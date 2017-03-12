Baby Driver trailer
Synopsis:
A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game. When he meets the girl of his dreams (Lily James), Baby sees a chance to ditch his criminal life and make a clean getaway. But after being coerced into working for a crime boss (Kevin Spacey), he must face the music when a doomed heist threatens his life, love and freedom.
Written & Directed By: Edgar Wright
Cast:
Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Jon Bernthal, Eiza González, with Jon Hamm and Jamie Foxx
source
did ansel himself write this?
this role should have gone to the other (superior) potato prince, miles teller
??? somebody thought this was a good character trait?