I love this time of the year!

Just let us partake in the finale plz!

me too!! my friends and i always get together and cheer for our respective countries.. i love it!!

noooo :( he wasn't my fave



but it might be because the guy reminds me of robin thicke. also i swear in the run-ups it was fucking, not fricking. i thought eurovision was gonna get pg for a second

I just watched the video and ew he does move the same sleazy way as robin thicke.

Sweden coming to snatch more wigs this year. It's like they're the only ones who are trying nowadays.

modolva are sending epic sax guy again so i think we can dispute that claim

He will certainly get our douze points.

Russia tries even harder every year. They stopped having local televised competitions and just take one song by A-list writers and give it to an singer they think is marketable enough to win. I've heard there were rumours about sending something scandalous to Kiev though, as a statement. It will be a decision of the executives and not the people anyway

Yeah they want to win so badly. Still cackling @ them sending a song about peace 1-2 years ago.

It's Russian Super Bowl, of course they do. I'm sure Lazarev will be sent again next year or the year after that

omg let that be trueee



altho i absolutely loved the babushkas and they deserved more!

is eurovision like a messy version of american idol?

go wash your mouth

if american idol was a talent show where every state competed and voted as an entity.. so no

eurovision is gem of trash, geopolitics and evergreen hits

VERKA SERDUCHKAAA <3

VERKA SERDUCHKAAA <3

"not available in your country."

R U D E.



R U D E.

do the URL and replace tube with pak

Thanks for the tip! Although I'm not OC.

that's... worse than i was expecting.



forget the shaky vocals (a eurovision staple) and the fact the guy is barely cute (but cute enough), what is that presentation? it's so boring for sweden's standards! and the song goes nowhere, there's no breakdown, it stays repetitive until the end. as i was watching i was like "ok this is fun but i bet it's going to go awffff in the 3rd minute" but then nothing happened :/

that said, the song is catchy, and possibly a grower. but i was expecting more in terms of stage presence.



that said, the song is catchy, and possibly a grower. but i was expecting more in terms of stage presence.

lmao. have you seen the miserable Eurovision efforts that spew from the UK. this is like a mozart symphony in comparison.

the whole song is just a long sad moan



every year i am disappointed, idk why i ever get my hopes up that we might not be completely shit!

sis of course i have, but i've also seen the bops sweden usually sends! this is totally underwhelming *for sweden's standards*

Fuck I really need to see this show lol we studied it in my music of Western Europe class and it seems hilarious

you studied it? loooool i need to know more about this!

It was supposed to be a Western European folk music class but the professor decided to include other types of music like immigrant musics and more modern music and we spent one week on Eurovision and watched videos of past winners and read research papers on "the seven dimensions of Eurovision" like the national/cultural, economic, political, competitive dimensions

i would totally love that class! your prof is cool

I know I love my university's music department the classes are much more fun than my boring bio and physio classes! My fave performance (aside from flawless ABBA who I didn't know did Eurovision because I'm a flop fan) were Lordi with Hard Rock hallelujah

amen to that! i'm trash and i also loved jedward, and ofc verka serduchka! idk if you know it but some years ago greece had a song called alcohol is free, damn i loved that!



btw im so happy, this is the first time ever (and the only one for the next few years) that i wont have exams in the same period as eurovision, i am so gonna enjoy it this year fuck yeah

It's worth watching just for the memes tbh, keep twitter open in another tab and alcohol within reach and you'll have a great evening

After unjustly losing Queen Loreen last week, I transferred my affections to Robin and his treadmill so I'm pleased with this outcome. Well done international juries.

i can't waiiiiit for eurovision every year

Semi OT: The xx just brought THE QUEEN OF SWEDEN as a guest on their tour. I'm shaking and crying, ONTD

I heard they were really boring live which is a shame bc eu have a show coming up near me and I still wanna go.

They really have non existent stage presence, lol

You're like the fourth person I've heard say this. Shame, I do like their music?

I See You is heavenly. Google some reviews, maybe they sound similar to the studio vocals now, at least. It's their third world tour, maybe it got better

i'm still bitter that IL VOLO didnt win. THAT WAS BS!!!

Another conventionally hot mediocre white boy pandering to gays



what else is new?



Sweden I expected better

that's how they robbed Italy. Il Volo deserved better than 2nd place!

okay but can we get that swedish lady comedian from the last 2 sweden shows to host every single time?? because shes amazing and her segments are always hilarious. i still sing swedish smorgasboard occasionly

Eh, I liked Wictoria better. This guy has no presence

Robyn should represent Sweden but it would be a crime if she didn't win

what did i just watch.

sweden what have you done.



no @ the lyrics, no @ the justin timberlake in 2008 fake.



keep it. and bring eric back next year!!!!



keep it. and bring eric back next year!!!!

The guy looks sleazy he gives me the kimochi waruis but the song is good and i think it'll translate well to the stage, this has got a good chance tbh. Especially if we get another 20 power ballads from everyone else, we'll be happy to get a proper dance interlude. Kinda like when justin timberlake randomly showed up last year and i was like *grumps* this is the opposite of what eurovision is about but sadly i like this. Actually this reminds me of a JT song lol

I've never heard of Eurovision outside of ONTD. Looking it up right now, why did Celine Dion represent Switzerland?

