Tweet from Billy Ray Cyrus Sparks Rumors of Secret Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Wedding



Thursday Billy Ray Cyrus posted a somewhat "cryptic tweet" (see above) of a photo of Miley in a white dress, commenting on her happiness. Fans have taken this as a sign that Miley and Liam Hemsworth have officially tied the knot, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Fans started flooding the comments section of the Instagram photo, and tweeting at Billy Ray, questioning whether or not the pic was from Miley and Liam’s wedding. Billy Ray went as far as retweeting fans questioning if the shot was from the pair’s nuptials.









However, in another odd move, Billy Ray tweeted the same photo, telling the public not to jump the gun.



