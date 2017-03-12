15 movie soundtrack albums that stand up brilliantly on their own.





Pulp Fiction (1994)

The surf riff of Dick Dale's "Misirlou" is the most identifiable audio segment in "Pulp Fiction". From there, you have Uma Thurman's unforgettable scene with "Girl, You'll Be a Woman Soon" and song like "You Never Can Tell" & "Son of a Preacher Man".





The Graduate (1968)

Mike Nichols' decision to rely on Simon & Garfunkel for his coming-of-age tale of intergenerational seduction, confusion and "plastics" was inspired. While "Mrs. Robinson" was obviously written for the film, the final scene on the bus set to "The Sound of Silence." sounds like it was written expressly for that last shot.





Dazed and Confused (1993)

They should have released this one on 8-track to be listened to in a tricked-out van. There's no better assemblage of stoned-out '70s hard rock anywhere.





Forrest Gump (1994)

"Life is like a box of chocolates," says Forrest Gump. "You never know what you're going to get." Same goes for this eclectic two-CD soundtrack.





Goodfellas (1990)

Most movies are lucky to have one truly brilliant song-scene match-up. "Goodfellas" has 20. Just about every Martin Scorsese film has an awesome soundtrack, but this one stands above the rest.





