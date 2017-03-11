Wynonna Earp season 2 casting plus roundup
Well @emtothea just announced the newest cast member for #WynonnaEarp @TAMARADUARTE !!! 👏🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/vKSJQoIVut— §H€Ï£Å (@The5H31LA) March 4, 2017
Tamara Duarte joins the cast for S2 and was at ClexaCon with Emily Andras, Katherine Barrell and Dominique Provost-Chalkley, though Andras wouldn't reveal anything about her character.
13 things we learned about #WynonnaEarp Season 2 from @emtothea @DominiqueP_C & @KatBarrell at @ClexaCon: https://t.co/hy3Dn6NqO9 pic.twitter.com/qMrQY1lZD4— Bridget Liszewski (@BridgetOnTV) March 9, 2017
Also from ClexaCon, Emily Andras teases a few things about S2 of Wynonna Earp.
Highlights:
[Spoiler (click to open)]
* After the show was nominated for a GLAAD Media award last year, Andras tweeted that she was going to “make things gayer” in Season 2. When asked at the panel just how gay they were now that most of Season 2 has been written, she joking asked the crowd “How gay do you want it to be?” After a resounding set of cheers and applause, Andras added that “it can always get gayer.”
* You'll get more about Nicole's backstory and she may not have the same sunny disposition- things this season get a little more frustrating, a little more upsetting for her. Katherine Barrell got a haircut for S2 because she wanted her character to be sexier and be able to let her hair down a bit. Katherine is shooting a scene wit Melanie (Wynonna) and it's one of the favorite scenes this season that she's read, she loves working with Melanie. Wynonna will be very protective of Waverly when it comes to WayHaught, isn't sure if anything is good enough to date Waverly, while Nicole may have some opinions about Wynonna too.
* Waverly has an insane season, every week is like ‘what’s Dominique’s special skill this episode?’ Dominique has many talents which she gets to showcase this season.
* Even though Doc is old fashioned, he’s not easily shocked or offended, he's a ‘love is love’ kind of a guy. He has some really fun relationships this year with people that are unexpected.
More behind a cut.
Also from ClexaCon (and from the link in the previous tweet), here's a poster for S2:
Wynonna Earp herself, Melanie Scrofano, is teaming up with Beau Smith to write a Wynonna Earp comic (second castmate to do so, after Tim Rozon)
Working on @WynonnaEarp comic written by #wynonnaearp herself @MelanieScrofano and @BeauSmithRanch pic.twitter.com/RPNM3uyrst— IDW Robbie (@IDWrobbie) January 11, 2017
Here are a few cute BTS pics for filming S2.
We is excited. #readthrough #bestcastever #WynonnaEarpSeasonTwo pic.twitter.com/pZvFlnOs7Y— Emily Andras (@emtothea) December 10, 2016
Night Shooting with the Stash Master 👨🏻 @tglmakeup @ShamierAnderson #docndolls pic.twitter.com/qslAprKtjv— Tim Rozon (@realtimrozon) December 16, 2016
Season 2️⃣........... pic.twitter.com/kvrfzgM7pH— Tim Rozon (@realtimrozon) February 2, 2017
Did you guys miss this gem of a show? Excited for it to come back sometime in Summer 2017?
scifisyfy shows?
i can get behind this
her daddy would be so proud, looking at her from below
it better not be doc/razor. i can get behind anything else. esp ot3.
I am not familiar with Tamara but she is gorgeous!
Did they address the season 1 cliffhanger at all, lol?
Ohh, is Doc getting a boyfriend?
I'm really looking forward to more from this show. Happy to hear it'll be on Netflix, I think I'll rewatch before the new season.
also, always hf more gay storylines
READY FOR DOC TO GET LAID, WHETHER WITH WYNONNA OR WITH DOLLS OR WITH SOME NEW BOYFRIEND OR WITH WYATT IN FLASHBACKS WHATEVS I'M PREPARED FOR ALL OF IT AND MORE.