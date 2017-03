so, what's the word on this?

good? bad? will it get 40% on rottentomatoes?

Bad but the trailers are pretty decent.

DC does the greatest trailers, and then... :(

It's actually gotten a lot of positive reviews from people whove seen screenings.

they did some type of press event recently for a bunch of journalists and were shown about 20 minutes of footage and it was generally well received. other than that nothing really legit or concrete.

the trailers are great

NGL I GOT GOOSEBUMPS i'm so stoked... please god is it too much to hope for a fresh RT score

I got goosebumps too!

Why does Gal Gadot have her own tag? Is it solely because of her involvement in this movie?

or because she was blaming genocide victims for getting blown up.

Damn, sis. Don't hold back!

this made me tear up. sometimes i still can't believe we're getting a female superhero movie. we're actually getting a wonder woman movie! just gotta hope it's good, i'm being cautiously optimistic.

That's what makes me excited. It's doesn't look great tbh but it could be exciting, which is all I need. Though her climactic part in BvS set the bar high. EVERYONE in my theatre cheered through that whole sequence and I went maybe two weeks in.

speaking of bvs, i am currently watching it and i am fucking loving it. why do people hate it? maybe i just had low expectations and am blinded by my childhood love of ben affleck but it's not nearly as bad as people made it out to be.

Parent

i'm so excited!!!!!

I don't like Gal Gadot, but I love Diana too much to let that stop me from seeing this.

This is getting very stale

trailer just made me want a whole movie set in themyscira. i hope they don't rush through that all

ALSO ROBIN WRIGHT FUCK ME UPPPPPP



ALSO ROBIN WRIGHT FUCK ME UPPPPPP Reply

She's not a great actress tbh. However she seems convincing in the action sequences.

I'm still very excited for this!



I'm still very excited for this! Reply

This looks good...I hope D.C. doesn't screw this up.

Honestly seems meh but compared to most superhero movies, it's par for the course. i'll se it either way cause if basic ass male superheroes get stand alone films and sequels.....anyways!

Them bringing in the (BvS WW) theme so late in the clip felt desperate and out of place.



Them bringing in the (BvS WW) theme so late in the clip felt desperate and out of place. Reply

This just makes me sad that the movie might be horrible :(

I'm cautiously optimistic about this movie. I hope it's good, always here for female-led and directed films

Tight

I put in a vacation day for this, I have never been more ready for anything in my life

