Elena Ferrante’s Naples novels are getting a TV adaptation

Oh shit, I legit just started reading the first one for my book club. Not adoring it yet, but it's early.



(OT but my friend is now 20 minutes late for brunch. Of course I can't get our table until the whole party is here, so I'm just sitting here starving. Ugghhhhh 😡😡😡) Reply

Thread

Link

depending on what kind of city you live in (nyc vs like austin) I would be like 'actually, table for one please.' 15 mins is understandable. 20 with no updates is just rude. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought the first one was a little slow, but then they sped up a ton. Took me a while to finish the first one, but the last two I finished in one week because I couldn't put them down. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I've had that happen to me before... my friend was like "oh I didn't hear my alarm go off" but like come the fuck on, I have no patience for that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I will read them one day. Reply

Thread

Link

I've never read any of works but I like that she's anonymous and thought it was shitty that someone tried to expose her. Reply

Thread

Link

literally just mentioned in another post that i was at a used bookstore and found a copy of "My Brilliant Friend" and another book by her called "The Days of Abandonment" used (which has been rare since she's currently hella popular and all the used bookstores ive been too have only have new copies of her books). I decided not to get MBF because i felt like i should read something else by hear before i decide to get invested in a 4 book series where each book is like 400 pages. Reply

Thread

Link

ngl, I picked up the Days of Abandonment because I liked the cover art. I finished the book in about an hour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did you like it? it sounds kinda "Madame Bovary" to me (which isnt a bad thing). i plan to read it next. i trust your opinion because of your flawless icon. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's kind of amazing to be able to keep your anonymity in this day and age. Kudos to ha.



I haven't read the series yet. Idk what it is about, but I've seen it in a ton of stores. Reply

Thread

Link

she didn't. some italian reporter revealed her identity because he was convinced it was her husband who wrote the books. it was a big scandal a few months ago and really fucked up. https://www.theguardian.com/books/2 016/oct/07/unmasking-elena-ferrante Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

smh what an asshole



God forbid a woman is able to write a successful book series rme. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol this would be written by Jeannete Winterson Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I started it I the beginning of those year but knowing me I will not be done til 2018 /very slow reader Reply

Thread

Link

omg yes can't wait to see who they cast as queen Lila! Reply

Thread

Link

Didn't some journalist recently uncover her identity? Reply

Thread

Link

They tried. I don't remember if they were successful or not. I have a shit memory lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same lol, I haven't read her books so I didn't really pay that much attention to it other than that it was a shame if you purposely don't want your real identity known Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is she supposed to be someone famous?



or just a normal person who chose to use a pen name? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yes, we had a post about it here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i fucking loved this series so much Reply

Thread

Link

i didn't know her novels were so famous outside Italy, omg Reply

Thread

Link

neanche io! Fa veramente strano Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as an american, i legit had never heard of her until the last book in the series came out and then it seemed like she was everywhere. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same! I had never heard of these books and then the translation of last one came out + there was that whole NYRB article about her real identity and suddenly it felt like EVERY single even slightly literarily-inclined woman in my life was reading these.



I have no idea how these read in the original Italian but the English version at least is really good (though I've only read the first one so far). Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Anecdotally speaking, they're very popular in Brooklyn. Every bookstore around here has a stack of them prominently displayed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My mom loves them and she's very happy about this Reply

Thread

Link

I love and adore this series. Their success here in the UK has been very much word-of-mouth and I found out about them from a friend when the first couple had just come out. Fell totally in love and will def support any adaptation because I have never read anything that captures the complexities of female friendship (and, indeed, female life) so fantastically. Reply

Thread

Link

love the novels. ferrante is such a powerful writer. i love 'domestic fiction' Reply

Thread

Link

It's just not a priority for me rn but I will get to them Reply

Thread

Link

I'm tying to understand the thought process of people that write anonymously. Like from the jump you think your writing is so good and is going to get a lot of attention so you quickly come up with a pen name and distance yourself from it. Reply

Thread

Link

your logic is flawed. Not everyone thinks their writing is good from the beginning. They may want to explore writing without having everyone in their life know about it and then they stumble upon success. Pen names are not new



Edited at 2017-03-12 06:10 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

thanks for telling me my logic is flawed. I didn't realise when I was riffing on ONTD that I had to come correct with evidenced based comment. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Some people want to be able to share what they create while keeping their privacy. This is a specific concern for women bc people are always mining women's lives to find out what elements of their works are possibly autobiographical in order to better be able to place them/box them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think it has little to do with that and more about not wanting people in their life to know about them. Some people don't want the attention of having their friends and family know. It's a way to keep a part of yourself private. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link