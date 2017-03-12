jon snow

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke will be the new faces of of Dolce & Gabbana's "The One" fragrance










- Jon Snow will be the face of the male fragrance, and Daenerys the face of the female one
- The ads will debut in September, so after the GoT season 7 finale
- Season 7 premieres on July 16th or something and will have 7 episodes
