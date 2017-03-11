Camila's Grandma Likes a Picture of #her & Little Mix Preparing to Bury Fifth Harmony
Seems like petiness runs in the family after all! Camila's grandma (Mercedez Rodriguez) liked a "photoshoped" picture from a camixer (new hybrid of fans who stan Camila & Little Mix) with Little Mix members and Camila transporting a coffin containing Fifth Harmony.
It's not the first time someone from Camila entourage liked and retweeted tweets shading/dragging Fifth Harmony. Her manager, mom and dad all did. Before and after her departure.
Little Mix and Camila are expected to perform tonight at the KCAs (sharing the stage with artist such as Jacob Sartorius), while Fifth Harmony will attend and are favorite to win
this level of petiness is almost admirable. I can almost guarantee a selfie with LM & kkkamila from tonight
sources: twitter x screencap x likes
