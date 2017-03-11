MJ

Little Mix perform at the KCAs + win Favorite Global Music Stars + Ask Anything Chat w/ Romeo



  • They changed Perrie and Jade's Touch verse to keep it PG for the audience.

  • Noah Cyrus and Dove Cameron gave them their Favorite Global Music Stars award.



  • At 7:08, Leigh exposes Jesy's relationship with Chris Clark, from TOWIE, and it's really funny.



