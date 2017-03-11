Tweet from Billy Ray Cyrus Sparks Rumors of Secret Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wedding
I'm so happy...you are happy @MileyCyrus. pic.twitter.com/LcDV2UvMmV— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) March 10, 2017
Thursday Billy Ray Cyrus posted a somewhat "cryptic tweet" (see above) of a photo of Miley in a white dress, commenting on her happiness. Fans have taken this as a sign that Miley and Liam Hemsworth have officially tied the knot, sending the internet into a frenzy.
Fans started flooding the comments section of the Instagram photo, and tweeting at Billy Ray, questioning whether or not the pic was from Miley and Liam’s wedding. Billy Ray went as far as retweeting fans questioning if the shot was from the pair’s nuptials.
Did Miley get married?! I NEED ANSWERS https://t.co/OZVtoo14cr— Issa Claudia (@ClaudiaMelissv) March 10, 2017
I saw this ans atuomatic thought wedding.. https://t.co/6FYpt1k0ic— Kamiℓℓe (@MeelieFangirls) March 10, 2017
Did she get married.... https://t.co/IPPVcSxUEt— dayra. (@vixennicks) March 10, 2017
However, in another odd move, Billy Ray tweeted the same photo, telling the public not to jump the gun.
Whoa! Don't jump the gun. Been at work #StillTheKing Glad to see so many love @MileyCyrus the same as I do #happy pic.twitter.com/a6kW20yzPG— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) March 11, 2017
*what is the truth oprah gif*
