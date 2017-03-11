Louis Tomlinson & Steve Aoki release "Just Hold On" Music Video

no Reply

(Don't worry ONTD, Louis isn't in it.)



sadly dude's voice is as NOPE as his face... Reply

The name of one of the airport women was publicly released. And she's married. So she's over 18 and should definitely know better. Some blogs are saying she's 22. Yeesh. Reply

Both women's names have been released for awhile because they did an interview and they're married to each other Reply

Thread



What?? So the both of them support each other on their craziness? Tf? Reply

Thread



Well, if that's not true love then what is? Reply

Thread



I saw that their fb pages were found and said they're married but I can never tell if that's like "oh my bff is my wifey" or actually legitimate.



Either way, how wild that married adults would attack the gf of a boy bander.

Reply

Thread



Interesting Reply

Thread



Larries are so truly lost. Reply

I read the police report of the airport incident and the chick says Louis broke her glasses with the brand of glasses being listed. In an insurance report I know they list brands but I didn't know they did that for police reports. Reply

the Larries are so insane it boggles the mind

howwwww are they still going after all this time

I need Louis to marry Eleanor and have some more kids so they'll finally give up. Reply

Nothing is going to stop them, they think everything is a sign and that Louis does nothing besides sending them secret signs about Larry. lol Reply

Thread



Love love love this video. Toward the end I was afraid they were going to go all Thelma and Louise, so I am glad that did not happen. Reply

lol this video is such a typical roadman/""urban"" london aesthetic rip off. i feel like the same video is being made over and again. please choose other aesthetics ? or at least use it differently ? idk Reply

mte to all of this. it's so tired. Reply

Thread



I expected better from Steve Aoki and as for Louis...he's lucky EDM regularly uses autotune. At least he just sounds like his rodent self and not a chipmunk. Reply

Lmao just here for the gif. ❤ "You're a young man..." "I'm 72." Reply

There really is a perfect Ayoade gif for every occasion. Reply

Thread



i adore him. Reply

Thread



The gif brings much-needed handsomeness and talent to the post. Reply

Thread



yessss exactly Reply

Thread



I genuinely feel bad for Louis with this crazy Larry shit. His life seems to be affected more negatively by it than Harry's with crazy people going after his family, girlfriends, and son. Reply

My guess it's because he/his life choices contradict Larry much more than Harry's. He's the one with the kid and the long term relationships, who has called them out a few times. Meanwhile Harry's whole image is about being ambiguous and vague, and he's way too concerned about offending people, so it's much easier to pretend he is who they claim he is.



Plus, Louis still seems to be on relatively good terms with Simon, who they've declared the Big Bad. Reply

Thread



But one day Harry's gonna get a serious gf and shit's gonna hit the fan lol But she'll probably be famous and they'll say it's pr. Reply

Thread



Harry doesn't have the courage to tell Larries to fuck off already lol Meanwhile Liam, Zayn, Louis, and I think even Niall have all said none of it is real and have talked about how it bothers them. I know it doesn't matter if he says something or not but he knows he'll lose some of his fanbase if he trashes Larry so he basically says nothing and the fanbase just runs with he's a gay rights activist because of it Reply

Thread



Oh I've seen that crap. Cause he'll wave rainbow flags and wear rainbows on his clothes, he's sending messages lmao



I've seen Harry deny it before in interviews, but the last one was probably back in 2012 or 2013. But yeah. He doesn't have strong reactions to much of anything publicly. We'll see if he gets more open in his solo career, but I doubt it. He got bogged down by people being too in his business I think. Reply

Thread



"ARE YOU ANTIS BLIND? LARRY IS SO FUKING REAL <3 <3" Reply

I didn't even notice the cut for the conspiracy theory shit. Holy fuck. Reply

They truly are something else. It's disturbing but also kind of fascinating. Reply

Thread



The level of delusion Larries seem to possess is honestly astounding. Reply

1. The blue and green hearts got removed from the original IG post of the vid (larry 1, rest of the world 0)





further proof:



2. (oldie but a goldie) Harry has blue and green key sleeves







3. harry wore blue, louis wore green. (larries 500, rest of the world, -1)







4. the W O rL D



people legitimately take this shit seriously



i find this shit hilarious until it sinks in that Reply

Thread



Now that he's fake "dating" the Calder triplets again, it's pretty obvious that Modest was worried that people would catch on to the truth once Louis didn't have a beard for all of 5 minutes. What they didn't tell you is that the airport arrest was actually because the fan got video of Louis on the phone with Harry and he would have lost his contract if that got out.



source: shayme Reply

anyway w/e i'm just here for the Ayoade gifs



imagine what Larries could accomplish if they actually focused all that energy on something worthwhileanyway w/e i'm just here for the Ayoade gifs Reply

Edited at 2017-03-11 10:30 pm (UTC) The fact that there are 40+ year old mothers of three that spend most of the day thinking they are decoding secret messages from two ex-boybanders send to them through clothing, colours and emojis while stalking and harassing their families and girlfriends makes me wanna cry. Reply

Thread



That's a nice tnetennba! Reply

Thread



bless this gif! Reply

Thread



I hope Harry gets a boyfriend and is very public with him. they will go insane. Reply

It's funny because they claim they're all about supporting LGBT+ community but they won't accept it if Harry came out with a man that isn't Louis. Reply

Thread



is harry into men? i legit don't follow them but always go into ontd posts for the larries and commentaries lol! Reply

Thread



some fans think he is idk Reply

Thread



Larries are pathetic as usual



