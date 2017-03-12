Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke will be the new faces of of Dolce & Gabbana's "The One" fragrance
The British actor #KitHarington will be the new face of Dolce&Gabbana’s fragrance line #DGTheOne for Men starting September 2017 #DGBeauty pic.twitter.com/fGxUNTTRgf— Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) March 2, 2017
Emmy nominated actress Emilia Clarke will be the face of Dolce&Gabbana The One fragrance starting September 2017.— Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) March 12, 2017
#DGBeauty #DGTheOne pic.twitter.com/iKjuInFgzJ
- Jon Snow will be the face of the male fragrance, and Daenerys the face of the female one
- The ads will debut in September, so after the GoT season 7 finale
- Season 7 premieres on July 16th or something and will have 7 episodes
- OP can't stop laughing
The GoT merchandising team also needs to get it together. I'm talking matching Jon-Dany funko pop sets complete with toy boats, jonerys shirts and mugs, his and hers themed merch. There is so much money to be made lmao.
I also expect an increase in the number of GoT themed weddings after this mess.
but the incest-romance will be something that hbo shuld be able to cash in! start merchandising!
They won't let me forget...
Also, while Emilia's "acting" is an acquired taste, for sure (though I think she's iconic and perfect for the role, whether that means she's a great actress or just perfectly cast is in the eye of the beholder), however Kit has genuinely been the series MVP over the last 2 seasons, arguably, especially the last season.
And if you would have told me that prior, I would have laughed at you! Because other than great eye candy and sweetness, he really offered very little other than precocious sex appeal in the other seasons - like his highlight before the last 2 years was probably his roll in the hay with Rose in the ice cave to be honest LMAO. It took all my willpower not to fast forward his scenes at the wall all these years save the last two. But that's all different now. He's become a great actor now, and grown into the role. He was very young when he started, let's remember.
