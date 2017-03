Celebs on the Orange Carpet @ The Kid's Choice Awards

i cannot handle it if noah cyrus actually becomes a thing, that is so ridiculous Reply

Thread

Link

Noah Cyrus' makeup is nagl Reply

Thread

Link

no part of that ensemble is a good look tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like her skirt! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her shoes are cute? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





my face is WAY too light bc of flashback lol there's no denying that but it was actually a filtered photo, here's the original casper pic 😕 pic.twitter.com/V5uIL23HYt — James Charles (@jamescharles) March 5, 2017

she looks like that boy who got signed with covergirl Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte



the person tweeting is only correct in the making us cry part because it is nagl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i will cry if crushed velvet comes back into style



#90sNOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she looks 46 with a bad face job tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm so confused by it



like is it the result of too much highlighter or? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she looks like jigsaw Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only zendaya looks good tbh Reply

Thread

Link

I love Zendaya, but no. No no no. Everything is bad. The dress, the shoes, the hair, the jewelry. Nothing is good about this look. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i love that color on zendaya



everyone else, EW!!! Reply

Thread

Link

Noah looks like Hatchet-Face. Reply

Thread

Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

noah cyrus matching fashion to her face.

zendaya looks wrong on so many levels.

lm, i mean what are those outfits. Reply

Thread

Link



Did Noah get the Bella special?

Edit: I just realized I'm criticizing the appearance of a 17 year old child on the orange carpet of a Kids' Choice Awards on a Saturday night.

Me looking in the mirror RN:





Edited at 2017-03-12 02:20 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

IDG how people claim she's pretty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a cody simpson thing where people pretend like they're fans of an up and comer in case they actually do get big Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol me too but I'm old and chose to stay in...too cold out. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

SCREAMING @ the turn this comment took! Bless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, i love him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

huuuh but bella looks so beautiful there. D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. I feel too old to comment on anything now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was wondering why he looked familiar

now I've realized he (dan levy) was on Degrassi (season 8 finale) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao at the sudden self reflection Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm screaming @ the commentary. also who is the guy in that gif he's adorable Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Zendaya's eyebrows are still looking a little A Bug's Life-y. This ain't IG, girl. Reply

Thread

Link

Noah Cyrus is making us (cry) with how good she looks



lol okay, Pop Crave, okay. Also, istg Naomi Smalls wore the exact outfit Zendaya has on in an episode of M.U.G. Reply

Thread

Link

I have really boring taste tbf but I just can't imagine how Little Mix comes up with their outfits... Reply

Thread

Link





A girl at the #KCAs orange carpet is wearing the same exact outfit as Little Mix's Jade. 😩 pic.twitter.com/fQvTfUjKEo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 12, 2017

they go to The Children's Place Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMFAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG! my friend had to stop shopping at h&m and forever 21 because her high school students showed up in the same thing more then once Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

nnnnnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol but what can you do they're fucking tiny tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hatred from a stylist Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

their stylist is the absolute worst. they had a few awards where they all looked stunning, and they matched while still maintaining their own style, but those are few and far between. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is too much but... mgk look like a wite-out eric harris in that trench coat Reply

Thread

Link

Mariah looks good. That Cyrus chick looks meh Reply

Thread

Link

OMG Little Mix :( They are always styled so horribly :( Reply

Thread

Link

demi looks nice Reply

Thread

Link