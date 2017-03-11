OUAT Cast in negotiations for potential season 7 reboot

negociation Reply

sorry i am french Reply

a ok pardon Reply

how about just putting this show out of its misery? Reply

It really is time. When it landed on Netflix we binged it, and its sad to have watched it go downhill so much. Reply

They are just scraping the bottom of a very dirty barrel at this point and saying fuck all to any sort of logic or sense of respect for Disney characters and time Reply

aw i love snowing, but i honestly quit this show in the middle of season 5. it's trash. Reply

This show is a mess, but I just keep watching anyway. It's like I feel I've invested too much time into it at this point to give up now.



But I'm glad to see Andrew J. West getting work, anyway. He was pretty great on TWD and he died waaaaay too quickly. I actually kind of preferred Gareth to Negan as a villain. Reply

I agree with all of this. Reply

Everyone I know that watched this show has given up on it. Reply

a reboot would be cool in theory but they'll still have the same writers, who are the major problem. cutting the charmings and henry is a good start but as long as JM is leading I doubt much will change. she's been phoning it in for ages and the character is overpowered and boring.



I used to be indifferent to hook but there's no way they'll keep him without CS, which narratively is such a drag Reply

Robert Carlyle is too good for this show tbh, I stopped at the Peter Pan season but he was hands down always miles above the rest of the cast. Without fail the best part of the show. Reply

I don't watch the show but I saw something on twitter that was like "I watched ouat for years but I never saw Robert Carlyle smile until Trainspotting 2 press", so just based on that one tweet alone I guess he is having the time of his life. Reply

he really is, like...it's such a shame...he's so great. If the show wasn't such GARBAGE I bet he could have gotten an Emmy for this role easy, he's really amazing. His character is just bogged down by the mess around him. Reply

Obviously T2 is more of a passion project but he seems to be pretty good-natured at all of the cons he's been at for OuaT (which he doesn't have to attend) and said at the time that 'Skin Deep' was the best television he's done. I think he likes the character at least. Reply

It pains me that so many youths only know him as that character. Reply

Ita Reply

I stopped watching during the ridiculous dark swan arc. her and hook are the most insufferable assholes and the writers ruined the show when they turned ouat into captain swan hour Reply

Yeah I was womanfully powering on, but at Dark Swan I had to give up, it was so completely ridiculous.



I didn't mind most of the nonsense, but the whole 'Gold is redeem, just kidding no he's not' merrygoround was getting seriously old as well. Reply

I gave up on this show in the 3rd season. Sometimes I stumble upon a recent episode while changing channels and I get so confused at what's happening. It really became a mess so I honestly think they should just end it. Reply

it kills me that the younger versions of jane look nothing like her Reply

They're getting rid of Henry?! Shit, I might start watching again. (Not really.) I watched both Trainspotting movies this week and it's so weird to realize that Carlyle went from Begbie to a villain (?) in basically a kids' show (and then back again!). I mean, get money and all, but he deserves better. Reply

To be fair it was a cool concept to begin with, and that character seems like he'd be super fun to play. Bobby couldn't be expected to foresee what a mess it would become... Reply

Haha I only watched the first season but I was actually tempted to watch again when I saw Henry was leaving. Alas the comments changed my mind. Reply

all of this! ^



i actually struggled at first to see him as begbie again, i was waiting for "deary" or some shit like that i know, shame on me. Reply

i will Watch again if they reboot the show Reply

I gave up on this show when it entered next level awful territory. Reply

