am I missing a reference? LMAO

ONTD, have you even been to the ER?



nope. i think i prolly should've when i poured boiling water on my hand and arm directly from the kettle (on accident ofc), but i was like "naaaah, why bother hospitals with just a burn?"



i once sliced my finger open p deep when i was throwing away an open can of tomato sauce and i probably should've gone for stitches but like you i was like "hmmm i'll just handle this bleeding at home with a normal bandage, that should be fine" Reply

sheesh that sounds scary. hope it didn't leave any scars :/ Reply

I did that, but with a broken wine glass. I have a first aid kit so I just went nuts with that Reply

Same here, I jumped off the porch and cut my foot. My friend was more freaked out than I was, and in the ER they just cleaned it, bandaged it, and told me to be more careful. My mom could've done all that tbqh lol. Reply

Once my mom was helping my brother out with a school project where he had to build a model log cabin and she sliced her finger open with a pocket knife. She called me into the room calmly and said, "can you help me out with this?" and I looked down at her hand and it was bleeding so hard and you could actually see the fat in her finger it was that deep.



I kept telling her she had to go to the hospital and she was like, "don't be silly!" She had to pinch her finger together and I had to wrap it in medical tape and then in like 3 bandages.



I mentioned that to her a few years ago and she was like, "oh yeah, I definitely should have gone to the hospital for that." Reply

Holy shit, I did the exact same thing on one of those restaurant industrial sized tomato jars. It ripped my thumb right open and I was like, hm, a bandaid should stitch this over time we're an evolved species yes yes good... Reply

Twice - The first time I fell off a slide in Mexico and had a concussion; I was 4. The second time, I sliced the tip of my thumb off while using a slicer to slice provolone cheese (I worked at for a butcher). Reply

I almost cut my finger off while trying to chop carrots. The cut was very deep and I prob should have sought help but instead I just slapped a bandaid on it and hoped for the best. It resulted in a scar but other than that things turned out pretty ok. Reply

i once poured boiling water (like you, directly from the kettle) onto my leg and stomach and it was honestly the worst pain i've ever experienced. i never vocally express pain but i screamed bloody murder. I did have to go to the ER though because I called this health line we have here and they told me i needed a tetanus shot, which was kind of the worst part because i had to put myself together and be in public for like 4 hours. Reply

Wow, that's crazy. I can't even even count how many times I've been to the ER. My first visit was at age 4, when I broke my elbow. I can proudly say I've been to the ER in 2 different countries, and like 5 different cities. I am clumsy as hell, and have had many a broken bone. Reply

Haha I did the same thing. It poured out over my arm and hand and I just Wolverine'd it up rather than risk dropping the teapot I was pouring the water into. I went and gave it to my roommate (who the tea was for) then ran my arm under cold water for a few minutes. No burns at all! Not bad for literally having just come off the stove.



Edited at 2017-03-12 01:00 am (UTC)

Not for me, but dozens and dozens and dozens of times for my mom. Reply

omg! like a year ago I was cutting fish and sliced my hand just a little bit. The cut was so small I didn't even noticed it until I was done. Two days later I had to go to the ER because one of my fingers had doubled in size.



I repeat- I had to go to the ER for a small ass cut on my finger that put me on antibiotics for a week.



I sound like a wimp next to everyone else's injuries.

Damn ONTD, you're all crazy! when you see the fat layer, I'm pretty sure it's time to go to the hospital gdi Reply

I shoulda gone when I burned from bacon grease. It took like 6 months to go away. I shoulda gotten some cream for that. More than some neosporin.



But I've been to the ER at least 4 times in my life. Twice when I was DKAing in the past 13 years. The time I had to get my nose checked out when my friend's little brother bruised it (just needed some steroids). And once when I was 11 months old and having febrile seizures. Reply

hmm i forgot about him

He's still doing this shit???

i've never had an emergency medical situation myself(knock on wood), but i had to rush to the ER when my mom broke up a fight between our two dogs and one of my dogs accidentally bit the tip of my moms finger off during the scuffle. her finger healed and ended up looking completely normal just a little bit shorter, but she still had the nail and everything.



