OUAT Cast in negotiations for potential season 7 reboot
‘Once Upon a Time’ Zeroes On Four Cast Members For Potential Season 7 Reboot https://t.co/dsGeybXGYS pic.twitter.com/22Qksmqs5M— Deadline Hollywood (@Deadline) 11 mars 2017
A potential seventh season that would reimagine the fairytale drama, focusing on four of the most popular characters on the show.
Jennifer Morrison (Emma), Lana Parrilla (Regina), Robert Carlyle (Mr. Gold) and Colin O’Donoghue (Hook) are in talks with ABC studios to renew their contracts.
Season 6 seems to be the last one for Ginnifer Goodwin (Mary), Josh Dallas (David) and Jared Gilmore (Henry).
#OnceUponATime Casts #TWD Alum Andrew J. West in Finale Mystery Role, Possible Season 7 Regular https://t.co/qSxB4RXFRM— Matt Mitovich (@MattMitovich) 8 mars 2017
Andrew J West (The Walking Dead) cas in a pivotal role, will appear in the season 6 finale, and be a series regular for a potential season 7
[popular theory]he is an adult Henry ?
#OUAT adds #JaneTheVirgin star Alison Fernandez in a mystery role: https://t.co/C5S9ZToWYi pic.twitter.com/bBRIZNHY8M— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 9 mars 2017
Alison Fernandez (Jane The Virgin) cast in a mysterious role, will appear in season 6 finale and be a series regular for a potential season 7
[popular theory]she is Henry's daughter ?
sources : 1, 2, 3
But I'm glad to see Andrew J. West getting work, anyway. He was pretty great on TWD and he died waaaaay too quickly. I actually kind of preferred Gareth to Negan as a villain.
I used to be indifferent to hook but there's no way they'll keep him without CS, which narratively is such a drag
I didn't mind most of the nonsense, but the whole 'Gold is redeem, just kidding no he's not' merrygoround was getting seriously old as well.
i actually struggled at first to see him as begbie again, i was waiting for "deary" or some shit like that i know, shame on me.
So...business as usual, then?