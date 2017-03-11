abel commented her post too. i'm kinda starting to think they're cute together.



i hope her next one is better. the singles from revival were good, but i didn't like the album much. Reply

It wasn't even an album. Her label created songs that were going to be singles and slapped some fillers here and there to charge 12.99 for that shit. The tactic also known as the first 7 years of Rihanna's career Reply

There had to be some payola going on as well. 'Hands to Myself' is one of the worst songs I've ever heard (and I'm a senior citizen in ONTD years), yet it was everywhere. Reply

Stars Dance is a much better album. Reply

Well what he say Reply

while all your multi octive faves are out there belting it out in an attempt to get a hit and failing, Whisper Queen Selena Gomez is out there getting hit after hit. Killing the game, silent but deadly. Reply

BAHAHAHAHAHA @ silent but deadly. She does seem like a fart. Reply

She needs to pay me for all the cringe i got listening her speaking spanish in those pantene commercials tho, her portuguese is so shitty too, whisper queen should stick to "singing" tbh Reply

Wait.. *goes on youtube*



NNNNNNNNN 💀💀💀 (she looks so much like Cheryl Cole to me in these commercials)



Edited at 2017-03-11 09:41 pm (UTC) Reply

lmaoo Reply

lmao Reply

She ain't shit but I am ready for some whisper bops. I was listening to Perfect the other day and I think she's got a great ear for music, too bad about her terrible personality and lack of vocal abilities. Reply

Yasssss Julia! You better get in the studio and do the vocal work again for Selener. Reply

yes more songs for me to guess if shes actually singing the chorus Reply

The original Latina actress turn boptress JLo taught ha! Reply

this is offensive. Reply

Which songs of hers does she not sing the chorus in Reply

lol Reply

good songs are wasted on this talentless idiot when a real singer could actually make them amazing, it's a shame what money can buy you. Reply

damn u seem upset bb Reply

nah, im just an asshole, this is how i speak Reply

It's kinda funny but I hella remember circa 2008 ONTD was wishing "whisper" vocals like Aaliyah and Janet would come back in vogue. Reply

Link







also are insta borders back in?

also are insta borders back in? Reply

A VJ gif!!!! Reply

I wonder why nickelodeon couldn't make her a thing like selena and miley and ariana Reply

I hope Charli will get her another hit so she can continue making bank writing for talentless label puppets, while releasing whatever the fuck she wants on her solo records, slaying gays, metacritic scores and yo faves Reply

i heard that good for you song in an episode of skam the other day and i really liked it and i now i get where the whisper queen~ comments come from lol Reply

It's my guilty pleasure. I still love her '& The Scene' era way more. Who Says, Naturally, LOVE YOU LIKE A LOVE SONG>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> Reply

Naturally is amazing Reply

YES! ia Reply

Naturally is such a good song Reply

her best bops are definitely from that era. Reply

All I see is the literal trash in the first pic. Ya'll don't have a trash can to clean up with? Reply

She ain't shit for posting that video of her mouthing along to Nicki's alleged diss track. Reply

i still keep forgetting she's a singer and not even in a mean way



i just. selena is a singer. i need to write a post it or smt Reply

She is a full time instagram model with a ASMR YouTube channel side project, videos from which charitable str8 edm producers remix for free into bops on their Soundcloud pages with tacky single covers Reply

Link

literally the most significant she's ever been to me was when willam did love u like big schlong



up until that point i didn't even know it was a selena song



#themoreyouknow Reply

You are killing me in this post. Reply

im trash so I'm ready 😏 Reply

