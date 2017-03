I thought she had potential when Lush Life came out, but all the other singles are souless, mediocre and very samey, so no thank you.



Someone told me to listen to Weak Heart and OMG the lyrics are terrible.

love her but her lyrics often are soooo embarrassing, like that "only you" song....

Trigger warning that hideous gif

Omg I'm in Vietnam and there is this one tv channel that literally only plays her performance at some festival over and over and over.

did her album leak yet

ya

The album is severely underwhelming. After all the bops she's been serving, I was ready for her to kill it... but it's not as good as it should be.

i really like ain't my fault (because it sounds like a rihanna outtake), and she sounds and dances solidly here, but something about her is so anonymous. maybe she should get a new look - like bright red hair - or a more distinct sound 'cause i barely remember this performance after just watching it



Edited at 2017-03-12 10:36 am (UTC)

