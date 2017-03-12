Yesssss she's my fave



This year's If Love Was A Crime, she should have the gay vote on lock.



Agreed. She just needs a super hot performance with hot guys, and this will be in the top 3.

She'll Kate Ryan herself lol

stanning this generic pop stanning this generic pop

it's sad that with such rich local music spectrum, serbia continues to send generic EDM crap to appeal to international audiences and of course failing miserably. i mean this is being completely ignored by serbian population. who are they kidding?

I've actually liked all the Serbian entries until this year so I'm super disappointed. Moltivia, Oro, Lane Moje, Nije ljubav stvar were all so good. I miss those kinds of songs in Eurovision.

I think Australia will be in top 5 or even win, it has the most views lmao and I love the kid that sings the song

Italy's got 55 million views though

omg what lmao well i've been proven wrong



imma go listen to their song



I always love their entries Reply

oh the video on the singer's channel has that many views, i was looking only on the official channel (with that said Sweden has more views now so my comment is wrong yet again lol)

Is Italy one of the faves this year? Who else is on that list?

Australia will not win lmao

hahaha no Australia has no chance to win...horrible son and the singer is a teen. No way



Glad it's not a ballad. This should easily make the final.

This will definitely do very well and I am ready to stan for it.



Anyway I am disappointed with Bulgaria for making me wait so long for the song. They are announcing the artist tomorrow morning and then 7 hours later they are announcing the song which makes no sense. Reply

this is no eurovision material.

The one live performance I cannot wait to see:







Will this bomb like the Facebook song? Or Rise Like A Phoenix in the final?

I hope he'll be shirtless, otherwise this will sit in the bottom of the list

But imagine him and the dancers wearing alien themed underwear and nothing else, it should become a new Eurovision classic.

naaaah, the bottom is reserved for Slovenia



No way he will be in the bottom, everyone and their mom are sending ballads, gays are going to vote for him just for the lulz

This is so damn cheesy lmfao



But I won't be surprised if this end up at the top. Reply

this San Junipero bop



i came in to say the same thing haha

Have all the songs been selected &/or will there be a post about all of them soon?

Also a friend sent me this.



Also a friend sent me this.







He's a surefire finalist so that's one of my votes locked.

love this ugh

this reminds me of when justin timberlake was sufferable

Lmao I said the same thing to my friend

I like it. and I feel no shame

Macedonia is my #1 and they've never won before so it would be awesome if they could but I'm not sure how good it will be live.

My other favorite is the yodel song from Romania.



My other favorite is the yodel song from Romania. Reply

Is not bad but i kinda doubt it pass the semis...maybe it will pass but a country like Macedonia will never win people they don't have money enough

your comment is ridiculous.



If Ukraine can host the show, so can Macedonia. Reply

Macedonia has no chance in jury nor public. Ukrania is another thing.



But this song of Macedonia is average at best is not bad but average...maybe if it get lucky will pass to final but that is all Reply

hella into it

