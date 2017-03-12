Weekend Box Office: Kong is King

kong. the plot was weak af omg but I really enjoyed the action/fight scenes so it wasn't completely useless I guess Reply

NGL, I'm surprised Kong did so well



I finally convinced my friend to see Get Out next weekend. They better not flake at the last minute cause they realize it's a horror movie



Edited at 2017-03-12 04:41 pm (UTC)

I'm getting my friend to see get out with me next week too!

I didn't want to google it bc in case of spoilers but do you know how scary it's supposed to be?? I can't handle horror movies :( Reply

hope everyone in NC is staying warm & safe in that crazy snow storm we got! Waiting for school closures tbh.



hope everyone in NC is staying warm & safe in that crazy snow storm we got! Waiting for school closures tbh.

I want to go see a movie (except not rn, I hate going to the movies on the weekends), but I'm too sad to even get out of bed.

this would close schools in NC? it didn't even stay frozen on the pavement lol Reply

I was mostly kidding, but it might delay it depending on how cold it is in the morning.



But NC, at least where I live, isn't used to snow. They freak out over just one snowflake lol Reply

This snow was so weak tho and didn't even stick 😭 Reply

Lmao mines already melted for the most part.

Praying for a work delay tomorrow 🙏🏽🙏🏽😂 Reply

this looks like my city after months worth of snow finally melted Reply

that is what we call a dusting. lol. Reply

We're supposed to be getting 12-18 inches on Tuesday. I'd rather have this snow tbh. Reply

I saw Logan and Boyd Holbrook was giving me Charlie Hunnam vibes? Maybe cos they're both white blondes lolololol



Laura scared me with her The Omen like visuals ngl. But the kid actors are very strong and the electricity boy is adoraaaable Reply

I was thinking of Aaron Taylor-Johnson in Nocturnal Animals with Boyd. But less zany. Reply

I see it. I also see a hint of Garrett Hedlund Reply

I legit thought that guy was Charlie Hunnam the whole time. Reply

i was gobsmacked when the credits came up and it wasn't garrett hedlund. they look and sound fucking identical. Reply

He totally gives off Charlie Hunnam vibes. I don't even know this actor, yet he was so familliar, I kept thinking 'Charlie!' even though I could clearly see that it isn't him. I had to keep reminding myself that he wasn't Charlie every time he appeared on screen, because my brain would fire off these odd sparks of recognition during his scenes. It was weird.



(Love your icon, BTW! The House of Flying Daggers is close to my heart! <3) Reply

I knew it was Boyd bc of the opening credits but he did give off such a Charlie vibe! I can't wait for King Arthur. Reply

i still hate how attracted I was to Boyd in this movie lmao Reply

I finally watched Kubo and the Two Strings, it's so good. I love that kind of animation! Reply

Beautiful right! Reply

yessss Get Out going over $100m. amazing. saw it thursday night and I had the best time. the crowd was so fun and it's been a while where i've been to a screening that was so interactive. :)



not really interested in seeing any of the big releases this month so i'll try to catch up whatever I missed at the end of oscar season streaming online (Cameraperson, Certain Women). stuff like My Life as a Zucchini is screening here next month so i'm looking fwd to that! Reply

I got an invite to see Personal Shopper tomorrow night but im working 🙁

Im gonna try to see Kong later today. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Ghidora had always been my favorite Kaiju growing up, so I'm stoked for that. Enjoyed Kong more than I expected to! And that after-credits scene...aaaaah! Reply

Kong may be the first movie in a good long while I have to see by myself. No one wants to see it with me. Oh well, at least that means I can go at an odd hour (since I'm off for the week) and maybe avoid the crowds. Reply

Tom Hiddleston reign won't let up Reply

I finally saw Get Out, which was great. Most fitting title for a movie ever. Reply

I'm going to see Kong this afternoon. I wanted to go last night but it's so damn cold out and I was lazy. I ended up watching The Imposter on Netflix again. That whole story is still so fucking wild and I don't trust the family. Reply

I binged the One Day at a Time earlier in the week after the renewal announcement. Had already watched the first 2 episodes when it was released.

Also started watching The Good Wife this weekend after really liking the first 6 episodes of The Good Fight. 17 episodes into season 1 so far. Reply

yassss



i loved kong idc Reply

But seeing as a lot of people are saying he barely has a role in the movie anyway so... Tom right now:

i'd be so pissed if his career becomes relevant again. this, the emmy. he gets so much on a platter Reply

But really tho, I can't believe he's getting rewarded for all his antics this past year. What's it gonna take to bring him down? He's white & part of the MCU so obviously.

