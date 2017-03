so pretty Reply

Thread

Link

Hopefully one day we will see her on Star Trek. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hopefully? i thought she was cast as a lead? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The show actually has to get made ans premier. Been pushed back 3 times now Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they are filming since january, we just dont know when the show will air Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's very beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

Gorgeous! Prayer circle for her and Rosita for the rest of the season, I love their characters so much. Reply

Thread

Link

she's so beautiful

still judging her for her paid trip to israel tho Reply

Thread

Link

I have no faith in TWD to not kill off another woman this season so god speed, I hope sonequa gets a lot of work because she's talented and so pretty. Reply

Thread

Link

Wow she's beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

she is so beautiful and even tho sasha never gets anything to do i've always liked her and she's been a part of the crew for so long now that i just don't want her to get killed UGH Reply

Thread

Link

She's stunning, I've never watched a Star Trek show but I'm super excited for the new one because of her Reply

Thread

Link

she is wasted on TWD, it's good that she has a leading role now Reply

Thread

Link

Sonequa is so stunning. Actually all TWD ladies are. <3 Reply

Thread

Link

JFC she is stunning. Reply

Thread

Link

Goddamn she's beautiful Reply

Thread

Link

I love seeing everyone done up, especially the ladies. I love love LOVE that she has big natural hair too. It's a goal that I doubt I'll be able to acquire but it's so pretty to look at. This is a good shoot. Reply

Thread

Link

Wowzza gorgeous Reply

Thread

Link

She's gorgeous Reply

Thread

Link

she is so pretty ;-; Reply

Thread

Link

You just know she's going to have some dumb death so she can go off and do star trek



Reply

Thread

Link

she is beautifulllll Reply

Thread

Link

OP, you seem to have a typo in the title. Thank you for blessing us with this post though!



She's so beautiful. 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

oops thank you ! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link