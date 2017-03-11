Little Mix perform at the KCAs + win Favorite Global Music Stars + Ask Anything Chat w/ Romeo
- They changed Perrie and Jade's Touch verse to keep it PG for the audience.
- Noah Cyrus and Dove Cameron gave them their Favorite Global Music Stars award.
- At 7:08, Leigh exposes Jesy's relationship with Chris Clark, from TOWIE, and it's really funny.
Also, Leigh Anne is on the real the only pretty one in the group. Jade is pretty once in awhile when she's styled well.
still super excited to see them in a month tho lol
op, is it true they're not doing move on their setlist anymore??? >:|
i thought move was initially included tho?? i think they just stopped doing it along the way bc they #hate us :(
They also didn't sing SLS for a couple of shows because they were sick and they had to rest their vocals for a bit.
perrie should cut her hair/remove the extensions tbh
jesy is my fave. ik she's not considered the most attractive (or even at all to some ppl smh) but she has such a sexy attitude. like perry, jade and leigh looked so stiff and awkward at times in the touch mv but jesy went all out #yas
i gotta say the other 3 have improved their stage presence a lot tho, especially jade but jesy got my attention from the get go
I've always loved Jesy too, she got so much shit for her looks during the X factor I used to tell all the fuckass boys to stop the disgusting abuse towards her be they were always so cruel
