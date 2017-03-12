Baby Driver trailer

the acting in this looks painfully bad Reply

"A talented, young getaway driver (Ansel Elgort) relies on the beat of his personal soundtrack to be the best in the game."



did ansel himself write this? Reply

i always thought jon hamm would have a better career post-Mad Men tbh Reply

so did he, lmao Reply

He stayrd with the show too long. The big hype was seasons 1-3 but he didnt make the serious big studio dramas at the right time (or at all) and the shows hype died. Hes now stuck in the campy self aware acting roles path now. Reply

I honestly didn't. He's talented but I felt like the only one who'd branch out for the better would be my girl Peggy / Elizabeth Moss Reply

It astounds me that January Jones went from one hit show to another. Reply

he keeps such weird roles and i dont understand Reply

is ansel's character's name baby? Reply

Ok that mike myers bit made me laugh Reply

So based one the description its a shitty version of Drive with more dialogue. Reply

that's exactly what i got from it Reply

My first thought. Reply

I was getting Drive + Fast and Furious Reply

literally who tf thought casting ansel elgort was a good idea



this role should have gone to the other (superior) potato prince, miles teller Reply

lmao you're actually right Reply

this does look like a miles teller role lmao Reply

lmfao ia! Reply

exactly. miles has personality (even tho it is dickish). this dude.... Reply

...I don't have ONTD's hate boner for either one of them, but it took until seeing this comment for me to realize that I was picturing the wrong person. So, uh, you may have a point. Reply

The potato prince is above this role tyvm! Only pretenders to the potato dynasty would book this crap. Reply

wait reading that synopsis i thought this was a drive parody Reply

lol, you're so right! The trailer makes it seem like a Drive parody, too! Reply

This looks kinda cute lol Reply

They should have picked a far more charismatic lead for this. Reply

i'm sure nicolas winding refn is thrilled, lmao Reply

Kevin spacey plays the same character in every single movie Reply

This looks dumb as fuck Reply

A talented, young getaway driver



??? somebody thought this was a good character trait? Reply

