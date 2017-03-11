Magician Criss Angel rushed to hospital after trick goes wrong
Criss Angel was taken to the emergency room after passing out while hanging upside down in a strait jacket.
Criss Angel rushed to hospital after live mishap https://t.co/mxZGFNcRWH pic.twitter.com/YnvF8O26jD— 23ABC News (@23ABCNews) March 11, 2017
Source
Source
ONTD, have you even been to the ER?
nope. i think i prolly should've when i poured boiling water on my hand and arm directly from the kettle (on accident ofc), but i was like "naaaah, why bother hospitals with just a burn?"
I kept telling her she had to go to the hospital and she was like, "don't be silly!" She had to pinch her finger together and I had to wrap it in medical tape and then in like 3 bandages.
I mentioned that to her a few years ago and she was like, "oh yeah, I definitely should have gone to the hospital for that."
Edited at 2017-03-12 01:00 am (UTC)
I repeat- I had to go to the ER for a small ass cut on my finger that put me on antibiotics for a week.
I sound like a wimp next to everyone else's injuries.
Damn ONTD, you're all crazy! when you see the fat layer, I'm pretty sure it's time to go to the hospital gdi
But I've been to the ER at least 4 times in my life. Twice when I was DKAing in the past 13 years. The time I had to get my nose checked out when my friend's little brother bruised it (just needed some steroids). And once when I was 11 months old and having febrile seizures.
i guess when my brother first took her in they were making her wait and then my moms finger started gushing blood all over the intake so they moved her to the top of the patient list.
also also i was reading this cat marnell article on xojane after she returned back in october or w/e and she suggested that david blaine was/is a major heroin addict and it's a well-known secret in the industry. any thoughts??
2010: https://mobile.twitter.com/cat_marn
and i've been to the ER way too often, s/o to anorexia/osteoporosis and epilepsy lol
Edited at 2017-03-11 10:42 pm (UTC)
the bill would be awful
Another time I went because I had an allergic reaction and needed a shot and the benadryl was so strong directly in a muscle that I walked like Billy Butcherson from Hocus Pocus.
My work insurance has a policy that ER visits are $500 extra if you aren't admitted so now I try to avoid it if I can (there's a walk-in clinic now)
but yes, it is a terrible policy that I hate. once I had an allergic reaction (mosquito bite swelled arm) on a holiday once and the clinic was closed so I just used OTC treatments. it wasn't life-threatening, but I had to deal with the rash longer than if I could have gotten a shot.
total nightmare.
The next day I'd signed the consent forms to have my appendix removed but thankfully they figured out it was kidney stones before they opened me up.
Anyway long story short I was in hospital for a week that first time and all in all it took 7 months and a bunch of different treatments/operations to get rid of all 5 stones.
I was admitted to the hospital for 2 days, and was basically high on pain meds the whole time, and it still barely even touched the kidney stone pain.
Also, I've got like, 6 more in my kidneys lmao