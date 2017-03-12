This is gonna make Agent Orange so mad Reply

this was great Reply

Lololol I love this Reply

Can't wait to hear what pathetic attempt at a shot he'll make in his inevitable anti-Scarlett tweets. Black Widow catsuit not classy enough? Ryan Reynolds did well divorcing her? The possibilities are endless Reply

Maybe he'll talk abou the white washing in ghost in the shell and the sex worker death for laughs in rough night



J/k he won't Reply

LOL Reply

lol yea trump wont care about poc or the abuse of sex workers Reply

If he tried going after her for racism we'd all choke to death on the irony Reply

That's like Upsidedown world going upsideDown world on itself. UpsIdeDown-ception! Reply

Can't say I laughed but I get the message.



On to Billy zane, I actually felt bad for Cal until the trying to commit murder thing. Rose was cheating on him but people like to ignore that Reply

He was emotionally and physically abusive............ Reply

Which is why I said until the attempted murder part Reply

this is when people take cheating too seriously. Reply

Um. She was forced into the engagement, and he was abusive way before. I mean come on....



Edited at 2017-03-12 03:33 pm (UTC) Reply

was the attempted murder before or after the flipping tables on her thing?



Anyone who cheats on an abusive partner has all my sympathies, that shit doesn't deserve loyalty or love. Reply

flop comment Reply

I thought you were talking about a RL case and was wrecking my head. Cal who? Rose? Huh?!



But you're talking about fucking Titanic. Reply

Lol Cal ain't shit anyways. Sis knew better and ditched ha ass Reply

He unilaterially made decisions for Rose and was incredibly condescending to her and everyone other than her mom. He knocked over a table in a fit of rage as he yelled at and intimidated Rose, who hadn't even wanted to marry him, not really. And then he hit her. Reply

she was like arranged to marry him though, I don't really think that's the same as dating. She didn't really have a choice... Reply

Weak but it's important someone is making this point I guess. Reply

A little weak but Ivanka's entire brand and women who work bs should be called out more often. People are always going on about how great a feminist and champion for women she is but what exactly does she do? She makes overprized cheap clothing for one specific body type (her own) Reply

There was actually a really good segment on Trevor Noah's Daily Show about this a few days ago. He had one of his female correspondents/ comedians do a spot that discussed the brand of "feminism" that Tiffany's less-awesome-in-all-ways sister endorses and how it's bullshit. Reply

She's always talking about family leave, but when one of her own employees needed it she was like "um, I came back to work a week after giving birth, so should you." She just like her evil dad. She's even avoided paying the contractors who worked on the D.C. hotel. Reply

I laughed at, "girl, she's billy Zane" Reply

I found it funny. I can't with Ivanka getting a pass when she and her husband are part of the evil inner circle.. Reply

By the woman who is starring in a whitewashed Ghost in the Shell. Hard fucking pass on this zionist. Reply

yup Reply

mte. exactly....white washing, racism, victim blaming and zionism. scarjo scores on every count! Reply

is scarjo anti-palestine? Reply

lol 4real Reply

mte bye Reply

on SNL which promoted him in the first place Reply

Trump budget chief: President is focused on health care, not insurance coverage https://t.co/3iOwUNCugR — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) March 12, 2017

In actual politics news, this happened today: Reply

what Reply

what? that makes no goddamn sense. Reply

it actually kind of does. a lot of conservatives think of health care in terms of choice and "access" (e.g., the opportunity to get it if you have the money to do it), not affordability or increasing the number of people covered. no republicans have been honest about this though and have been railing on obamacare for 7 years for not being affordable enough and not covering enough people, of course. Reply

????? They're intertwined, you idiot. Reply

But he's not a doctor. Let the doctors be doctors because they're doctors with a doctorate in medicine that say that they're doctors and will dedicate the rest of their lives to bettering healthcare. Reply

These people are insane. Tax credits do jack to help a person making $14k a year. You have to spend money to get tax credits and at that income, they can't afford to. Reply

Yeah make healthcare that great so no one can afford it Reply

Mess Reply

i mean, i'm ok with dumping the insurance industry for single payer but that's not what's happening so this makes no sense Reply

pretty well done. scarlett nailed ivanka's creepy smile Reply

SNL can go eat a whole big bowl of dicks. They had no problem being complicit in helping that fuckface get attention and helping his campaign but now that he's elected they've got all this shit to talk. Reply

that's true. it was ridiculous they let him host. it's weird to me that they did. i guess they too only care about ratings? Reply

Yeah i have a mixed feelings. SNL and Jimmy Fallon helped normalize him :\ Reply

100%. And the shut they're talking isn't even that biting, really—I see people on Twitter coming up with more clever shit than these writers do. Reply

I feel the same with the media as a whole. Dedicated A1 space and hours of prime time to Hillary's OMGEMAILSERVER and now want to pretend they're revolutionists fighting against Trump's war on the media. They wanted this because they only saw $$$ from ratings and newsstand sales and never put in any critical thought beyond that. Reply

I do have to say that some print outlets were going hard against trump even in the primaries. TV media, yeah you are totally correct. Reply

ScarJo is Ivanka adjacent tho Reply

