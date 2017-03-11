Samuel L. Jackson reenacts HBOs Girls & discusses boners

allison williams is so classy, that blond looks so good on her Reply

I saw Get Out and just caught up on 3 seasons of Girls in the past week and a half and am partially in love with Allison Williams. I especially like her character in Girls. Reply

Love

Yourself





Don't love quagmire Reply

I haven't been able to look at SLJ the same way since he said he likes hentai. Reply

I'm choosing to believe that he was just kidding and said that to fuck with people. Reply

Lmao omg Reply

lol his laugh at the end killed me Reply

lmfao he doesn't even take off his hat hahaha



alison looks good blonde, giving me emma roberts vibe Reply

I just saw a gif set of Matthew rhys(?) taking out his dick next to Lena on bed. So awkward..... Like, why?



She better not make my beautiful prince Riz to whip his dick out~ Let alone that she better be not the reason that he takes it out in front of her. Y'all better call me ASAP when Riz has his full frontal scene in a movie so I can go pay up and see it in 3-D irl. Thx!! Reply

If it makes you feel better it was a fake penis, lol. Reply

Oh whew! lol Reply

