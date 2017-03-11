Louis Tomlinson & Steve Aoki release "Just Hold On" Music Video
Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki released the music video for their colaboration this week. (Don't worry ONTD, Louis isn't in it.)
[Steve also tweeted his support after the LAX/paparazo-debacle]
[100% indisputable proof under here]
source: I, II, III,
has anyone in a boyband ever comunicated with you through clothes and colour-schemes to let you know about their sex life, ONTD?
Wish the paparazzi respected personal space— Just Hold Aoki (@steveaoki) 4 March 2017
It's pretty much your run-of-the-mill EDM video, but if you need something to cheer you up and make you feel better about yourself AND wanna know how a video about an interracial couple partying all over the world and getting married is proof that Larry is still real in 2017 here you go:
U can still do your job without having to put your camera literally in someone's face.— Just Hold Aoki (@steveaoki) 4 March 2017
sadly dude's voice is as NOPE as his face...
Either way, how wild that married adults would attack the gf of a boy bander.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/3
howwwww are they still going after all this time
I need Louis to marry Eleanor and have some more kids so they'll finally give up.
Plus, Louis still seems to be on relatively good terms with Simon, who they've declared the Big Bad.
I've seen Harry deny it before in interviews, but the last one was probably back in 2012 or 2013. But yeah. He doesn't have strong reactions to much of anything publicly. We'll see if he gets more open in his solo career, but I doubt it. He got bogged down by people being too in his business I think.
1. The blue and green hearts got removed from the original IG post of the vid (larry 1, rest of the world 0)
further proof:
2. (oldie but a goldie) Harry has blue and green key sleeves
3. harry wore blue, louis wore green. (larries 500, rest of the world, -1)
4. the W O rL D
source: shayme
anyway w/e i'm just here for the Ayoade gifs
Why is the video for this song just coming out now too? It was released in December wasn't it?