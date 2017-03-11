i'm gonna see it soon

op how good are the monster fights?

Worth it. The main helicopter part is amazing

oh that is great

Welll, I saw it and it was a lot better than Godzilla but that's not saying a whole bunch. Not to say I didn't enjoy it, because I did, and DBOX was KICKASS!



[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I WANTED MORE VICIOUS DEATHS DAMN IT!



Only 20$ mil on Friday? Oh boy.Welll, I saw it and it was a lot better than Godzilla but that's not saying a whole bunch. Not to say I didn't enjoy it, because I did, and DBOX was KICKASS!

BB our boy is finally in a successful film, I'm so proud 😭😭😭😭

ME LITERALLY EVERY TIME HE WAS ON THE SCREEN (WHICH IS A WONDERFULLY LARGE AMOUNT OF TIME) :







IT'S BEEN 84 YEARS!ME LITERALLY EVERY TIME HE WAS ON THE SCREEN (WHICH IS A WONDERFULLY LARGE AMOUNT OF TIME) :

im gonna try to see it tmrw night

I always think of this tweet when I think of the film lol. Brie seems sweet.



Never forget the time Brie Larson went too deep with this instagram caption about the character she plays in King Kong. Bless her pic.twitter.com/ak3BfQokhZ — sarah hagi (@geekylonglegs) March 2, 2017

I might catch the 10pm showing tonight.I always think of this tweet when I think of the film lol. Brie seems sweet.

Good lord, it's the rainbow cake girl.

She is ridic omg

Rme, must we mock women for everything. She's into the character and actually tried to bring depth to a fairly weak script, what's wrong with that.

lol seriously, it was OTT but harmless, she's an actor of course she's going to dig deeper in her roles.

Lmao bless ha heart

as cheesy as ha name!

l m a o



im going tonight and ill be thinking of this throughout the whole movie

Seeing it tonight in IMAX so I hope the effects are good!

It's gonna be spectacular in IMAX.

It was really good, much better than I expected.

I finally saw Get Out, and Bitch. I. Gagged. That movie was amazing.

I'm gonna see it in about an hour 💅🏾💁🏽

I watched Me and You and Everyone we know, apparently for the first time? Lena Headey 😍😍



Tomorrow I'm finally seeing Hidden Figures, I also watched some Chewing Gum and Gotham the past week. Liking Gotham much more than expected. Reply

I saw this last night. It was just okay. The 2005 King Kong was leagues better.



The best parts of this movie were the monster fights and some of the tongue-in-cheek humor/mild mockery of adventure movies. Other than that, the story was typical and the characters were uninteresting outside of the main four: Sam Jackson, Brie, Tom, and John Goodman. I expected better. Reply

Thinking of seeing this + Logan

Should I?



Should I? Reply

Yes

see logan 100%. it will destroy you

I haven't kept up with the other x-men movies at all but it seems like it's ok to see this one on its own?

Do it

Do it, bring tissues

Yes! I watched both today and loved them.

Logan's legit good, I'd recommend it.

Yes, both are really good!

be prepared to be slashed in the heart by logan

I do want to see it, but probably will skip it in theaters.

Saw it last night and loved it. I kept picturing Kong as Craig from Parks and Rec throughout it though lol. When he saved the humans I imagined him yelling "I have a disease! It's called caring too much and it's incurable!!!!"

Lol A+ reference

I want to see it because I've heard it's good, but I can't stand Hiddleston. I'm torn, tbh.

Apparently Tom is barely in it.

I need to know if this is true b/c I can only handle him in small doses lol

That movie came out? 😲

sad it beat logan. hate these monster movies. hate hiddlestone, and dislike bree



god i saw logan yesterday and was bawling. i love the x men movies and logan was everything i wanted and more. i was honestly not expecting it to be so bleak. i really thought that logan was gonna get across and build a life with those kids and his daughter. after everything, i feel he deserved that. poor bb....

professor X! caliban! laura!! omg...too much. this is the grim-dark shit done right. fucking snyder wishes and sorry to say this but this ending was so much more powerful than TDKR's hack ending. Reply

I really liked it but I expected more action scenes because I love action movies, but yeah it was very good, depressing, bleak, but good, I did not expect the ending tho, it was bittersweet but I liked it.



Also the scene with the persecution in the car reminded me a bit of Fury Road, I liked that tbh. Reply

yes i understand the disappointment about the action scenes. even my friend (who is easily distracted) said he was bored in the middle. i think there could have been more setpieces. but i also dont want the boring marvel template. i loved the pared down feel of the whole thing and the fact that is was more atmospheric than just boom boom boom



i dont even know if it was bittersweet. the kids still have to get to wherever their refuge is and logan is right- there are people hunting for them. i was super bummed that mutants are dying out and prof x and logan were all that was left- so magneto, rogue (my queen), kitty, iceman, mystique, nightcrawler, hank....everyone is dead. :( :( i really spend half the movie thinking about that and i should prob see it again because i wasnt concentrating



yes i was also reminded of fury road at several places. what a change from marvel factory products and DC incompetence! Reply

Same. I was hoping it would've been a huge blow to Hiddeous but apparently not. :/

