lilo

Its a Game of Thrones leaks post

image

All this by the same reddit user that gives leaks.Today's spoilers are mostly on R+L=J and puke-worthy Jaime/Cersei scenes and D&D's scriptwriting.


Rhaegar/Lyanna/Jon

- Rhaegar is definitely in this season. But the scene is so short it could literally have been shot in one afternoon. The way it reads in the script it looks like it's one or two shots.

-Rhaegar and Lyanna get married in front of High Septon Maynard.

-Gilly finds out about R+L=J by reading a diary of sorts of the Late High Septon Maynard, and she has been reading portions out to a very uninterested Sam - this is where she says Maynard
"issued an annulment for a Prince… 'Ragger' and remarried him to someone else in a secret ceremony in Dorne"

-We get zero info on why and how Rhaegar and Elia's marriage is annulled.

-with the new GOT teaser that included a new Jon line..Jon says this at the dragonpit to Cersei and pretty much the entire main cast of the story.

Disgusting Jaime/Cersei spoilers

-To fullfil their sex quota and male nudity points, D&D apparently included a scene in which Cersei kneels to Jaime and gives him head

-This happens right after she kills Tyene with a poisoned kiss.

-In the script D&D poke fun at NCW's hot ass and having a queen in a submissive position with this line:

"SHE STRIPS HIM NAKED AND SINKS TO HER KNEES. JAIME FLASHES THE ASS THAT GOT HIM THE COVER OF MEN'S HEALTH AND IS THE FIRST MAN IN WESTEROSI HISTORY TO GET BLOWN BY THE QUEEN"
(OP: Poor Nikolaj and Lena having to act this shit out and the messy scenes D&D have been writing for them for years now)

If you have read the Battle of The Bastards script that got released recently, these kinds of jokes are common with D&D's writing style

http://m.emmys.com/sites/default/files/Downloads/GameofThronesEP%20609%20-%20Battle%20of%20the%20Bastards%20-%20GOT%20S6.pdf

as usual, take everything with a grain of salt.

SOURCE
SOURCE

is there currently any other show on TV that's so much more elevated by the actors and directors than the writing itself ONTD?
Tagged: , , ,