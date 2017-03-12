Weekend Box Office: Kong is King

|
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count /Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Kong: Skull Island
|WB
|$61,015,000
|-
|3,846
|-
|$15,865
|$61,015,000
|$185
|1
|2
|1
|Logan
|Fox
|$37,850,000
|-57.2%
|4,071
|-
|$9,297
|$152,656,733
|$97
|2
|3
|2
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$21,072,600
|-25.4%
|3,143
|+205
|$6,705
|$111,054,445
|$4.5
|3
|4
|3
|The Shack
|LG/S
|$10,050,000
|-37.9%
|2,888
|-
|$3,480
|$32,268,691
|-
|2
|5
|4
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|WB
|$7,820,000
|-33.2%
|3,303
|-353
|$2,368
|$159,023,660
|$80
|5
|6
|6
|Before I Fall
|ORF
|$3,107,910
|-33.7%
|2,346
|-
|$1,325
|$9,036,722
|-
|2
|7
|7
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$2,765,000
|-27.7%
|1,421
|-161
|$1,946
|$162,865,186
|$25
|12
|8
|5
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|LG/S
|$2,700,000
|-43.8%
|2,031
|-444
|$1,329
|$87,423,211
|-
|5
|9
|10
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$1,770,000
|-40.7%
|1,578
|+167
|$1,122
|$148,445,589
|$30
|14
|10
|9
|Fifty Shades Darker
|Uni.
|$1,629,250
|-54.2%
|1,498
|-707
|$1,088
|$112,922,485
|$55
|5
|11
|14
|Lion
|Wein.
|$1,361,350
|-36.0%
|960
|-300
|$1,418
|$48,684,795
|-
|16
|12
|11
|Fist Fight
|WB (NL)
|$1,325,000
|-53.7%
|1,285
|-1,018
|$1,031
|$30,515,496
|-
|4
|13
|8
|The Great Wall
|Uni.
|$1,246,625
|-65.6%
|1,592
|-722
|$783
|$43,817,710
|$150
|4
|14
|15
|Split
|Uni.
|$1,221,100
|-41.6%
|981
|-145
|$1,245
|$135,833,235
|$9
|8
|15
|16
|A Dog's Purpose
|Uni.
|$1,055,560
|-40.0%
|1,022
|-472
|$1,033
|$61,755,575
|$22
|7
|16
|12
|Rock Dog
|LG/S
|$1,025,000
|-55.5%
|1,376
|-701
|$745
|$8,240,561
|-
|3
|17
|13
|Moonlight (2016)
|A24
|$1,000,750
|-56.5%
|987
|-577
|$1,014
|$26,994,479
|-
|21
|19
|N
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|FIP
|$850,000
|-
|152
|-
|$5,592
|$850,000
|-
|1
|18
|17
|Table 19
|FoxS
|$850,000
|-46.8%
|868
|-
|$979
|$2,986,700
|-
|2
|20
|19
|A United Kingdom
|FoxS
|$500,000
|-20.9%
|317
|+46
|$1,577
|$2,580,288
|-
|5
|21
|18
|Moana
|BV
|$439,000
|-30.7%
|276
|-45
|$1,591
|$247,495,232
|-
|16
|22
|21
|Sing
|Uni.
|$414,330
|+5.8%
|400
|+117
|$1,036
|$268,716,030
|$75
|12
|23
|27
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$218,000
|-2.7%
|166
|+1
|$1,313
|$530,126,400
|$200
|13
|24
|25
|The Salesman
|Cohen
|$170,202
|-32.2%
|105
|-10
|$1,621
|$2,050,205
|-
|7
|25
|32
|Passengers (2016)
|Sony
|$105,000
|-20.9%
|172
|-3
|$610
|$99,350,204
|$110
|12
|26
|N
|Personal Shopper
|IFC
|$92,516
|-
|4
|-
|$23,129
|$92,516
|-
|1
|27
|51
|The Last Word
|BST
|$74,683
|+136.1%
|25
|+21
|$2,987
|$114,370
|-
|2
|28
|24
|Manchester by the Sea
|RAtt.
