Kong: King of the Box Office
#KongSkullIsland crowned king of Friday box office with $20 million https://t.co/0P19rzgTLS pic.twitter.com/jaVgf1LsqE— Variety (@Variety) March 11, 2017
Loved it idec
op how good are the monster fights?
Welll, I saw it and it was a lot better than Godzilla but that's not saying a whole bunch. Not to say I didn't enjoy it, because I did, and DBOX was KICKASS!
[Spoiler (click to open)] I WANTED MORE VICIOUS DEATHS DAMN IT!
ME LITERALLY EVERY TIME HE WAS ON THE SCREEN (WHICH IS A WONDERFULLY LARGE AMOUNT OF TIME) :
I always think of this tweet when I think of the film lol. Brie seems sweet.
im going tonight and ill be thinking of this throughout the whole movie
Tomorrow I'm finally seeing Hidden Figures, I also watched some Chewing Gum and Gotham the past week. Liking Gotham much more than expected.
The best parts of this movie were the monster fights and some of the tongue-in-cheek humor/mild mockery of adventure movies. Other than that, the story was typical and the characters were uninteresting outside of the main four: Sam Jackson, Brie, Tom, and John Goodman. I expected better.
Should I?
god i saw logan yesterday and was bawling. i love the x men movies and logan was everything i wanted and more. i was honestly not expecting it to be so bleak. i really thought that logan was gonna get across and build a life with those kids and his daughter. after everything, i feel he deserved that. poor bb....
professor X! caliban! laura!! omg...too much. this is the grim-dark shit done right. fucking snyder wishes and sorry to say this but this ending was so much more powerful than TDKR's hack ending.
Also the scene with the persecution in the car reminded me a bit of Fury Road, I liked that tbh.
i dont even know if it was bittersweet. the kids still have to get to wherever their refuge is and logan is right- there are people hunting for them. i was super bummed that mutants are dying out and prof x and logan were all that was left- so magneto, rogue (my queen), kitty, iceman, mystique, nightcrawler, hank....everyone is dead. :( :( i really spend half the movie thinking about that and i should prob see it again because i wasnt concentrating
yes i was also reminded of fury road at several places. what a change from marvel factory products and DC incompetence!