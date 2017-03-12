Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Weekend Box Office: Kong is King





TW LW Title (click to view) Studio Weekend Gross % Change Theater Count /Change Average Total Gross Budget* Week #
1 N Kong: Skull Island WB $61,015,000 - 3,846 - $15,865 $61,015,000 $185 1
2 1 Logan Fox $37,850,000 -57.2% 4,071 - $9,297 $152,656,733 $97 2
3 2 Get Out Uni. $21,072,600 -25.4% 3,143 +205 $6,705 $111,054,445 $4.5 3
4 3 The Shack LG/S $10,050,000 -37.9% 2,888 - $3,480 $32,268,691 - 2
5 4 The LEGO Batman Movie WB $7,820,000 -33.2% 3,303 -353 $2,368 $159,023,660 $80 5
6 6 Before I Fall ORF $3,107,910 -33.7% 2,346 - $1,325 $9,036,722 - 2
7 7 Hidden Figures Fox $2,765,000 -27.7% 1,421 -161 $1,946 $162,865,186 $25 12
8 5 John Wick: Chapter Two LG/S $2,700,000 -43.8% 2,031 -444 $1,329 $87,423,211 - 5
9 10 La La Land LG/S $1,770,000 -40.7% 1,578 +167 $1,122 $148,445,589 $30 14
10 9 Fifty Shades Darker Uni. $1,629,250 -54.2% 1,498 -707 $1,088 $112,922,485 $55 5
11 14 Lion Wein. $1,361,350 -36.0% 960 -300 $1,418 $48,684,795 - 16
12 11 Fist Fight WB (NL) $1,325,000 -53.7% 1,285 -1,018 $1,031 $30,515,496 - 4
13 8 The Great Wall Uni. $1,246,625 -65.6% 1,592 -722 $783 $43,817,710 $150 4
14 15 Split Uni. $1,221,100 -41.6% 981 -145 $1,245 $135,833,235 $9 8
15 16 A Dog's Purpose Uni. $1,055,560 -40.0% 1,022 -472 $1,033 $61,755,575 $22 7
16 12 Rock Dog LG/S $1,025,000 -55.5% 1,376 -701 $745 $8,240,561 - 3
17 13 Moonlight (2016) A24 $1,000,750 -56.5% 987 -577 $1,014 $26,994,479 - 21
19 N Badrinath Ki Dulhania FIP $850,000 - 152 - $5,592 $850,000 - 1
18 17 Table 19 FoxS $850,000 -46.8% 868 - $979 $2,986,700 - 2
20 19 A United Kingdom FoxS $500,000 -20.9% 317 +46 $1,577 $2,580,288 - 5
21 18 Moana BV $439,000 -30.7% 276 -45 $1,591 $247,495,232 - 16
22 21 Sing Uni. $414,330 +5.8% 400 +117 $1,036 $268,716,030 $75 12
23 27 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $218,000 -2.7% 166 +1 $1,313 $530,126,400 $200 13
24 25 The Salesman Cohen $170,202 -32.2% 105 -10 $1,621 $2,050,205 - 7
25 32 Passengers (2016) Sony $105,000 -20.9% 172 -3 $610 $99,350,204 $110 12
26 N Personal Shopper IFC $92,516 - 4 - $23,129 $92,516 - 1
27 51 The Last Word BST $74,683 +136.1% 25 +21 $2,987 $114,370 - 2
28 24 Manchester by the Sea RAtt. $68,450 -73.9% 113 -274 $606 $47,533,212 - 17
29 40 Paterson BST $62,919 +6.0% 51 +7 $1,234 $1,896,212 - 11
30 49 Land of Mine SPC $60,973 +62.5% 40 +20 $1,524 $188,409 - 12
31 37 The Founder Wein. $48,200 -29.4% 57 -21 $846 $12,572,694 - 8
32 N The Sense of an Ending CBS $42,000 - 4 - $10,500 $42,000 - 1
33 41 Toni Erdmann SPC $41,999 -27.9% 45 -18 $933 $1,357,191 - 12
34 34 Bitter Harvest RAtt. $41,235 -60.5% 32 -52 $1,289 $498,922 - 3
35 56 Neruda Orch. $32,668 +45.7% 25 -8 $1,307 $804,815 - 13
36 45 The Red Turtle SPC $30,222 -39.7% 42 -22 $720 $754,884 - 8
37 N Raw (2017) FCW $25,230 - 2 - $12,615 $25,230 - 1
38 39 Everybody Loves Somebody PNT $25,000 -58.9% 33 -27 $758 $1,869,237 - 4
39 47 Doctor Strange BV $17,000 -62.4% 47 -34 $362 $232,629,520 $165 19
40 44 Tim Timmerman, Hope of America Purd. $12,281 -75.7% 12 - $1,023 $75,425 - 2
41 68 Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance Abr. $10,031 +45.8% 8 +4 $1,254 $138,612 - 6
42 66 Donald Cried Orch. $4,809 -39.7% 4 +2 $1,202 $15,944 - 2
43 76 Chapter & Verse Pala. $3,094 -24.5% 1 - $3,094 $81,870 - 6
44 81 Love & Taxes Abr. $2,756 +62.3% 3 +2 $919 $5,486 - 2
45 73 Junction 48 Orch. $1,325 -76.0% 1 -1 $1,325 $9,198 - 2
TOTAL (45 MOVIES): $162,259,068 -14.2% 37,333 -4,867 $4,346