|$68,450
|-73.9%
|113
|-274
|$606
|$47,533,212
|-
|17
|29
|40
|Paterson
|BST
|$62,919
|+6.0%
|51
|+7
|$1,234
|$1,896,212
|-
|11
|30
|49
|Land of Mine
|SPC
|$60,973
|+62.5%
|40
|+20
|$1,524
|$188,409
|-
|12
|31
|37
|The Founder
|Wein.
|$48,200
|-29.4%
|57
|-21
|$846
|$12,572,694
|-
|8
|32
|N
|The Sense of an Ending
|CBS
|$42,000
|-
|4
|-
|$10,500
|$42,000
|-
|1
|33
|41
|Toni Erdmann
|SPC
|$41,999
|-27.9%
|45
|-18
|$933
|$1,357,191
|-
|12
|34
|34
|Bitter Harvest
|RAtt.
|$41,235
|-60.5%
|32
|-52
|$1,289
|$498,922
|-
|3
|35
|56
|Neruda
|Orch.
|$32,668
|+45.7%
|25
|-8
|$1,307
|$804,815
|-
|13
|36
|45
|The Red Turtle
|SPC
|$30,222
|-39.7%
|42
|-22
|$720
|$754,884
|-
|8
|37
|N
|Raw (2017)
|FCW
|$25,230
|-
|2
|-
|$12,615
|$25,230
|-
|1
|38
|39
|Everybody Loves Somebody
|PNT
|$25,000
|-58.9%
|33
|-27
|$758
|$1,869,237
|-
|4
|39
|47
|Doctor Strange
|BV
|$17,000
|-62.4%
|47
|-34
|$362
|$232,629,520
|$165
|19
|40
|44
|Tim Timmerman, Hope of America
|Purd.
|$12,281
|-75.7%
|12
|-
|$1,023
|$75,425
|-
|2
|41
|68
|Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
|Abr.
|$10,031
|+45.8%
|8
|+4
|$1,254
|$138,612
|-
|6
|42
|66
|Donald Cried
|Orch.
|$4,809
|-39.7%
|4
|+2
|$1,202
|$15,944
|-
|2
|43
|76
|Chapter & Verse
|Pala.
|$3,094
|-24.5%
|1
|-
|$3,094
|$81,870
|-
|6
|44
|81
|Love & Taxes
|Abr.
|$2,756
|+62.3%
|3
|+2
|$919
|$5,486
|-
|2
|45
|73
|Junction 48
|Orch.
|$1,325
|-76.0%
|1
|-1
|$1,325
|$9,198
|-
|2
|TOTAL (45 MOVIES):
|$162,259,068
|-14.2%
|37,333
|-4,867
|$4,346
I finally convinced my friend to see Get Out next weekend. They better not flake at the last minute cause they realize it's a horror movie
Edited at 2017-03-12 04:41 pm (UTC)
I didn't want to google it bc in case of spoilers but do you know how scary it's supposed to be?? I can't handle horror movies :(
hope everyone in NC is staying warm & safe in that crazy snow storm we got! Waiting for school closures tbh.
I want to go see a movie (except not rn, I hate going to the movies on the weekends), but I'm too sad to even get out of bed.
But NC, at least where I live, isn't used to snow. They freak out over just one snowflake lol
Praying for a work delay tomorrow 🙏🏽🙏🏽😂
Laura scared me with her The Omen like visuals ngl. But the kid actors are very strong and the electricity boy is adoraaaable
I see it. I also see a hint of Garrett Hedlund
(Love your icon, BTW! The House of Flying Daggers is close to my heart! <3)
not really interested in seeing any of the big releases this month so i'll try to catch up whatever I missed at the end of oscar season streaming online (Cameraperson, Certain Women). stuff like My Life as a Zucchini is screening here next month so i'm looking fwd to that!
Im gonna try to see Kong later today.
Also started watching The Good Wife this weekend after really liking the first 6 episodes of The Good Fight. 17 episodes into season 1 so far.
i loved kong idc
But seeing as a lot of people are saying he barely has a role in the movie anyway so...
But really tho, I can't believe he's getting rewarded for all his antics this past year. What's it gonna take to bring him down?