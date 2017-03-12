March 12th, 2017, 12:46 am rakugaking Cartoon Network - SAMURAI JACK 5x02 Promo "XCIII" ---Thoughts on the premiere? The animation is as beautiful as ever =)SOURCE 1GIF 1 Tagged: animation, cartoon network, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
looking at that trailer, is this show more violent than before bc i wouldn't be surprised w this era pf cartoons.
And hehe, I meant to add the live Q&A that Genndy and his wife, but it was getting late and I was too tired to watch the entire thing and post highlights =) but one of the things they talked about was when he finally decided to return to Jack's story, that the networks were 100% supportive but had one stipulation : since Adult Swim now airs earlier at 8pm, that the new show had to reflect that tone and be more grown up.
[Spoiler (click to open)]the robot assassin killed me, I'm glad they are still sticking with the humor from the previous seasons. But I need to know more about that green warrior, was he the reason Jack doesn't have his sword anymore? You're killing me Genndy
Did anyone else think they were killing off the seven sisters during their training at first? Like they would show 4 training in one scene, one of the cult leaders would say "There are no place for weaklings," then the next scene would show only 3. When they all showed up at the end I was quite confused lol.
i've been waiting for a DECADE and the first episode was so good ahhh
I'm also very curious to see how they'll deal with Aku, seeing as Mako isn't with us.
but i loved the episode.
over 10 years of waiting not wasted