Its a Game of Thrones leaks post

grooooooooss Reply

Thread

Link

i'm pretty live and let live as far as ships go but jaime/cersei is so deeply unpleasant that it ASTONISHES me that like seemingly 90% of cersei fans go hard for jaime/cersei, ESPECIALLY in the show which somehow has upped the grossness quotient NOT TO MENTION that ncw and lena have like negative chemistry. i just don't get it!!!!!!! i don't get it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

i think its really interesting in the books but i HATE HATE it on the show. i stopped caring about show jaime when they basically just completely changed his storyline for some reason. but i still enjoy cersei scenes and the jaime/cersei scenes are such a waste of time for other good scenes she could have in place of them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still like cersei on the show entirely bc of lena tbh. i definitely do think that their relationship is WAY more interesting in the books but it's never a relationship i would root for or anything...the aspect i like is them becoming disillusioned with each other. it blows my mind how wrong the show got jaime's character lol. part of it is that i think ncw is miscast oop but d&d truly did the most when it came to just misinterpreting everything about him Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

jaime is such an interesting character in the books and it was like, after season 2 they stopped caring about him and just have him do random shit and I hate it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm a Cersei mega stan and the only thing Cersei ship that's worth anything is Cersei/Wine tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I HATE Jaime/Cersei shippers. Like I love Cersei but she is a controlling partner and i'm not here for being in any sort of relationship.





also like it's this integral part of jaime's arc, I feel like, that he turns his back on cersei and realizes he has zero interest in being with her anymore. Like, she betrayed him and that destroys him and D&D were like "let's take out the best exchange between jaime and tyrion and as a result not have jaime not find out about all the other people she's been sleeping with". Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The only Cersei ship that should be shipped is Cersei/wine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

-To fullfil their sex quota and male nudity points, D&D apparently included a scene in which Cersei kneels to Jaime and gives him head



-This happens right after she kills Tyene with a poisoned kiss.



okay so 1. her mouth which is covered in poison is now on his penis and 2. CERSEI WOULD NEVER









Reply

Thread

Link

how do we still get leaks?! seriously is everything been spoiled already??



eh nvm, ill forget it by june anyway Reply

Thread

Link

They've entered post production, so expect to get leaks from indoor scenes as well. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"This happens right after she kills Tyene with a poisoned kiss"



ummmm, this seems like a bad idea? Reply

Thread

Link

maybe his penis falls off and he has to wear it around his neck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean he's always missing a hand. Not like missing his cock is gonna matter. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is going to give the Black Ears clan ideas. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So she gives him a BJ with poisoned lips? Uhhhh...? Reply

Thread

Link

I'm still not sure I believe that Lads 2 in legit. He's claiming to be the same leaker, but the way they talk and type is completely different. Also all his leaks are complete shit. So I hope he's fake. Reply

Thread

Link

I know the D&D-are-terrible circlejerk is annoying but MY GOD.



They've talked so many times about how the only reason they wanted to do the show was for the shock of the Red Wedding and that's very clear in the choices they make. They almost always choose shock over more nuanced story telling. But it's also not like these characters are THAT complex but they constantly manage to misinterpret them. Smh. Reply

Thread

Link

This sounds so embarrassing yikes Reply

Thread

Link

i wonder how much second hand embarrassment the actors get reading D&D's jokes in the scripts lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Maynard "issued an annulment for a Prince… 'Ragger' and remarried him to someone else in a secret ceremony in Dorne". We get zero info on why and how Rhaegar and Elia's marriage is annulled.







is this the kind of rules-of-the-universe-bending we're supposed to put up with now and cheer on because it makes jon look cool Reply

Thread

Link

and we're supposed to root for lyanna, who would be a massive hypocrite and an asshole if she willingly ran off with rhaegar? need i remind everyone who thinks this is great because 'jons legitimate!!11" what happened to Rickard and Brandon Stark because of Lyanna? light this idiotic show on fire please Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup, i can't get behind R&L because they fucked everyone over. I mean, ideally, all Lyanna had to was be honest with her fam about Rhaegar and maybe Brandon wouldn't have started something?



I don't find it romantic at all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah both rhaegar and lyanna are assholes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A part of me doesn't blame Lyanna 100% much because she's like 15-16 in the books (and probably wouldn't have wanted to be a side chick, so I get that), but Rhaegar was older, married, and a douchebag and should have known better, so fuck him and all that Targaryen entitlement in his family. I hope the show doesn't romanticize this mess like some characters in the books already do though. Poor Elia and her kids too.



edit: both are still assholes tho, but Lyanna is like 90% for me and Rhaegar 100%



Edited at 2017-03-12 01:36 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

But if Rhagear is right and Jon is the one that was needed to defeat the White Walkers as it seems, Rhaegar will be the one that saves the world. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Embarrassing. Dafuq even I can do better and I haven't written a screenplay in my life. This scripts are written by horny teenage boys tbh.



Also, hi OP!! I missed u around these parts! Reply

Thread

Link

hi <3. haha how messy are these new leaks... just when i thought the season 7 leaks couldn't get weirder Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What must it be like to be GRRM and see your magnum opus shat on by a couple of bros? Reply

Thread

Link

man, he doesn't even care any more. He's like that level of stressed&depressed where you just lay in bed all day and eat except that he has also has a lot of money to dry his tears with. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get the impression that he cares since he shills for the show so much on his blog and if he does care then its his own fault Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GRRM wrote himself into a corner and probably won't even get to complete the series, so I imagine he's doing ok by swimming in $$ while fans stop asking him about theories. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He doesn't know where the hell he is going. These guys do. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what a messsssssss

i can't with this anymore

*tunes in for premiere* Reply

Thread

Link

You do know that those Jamie/Cersei BS was just trolling right ? Reply

Thread

Link

what do you mean? obviously D&D are trolling with their dumb jokes but i think the scene is legit. they love to joke around in the scripts Reply

Parent

Thread



Link