March 11th, 2017, 11:22 pm dynamite_state Robin Bengtsson to represent Sweden in Eurovision 2017 SOURCE: YouTube + Eurovision.tv#Sweden2018 Tagged: eurovision Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 4848 comments Add comment
but it might be because the guy reminds me of robin thicke. also i swear in the run-ups it was fucking, not fricking. i thought eurovision was gonna get pg for a second
altho i absolutely loved the babushkas and they deserved more!
VERKA SERDUCHKAAA <3
R U D E.
forget the shaky vocals (a eurovision staple) and the fact the guy is barely cute (but cute enough), what is that presentation? it's so boring for sweden's standards! and the song goes nowhere, there's no breakdown, it stays repetitive until the end. as i was watching i was like "ok this is fun but i bet it's going to go awffff in the 3rd minute" but then nothing happened :/
that said, the song is catchy, and possibly a grower. but i was expecting more in terms of stage presence.
every year i am disappointed, idk why i ever get my hopes up that we might not be completely shit!
btw im so happy, this is the first time ever (and the only one for the next few years) that i wont have exams in the same period as eurovision, i am so gonna enjoy it this year fuck yeah
what else is new?
Sweden I expected better
sweden what have you done.
no @ the lyrics, no @ the justin timberlake in 2008 fake.
keep it. and bring eric back next year!!!!
Edited at 2017-03-12 01:22 am (UTC)