i guess when my brother first took her in they were making her wait and then my moms finger started gushing blood all over the intake so they moved her to the top of the patient list. Reply

oh shit

also omfg i watched a david blaine trick where he literally put a spike or something through his entire hand and i think he actually did it and just must have been slowly shoving it deeper for years until there was just scar tissue there



also also i was reading this cat marnell article on xojane after she returned back in october or w/e and she suggested that david blaine was/is a major heroin addict and it's a well-known secret in the industry. any thoughts?? Reply

Link





2010: wow this is hella embarrassing for me but I obsessively followed cat for years and she has always talked about DB and heroin.2010: https://mobile.twitter.com/cat_marn ell/status/21285761248?lang=en Reply

She said similar things in her book, that he constantly had a stream of sketchy people in and out of his apartment at all hours and I think they may have used together IIRC Reply

I feel uncomfortable when people discuss other peoples' addiction issues tbh, but I feel that way about health issues in general like, it's not your place. Reply

I wonder if that explains why his voice sounds like his batteries are running out all the time. Reply

so stupid. I will always picture him as that dumbass performance ~artiste from the episode humbug of the x files.



and i've been to the ER way too often, s/o to anorexia/osteoporosis and epilepsy lol



Edited at 2017-03-11 10:42 pm (UTC)

good lmao he's an abusive piece of shit Reply

Gob! The only illusionist that matters lbr. Reply

nope never been to the er and thank goodness

the bill would be awful Reply

it's honestly outrageous to me that if you're in a position to NEED emergency care, you actually have to worry about the bill. like, i'm outraged for all Americans. /canadian Reply

mte, especially if you have kids. Kids are always being idiots and hurting themselves, I can't imagine like a fractured wrist costing thousands of dollars Reply

My niece had to go to the ER while she was in England. About 12 hours after she went in, she walked out with lots of hugs from the nurses and no bill. She was speechless for the next 2 weeks. Reply

Would you even really classify Criss Angel as a magician? I think of him more as a stuntman. Reply

He's more douche bag than a stuntsman, IMHO. Reply

lol

Lol

I fainted after a shot in high school and my family took me to the ER (because I passed out in the car on the way home and they were scared), and it took forever and I had the SATs the next morning. They asked a lot of questions about pregnancy.



Another time I went because I had an allergic reaction and needed a shot and the benadryl was so strong directly in a muscle that I walked like Billy Butcherson from Hocus Pocus.



My work insurance has a policy that ER visits are $500 extra if you aren't admitted so now I try to avoid it if I can (there's a walk-in clinic now) Reply

wtf that's a terrible policy. fucking insurance companies. Reply

where I live a lot of people use the ER instead of the regular doctor for "non emergency" reasons (vaccines/first aid??? idk), so they (it's an insurance co-op) worked to open the walk-in clinic for those non-emergency visits.



but yes, it is a terrible policy that I hate. once I had an allergic reaction (mosquito bite swelled arm) on a holiday once and the clinic was closed so I just used OTC treatments. it wasn't life-threatening, but I had to deal with the rash longer than if I could have gotten a shot. Reply

no offense but duh

a few years back, i was in bed and randomly started having the most horrific pain i've ever experienced in my back. went to the er and found out i had a kidney stone. spent the next day puking my guts out and rocking back and forth on my bed because it hurt so bad.



total nightmare. Reply

ughhh my dad had the same problem until we discovered a place where if you drink water from it, it dissolves those stones fucking instantly. i was like "hahaha yeah magic water" and my dad was the same but for him it was more like "sure, we tried everything else" & it fucking worked.



Reply

Link

huh? what kind of water is it?? Reply

Same here. Went to my local GP who thought it was an appendicitis and then went to ER and was seen straight away because my pain was so bad I couldn't get my top over my head to be examined.



The next day I'd signed the consent forms to have my appendix removed but thankfully they figured out it was kidney stones before they opened me up.



Anyway long story short I was in hospital for a week that first time and all in all it took 7 months and a bunch of different treatments/operations to get rid of all 5 stones. Reply

Same thing happened to me. Woke up one morning with back pain, thought I pulled a muscle from playing volleyball the night before, but then I got dizzy and sweaty and threw up. The pain was so bad I barely made it to the hospital. Now I'm nervous as fuck about even the slightest tinge of pain in my back. Reply

