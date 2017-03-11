fifth harmony to watch camila cabello perform
Fifth Harmony will be attending the #KCAs where they're nominated for multiple awards. Camila Cabello will also be in attendance to perform. pic.twitter.com/zPJ5kfKJDz— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 10, 2017
- karla will be performing 'bad things' with mgk at this year's kids choice awards
- fifth harmony will also be attending the prestigious award show. fifth harmony is nominated for multiple categories
- this marks their first "reunion" since splitting in late 2016
