Tweet from Billy Ray Cyrus Sparks Rumors of Secret Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wedding

This has been denied by her manager via Us Weekly. Billy Ray is just trolling, as usual.

it's not like he has anything better to do anyway

lol that thing shes wearing for her "secret wedding" tho..

Maybe new music?

I do miss her work ethic in the pop game.. When she had a new album coming out she would fully dive in

They're staying down the road from me right now in Tahoe! My boyfriend met Liam at the ski resort yesterday. Weirdness.



Edited at 2017-03-11 07:38 pm (UTC)

Infiltrate, sis! Get the scoop!



Out of curiosity, which resort was it? Reply

Sierra-at-Tahoe



All the girls at the resort were going crazy. Reply

ONTD Original, sis!

Is LIAM HOT? And omg sis you can bring the #exclusive to ontd!!!!

We need more info sis! Did you go to the wedding??

so not getting married

I mean wouldn't it make more sense for it to be relating to her next ~era? It has been almost 4 years since Bangerz and her whole The Voice gig was definitely supposed to be a toning down of her brand, i.e. gearing up for a new record.

She returns to film the fall season of the voice in June

i thought the dead petz thing came after bangers? ngl i quite liked bangers and even bb talk, she's got a nice voice. but you'll never catch me admitting that irl

I haven't acknowledged Wayne Coyne's existence since he got ditched by his cool af wife, erased every decent person from his life and started smoking glass with teenagers so Dead Petz nevah happened.

Dead Petz was after Bangerz. That was the SoundCloud album that she self funded.

trying to steal noah's moment, i see

It's been forever since her last album. It's really brave of her to take this long of a break in this current pop climate.

Didn't she take a really long break before this too? I remember calling her a has-been and then Bangers came out.

I think she was called a has-been because her Can't Be Tamed era was ha ArtPop era and the last Hannah Montana album was a big ass flop.



Not gonna lie, I wasn't really checking for her because I figured her career was over once Hannah Montana was over, but I think she tried to do that acting in the years between CBT and Bangerz, but that didn't really work out... Reply

She seems to be focusing more on her foundation and being an activist now. I wouldn't be surprised if she bought out her record deal and just kept releasing albums on sound cloud, move to a farm and settle down.

I really think that because of how she was so present in pop culture through this generation's youth from Hannah Montana and Bangerz.. She'll always be a household name regardless of how she lives her life. It's like if Taylor Swift or Beyonce suddenly stopped making music, they would still remain known by the general public. However, I do think she has to release a major label album soon because of her RCA contract.

her reflection is in the monitor taking the pic so it looks like she's watching playback of possibly a music video while filming and then sent the pic to some of her fam. guess she can't wear a white dress anymore.

omg celebs apathetic expressions when taking photos of screens always crack me up

lmfaoooo same

Yea I immediately thought music video as well.

oh, i didn't even notice that. i could see it being a new photoshoot or music video. maybe she'll surprise drop a single

ya looked like a music vid to me too

omg this is too meta 😲



So it's a pic of a pic of a pic of a pic? 😲 Reply

she would wear that for her wedding

omg i love your icon cheryl is prob my fave next to veronica

yesss good taste <33

#StilltheKing lol

i thought she got married nye?

"the same as I do." Confirmed.

I know it's a Saturday night but this is super lame.

ew that outfit

