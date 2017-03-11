March 11th, 2017, 02:05 pm faunyoudork Selena Gomez is cooking up some new bops The Queen of Instagram posted photos on of herself in the studio. Her majesty left them without captions.Source Tagged: selena gomez Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 9090 comments Add comment
i hope her next one is better. the singles from revival were good, but i didn't like the album much.
NNNNNNNNN 💀💀💀 (she looks so much like Cheryl Cole to me in these commercials)
Edited at 2017-03-11 09:41 pm (UTC)
also are insta borders back in?
i just. selena is a singer. i need to write a post it or smt
up until that point i didn't even know it was a selena song
#themoreyouknow