March 12th, 2017, 11:33 pm mikasaackerman ScarJo and director Rupert Sanders talk about "The Major" in Ghost in the Shell Movie + Steve Aoiki butchers remixes the iconic theme song of the 1995 Ghost in the Shell anime, composed by Kenji Kawaii.
I'm going to go watch a showing of the anime movie instead of this crap. I'm done with ScarJo after the comments that taking this was a feminist move for women. Asian women like me, don't exist then?
And no sis, u know Scarlett thinks only white women exists, Tilda taught ha !
These were accurate.
sexism isn't gonna change based on the earnings of one movie
they'll put in a lot of effort to act like the female thing was just a happenstance.
Thank you.
The new action scenes look great tho.
I'm so bitter that this is probably gonna do well. I was loving the trend of whitewashed movies flopping.
