Nicki Minaj denies that RIYT was ghostwritten by PartyNextDoor + No Frauds was recorded in January

People were saying that Nicki Minaj's new song "Regret in Your Tears" sounded like a PartyNextDoor song and that he probably wrote it. PartyNextDoor liked tweets about him ghostwriting the song. Nicki said that he has never heard the song in his life and had nothing to do with it.


TMZ also released an article about her other new song "No Frauds." It says that all 3 songs, "No Frauds," "Regret In Your Tears," and "Changed It", were recorded in January at a Miami studio when reunion pics of Nicki, Drake, and Lil Wayne were released. This week Nicki had her producers fly out to Paris so she could add diss lines about Remy in "No Frauds" and "Changed It." This explains why Lil Wayne and Drake's verses have nothing to do with Nicki's.

Nicki has also thanked her "sweet and innocent looking savages" Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Tinashe, and Jhene Aiko for supporting her.

