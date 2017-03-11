marina diamandis ♦

Louis Tomlinson & Steve Aoki release "Just Hold On" Music Video

Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki released the music video for their colaboration this week. (Don't worry ONTD, Louis isn't in it.)



[Steve also tweeted his support after the LAX/paparazo-debacle]
It's pretty much your run-of-the-mill EDM video, but if you need something to cheer you up and make you feel better about yourself AND wanna know how a video about an interracial couple partying all over the world and getting married is proof that Larry is still real in 2017 here you go:

[100% indisputable proof under here]
source: I, II, III,
has anyone in a boyband ever comunicated with you through clothes and colour-schemes to let you know about their sex life, ONTD?
