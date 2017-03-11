OUAT Cast in negotiations for potential season 7 reboot




A potential seventh season that would reimagine the fairytale drama, focusing on four of the most popular characters on the show.
Jennifer Morrison (Emma), Lana Parrilla (Regina), Robert Carlyle (Mr. Gold) and Colin O’Donoghue (Hook) are in talks with ABC studios to renew their contracts.
Season 6 seems to be the last one for Ginnifer Goodwin (Mary), Josh Dallas (David) and Jared Gilmore (Henry).




Andrew J West (The Walking Dead) cas in a pivotal role, will appear in the season 6 finale, and be a series regular for a potential season 7
[popular theory]he is an adult Henry ?



Alison Fernandez (Jane The Virgin) cast in a mysterious role, will appear in season 6 finale and be a series regular for a potential season 7
[popular theory]she is Henry's daughter ?


sources : 1, 2, 3
Tagged: , , ,