Louis Tomlinson's Admits to Tripping Pap in Police Report, Eleanor Admits She Started the Fight...

why do men have the shittiest excuses for hitting women? He "didn't notice" he punched her hard enough to hurt his knuckles but just noticed his hand was lacerated? that iz up there with Nev saying he punched a woman cause he turned his head too slow and didn't know she was a woman.





rhetorical question cuz I know the answer is that they will be forgiven anyway but fucking christ how do these people not feel embarrassed

yeah, in college. He had been harassing a lesbian couple at a party and then punched one of them claiming he couldn't get turn his head to get a good luck and "didn't know she was a woman"



sorry to go semi OT, it just Louis' dumb lie just reminded me of this too. They don't even try to lie convincingly. Reply

I know you mean bidness when you type in proper English Reply

tbh that's a different circumstance. he's being aggressively attacked from the back/side, possibly being choked by the strap on his camera that was being pulled on. if i was in that position and trying to protect myself, i would swing too, fuck turning around to see who it is. Reply

Oh shit, really? Feeling disgusted at myself for thinking he's cute now... Reply

he's back with Eleanor? Reply

yeah they got back together like 2 weeks after he broke up with danielle, smdh Reply

well we know what happened there then, did Danielle leave him or did he leave her?...also he seems to be having a mental breakdown :/



Edited at 2017-03-12 12:43 am (UTC) Reply

i mean, it's shitty to shove your phone in somebody's face, but him and his girlfriend are trash for physically attacking her. Reply

her phone wasn't in anyone's face, she wasn't anywhere near louis Reply

i didn't mean it literally, but i do think it kinda sucks to take pictures of celebs when they're just out doing nothing. they weren't justified, regardless. Reply

"Herrara's wife" omfg these are married adults Reply

wow so it's worse than what we originally though re: eleanor. wtf. it makes sense given everything we saw and heard though. Reply

yeah, it didn't make sense that the women weren't arrested if they were the aggressors. fucking mess all around. Reply

No he was not justified and if you change the setting to a sticky nightclub its a Saturday night outside a nightclub in Essex. 'They're not sending their best'. Reply

Omg, I misread your comment and thought you said he WAS justified. My jaw dropped, and I was ready to reply, then I reread it. Forgive me, it's after 2am. Reply

too many louis post in one night.. are we trying to summon the larries or smth?



violence is NEVER ok. (but them paps and crazy stans arent ok either.. not condoning violence tho!) Reply

shayme barely comes on here anymore Reply

such a sha(y)me *insert legendary bop from the 80s such a shame Reply

This is just going to fire up that already blatant Larry misogyny against Eleanor, ugh. Reply

jfc i just read the entire post, i thought he attacked a male paparazzi when i first heard of the story (or that was another story??)



seriously wtf is happening, he's losing it :///////////////



also da fuck is wrong with Eleanor for even starting the fight? I know it's invasive to film him but like to physically attack her???



and Louis 'defending' his young girlfriend by PUNCHING an older woman





what is even happening





jfc Reply

it was a male pap that he tripped...the woman he punched was someone else. Reply

jfc what even o.O



Louis 'defending' his young girlfriend by PUNCHING an older woman



It's funny that Eleanor is being described as young when she's older than the girl she got in a fight with Reply

Brats Reply

messy! imo louis sounds innocent, the abrasions could be from falling on the floor. but eleanor on the defense? girl, you couldn't stand up to the wind why are you getting gully.



are they ashamed of being seen back together, is that why they acted that way? Reply

He was probably cheating on Danielle with Eleanor, he cheated on his first gf with Eleanor too Reply

"girl, you couldn't stand up to the wind why are you getting gully." NNNNN ahahahahah Reply

he doesn' sound innocent lol. If you're fallin facefirst you don't fall on your knuckles, u fall on your palms Reply

falling to the floor??? lmaooooooooo Reply

Nnnnnnn yes he probably fell on his knuckles Reply

i am generally of the belief that you shouldn't punch anyone unless they are a nazi or it's self-defense. i still have no idea what's happening in that video but i'm gonna go way out on a limb here and say that louis shouldn't have punched that woman lmfao



i have zero sympathy for the pap tho Reply

Louis didn't need to punch her if he was just trying to brake up the fight, a fight that apparently his gf started





If Eleanor started the fight why didn't they press charges against her too though Reply

probably bc they were already defending themselves against eleanor, what louis did was excessive Reply

Wait I don't quiet know what you're saying to me. Are you saying they didn't press charges because they were defending themselves? Or about Louis because I agree, that's why I said he didn't need to punch her if he was just trying to brake up a fight, that's too excessive Reply

Maybe because they were able to hold their own against her? They may be more upset (idk the right word) that they were hit by a man than a woman? Reply

Started a fight and got her ass whooped. Reply

That's all I got out of it too. Lol. Reply

i hope all those bitches who were caping for him and Eleanor feel dumb; run up get done up is what i live by. Eleanor got the werq for getting froggy and slapping a camera outta someones hands, what a moron. And Louis is trash, but we all knew that Reply

ita...if someone ever tried to slap my phone out of my hand, it's going down. Reply

i said something to the same effect in the last post lmao, she tried it and she got the business. Reply

mte. The last post was so baffling to me. At the least Louis was clearly in the wrong from the very beginning but everyone was trying to come up with excuses about how this girl was clearly a "crazy stan" who deserved it for getting too close. Reply

his stans/most of the 1d fandom is still saying that, smdh. Reply

