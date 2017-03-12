the animation & style was revolutionary when it first aired.



looking at that trailer, is this show more violent than before bc i wouldn't be surprised w this era pf cartoons. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I'm really glad the show is embracing new techniques with the animation, but still very much keeping with what made the original run so great.



And hehe, I meant to add the live Q&A that Genndy and his wife, but it was getting late and I was too tired to watch the entire thing and post highlights =) but one of the things they talked about was when he finally decided to return to Jack's story, that the networks were 100% supportive but had one stipulation : since Adult Swim now airs earlier at 8pm, that the new show had to reflect that tone and be more grown up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the robot assassin killed me, I'm glad they are still sticking with the humor from the previous seasons. But I need to know more about that green warrior, was he the reason Jack doesn't have his sword anymore? You're killing me Genndy The first episode was great. I binged watch the whole show a couple weeks ago and it's amazing seeing this beautiful animation now in HD. Reply

Thread

Link

I LOL'd when I saw the robot was wearing those high-heeled pink boots. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Scaramouch was great, I liked his power haha! But yeah I'm intrigued by the green warrior, it seems too easy to assume it's Aku. I think some are speculating it's Jack somehow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was SO GOOD.



Did anyone else think they were killing off the seven sisters during their training at first? Like they would show 4 training in one scene, one of the cult leaders would say "There are no place for weaklings," then the next scene would show only 3. When they all showed up at the end I was quite confused lol. Reply

Thread

Link

If the promos hadn't spoiled all seven fighting Jack, I totally would have expected a type of culling with the training of the daughters, especially with them showing Ashi killing a few of the adults =) Even though I knew it was on Toonami/Adult Swim, I was still taken aback when they showed the giant beating up the children like that haha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm nowhere near finished with the original series but THIS WAS SO GOOD I'M SO READY Reply

Thread

Link

completely unrelated but Miranda!!! ;__; Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bit violent for a kids show Reply

Thread

Link

It's airing on Adult Swim, which is geared for a much older audience. Which makes sense, because everybody that grew up watching this original, are now very much into their late twenties and thirties. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not for kids! It airs at 11pm =) during toonami/adult swim animation block. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love Mission Hill :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hehe, I miss that show =) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love the show but is there a reason it was brought back after such a long break? (not complaining, just wondering if it was a logistical thing) Reply

Thread

Link

Genndy did a Q&A with his wife =) I meant to post it along with this but I was too sleepy to watch the entire thing to add some highlights from it, but at the start he spoke about how after all the projects he's worked on since SJ ended that he finally thought it's the right time to finish telling Jack's story! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

i'm a flop I completely forgot! I need to watch the 1st ep rn. Reply

Thread

Link

I AM SO HYPED JFC







i've been waiting for a DECADE and the first episode was so good ahhh Reply

Thread

Link

It's a good start, definitely =) and I like that they're also exploring Jack's psyche...especially after 50 years of fighting, with no end in sight. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree! there was a lot of setting up but that's inevitable since we haven't seen him in years lol, and moving the show to adult swim i feel will allow for even more exploration his psyche, i hope.

I'm also very curious to see how they'll deal with Aku, seeing as Mako isn't with us. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Liked it! The use of him being haunted by his family was really chilly and effective and I definitely think they highlighted/named that one sister for a plot reason. I can't wait for more!! Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, it feels right that after all this time that his mind isn't 100% there and he's haunted by his past. I'm looking forward to Ashi and the sisters fighting Jack, I hope they develop her character nicely as well before the show ends. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the part when the guy was beating one of aku's daughters had me like 0.0

but i loved the episode.



Edited at 2017-03-12 04:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I didn't expect them to show that much aggression against child characters x.x, but thankfully they used shadows for the more violent parts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg the first episode is already out??? Stahp. Time goes by so damn fast omg. Reply

Thread

Link

Dang it's already out? I need to catch with the previous episodes first. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought it was airing at Adult Swim? Are they airing it on CN too? Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah it's adult swim, I just wanted to use the tag since there is none AS. I should have edited the title though, but wanted to keep it familiar with the tag =) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was so wonderful

over 10 years of waiting not wasted Reply

Thread

Link

OG run was legendary Reply

Thread

Link