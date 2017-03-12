Salieri is not amused

Elena Ferrante’s Naples novels are getting a TV adaptation

From the NYTimes:

  • Italian director Saverio Costanzo has signed on to write a 32-part TV series based on the books.

  • Ferrante is expected to contribute to the screenplay (director expects to communicate with her via email)

  • First season will cover the first book, with 8 episodes of 50 mins each.

  • Costanzo on the author's identity: “It’s her literary reality that counts,” he said. “I’m one of those people who don’t care who she is.”




Did you guys enjoy this series?
