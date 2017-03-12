The Ghost in the Shell Website https://t.co/eqy8CpndC6 has a meme maker of sorts where anyone could "become Major" so I had some fun.... pic.twitter.com/EadKs04H9a — VzA (@ValerieComplex) March 11, 2017





I'm going to go watch a showing of the anime movie instead of this crap. I'm done with ScarJo after the comments that taking this was a feminist move for women. Asian women like me, don't exist then? I'm going to go watch a showing of the anime movie instead of this crap. I'm done with ScarJo after the comments that taking this was a feminist move for women. Asian women like me, don't exist then? Reply

lmao, she is also so hypocrite, like she says people should demand diversity and then pulls this crap because $$$$, fuck her, fuck the casting director and fuck everyone who thought this was a good idea.



And no sis, u know Scarlett thinks only white women exists, Tilda taught ha ! Reply

looooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo ool i love this Reply

LMAO, this is wonderful Reply

I think that SodaStream fiasco proved that ScarJo has never been shit.





These were accurate. Reply

Do tweets show up in Google Alerts as well? Our Grand White Feminist needs to hear from this. Reply

Motoko Kusanagi did nothing to deserve this nonsense Reply

how am i just realizing that that guy directed this Reply

What was that? A fart in the wind? Reply

On one hand, I want this movie to BOMB. On the other, if it does it'll used as yet another excuse why Hollywood won't invest in female led action franchises. Reply

I want a big opening weekend number and flailing numbers after. Reply

Hollywood will find their reasons not to invest in female-led action flicks whether or not Ghost in the Shell bombs. Reply

they are going to say it anyway so I hope it bombs Reply

yep Reply

I honestly feel like Hollywood/men are doing this on purpose like given more reasons to sabotage women led action films. They even want WW to flop. :'( Reply

this movie can get fucked. if there's any risk of women led action movies being seen as a bad investment (any more than they already are), tomb raider will fix that. Reply

pls Reply

people keep saying this but we still get a steady trickle of women-led movies anyway



sexism isn't gonna change based on the earnings of one movie Reply

tbh, if the movie is a success they probably won't attribute to women, they'll probably attribute it to sci-fi or something else



they'll put in a lot of effort to act like the female thing was just a happenstance. Reply

she is such a terrible actress. Reply

That shit Steve Aoki did... please, never finish that, never use that.

Thank you.



The new action scenes look great tho. Reply

I thought it was very emblematic of this whole endeavor: busted. Reply

Why Juliette WHYYY Reply

The only reason I'm happy about this movie is that manga finally will be published in my country. And not just published, hardcover, all extra material and shit. Reply

I hope this legit flops because am not here for the blatant racism. Reply

I need this to flop Reply

I'm so bitter that this is probably gonna do well. I was loving the trend of whitewashed movies flopping. Reply

yeah, unfortunately i think this is going to do pretty well, esp. overseas :/ Reply

same :/ Reply

Unfortunately I think it will do well. I know many people excited to see it :/ Reply

same. i think a lot of people who said they were boycotting are planning to see it anyway. hope they're ready for a white washed akira if/when they help make this shit a success. Reply

I saw the poster for The Great Wall on the subway recently and completely forgot that it came out. I remember that there were promos for it but after it's opening weekend, it seemed to have just upped and disappeared. It was nice and kinda surprising that Matt Damon didn't do well in an action flick but I was happy that it kicked his and his white ~liberal friends in the eyes. If this wasn't whitewashing, this actually looks like a cool movie that I would go see but alas... Reply

I'm struggling to think it will, the trailers look terrible...even if you ignore the whitewashing. Shit just looks bad...and ugly Reply

steve needs to love himself Reply

Can't wait to see. Will do a rewatch of the anime soon too. Reply

-suddenly gets divorced

-doesn't think monogamy is normal



-Works with Rupert Sanders-suddenly gets divorced-doesn't think monogamy is normal Reply

LOL omg Reply

that was my exact thought process when i saw rupert sanders directed it. Reply

lol oooop Reply

DAMMIT.

I thought her and Chris Evans were hooking up and I was hoping to see some heads explode.

Reply

Does this mean knives can be readied for an imaginary Stewart/Johansson drama Reply

nnnnnnnn Reply

