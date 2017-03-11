Dr. Luke wants to subpoena Kesha fan, Michael Eisele, for organizing #FreeKesha protests
Dr. Luke claims that fan, Michael Eisele, who runs the KeshaToday twitter and helped organize #FreeKesha protests, plotted with Kesha to tarnish his reputation and try get Sony to cut ties with him.
Dr. Luke wants to subpoena a Kesha fan who helped organized the #FreeKesha protests https://t.co/2CogrwrAIK— billboard (@billboard) March 11, 2017
Source: Twitter
Abusers always see themselves as the victim. It's never their own actions that ruined their reputation or anything. btw recent Oscar winner Casey Affleck says hi. So does the POTUS. Their poor reputations!
always how it gets framed...
die scum
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10
thanks