book series rme.
or just a normal person who chose to use a pen name?
I have no idea how these read in the original Italian but the English version at least is really good (though I've only read the first one so far).
