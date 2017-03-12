March 12th, 2017, 02:06 pm dontholdthewall Macedonian's entry for Eurovision 2017 Possible winner? Sounds like a mix of Tove Lo, Kylie and Dua Lipa ❤️source: Eurovision YT Current Location: Amsterdam Tagged: european celebrities, eurovision, new music post Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5858 comments Add comment
This year's If Love Was A Crime, she should have the gay vote on lock.
Edited at 2017-03-12 04:27 pm (UTC)
stanning this generic pop
imma go listen to their song
I always love their entries
Edited at 2017-03-12 07:13 pm (UTC)
Anyway I am disappointed with Bulgaria for making me wait so long for the song. They are announcing the artist tomorrow morning and then 7 hours later they are announcing the song which makes no sense.
Will this bomb like the Facebook song? Or Rise Like A Phoenix in the final?
But I won't be surprised if this end up at the top.
Edited at 2017-03-12 05:11 pm (UTC)
Also a friend sent me this.
Edited at 2017-03-12 05:39 pm (UTC)
My other favorite is the yodel song from Romania.
If Ukraine can host the show, so can Macedonia.
But this song of Macedonia is average at best is not bad but average...maybe if it get lucky will pass to final but that is all