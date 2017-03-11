fifth harmony to watch camila cabello perform

i don't even care for fifth harmony but i want camilla to flop Reply

Thread

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same but I feel like it's just not realistic considering the money her label will spend on her material and promo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, she's terrible lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP should include the date of the award show in this post. Isn't it like today or something. Reply

Thread

Link

*Cue the JT watching Britney kiss Madonna gifs now*



But really, I feel like 4H will find a way not to be there, or not be on camera. Reply

Thread

Link

she looks BEAUTIFUL here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope they make faces at the camera Reply

Thread

Link

you know they will, and we will be here to laugh and bitch about it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





with all the drama, hilarious tryhardness. like demi once said shes the only one w star quality!!! she saw the mess karla is and what she can bring!







#ourgeneration_BEYONCE ! lmao imo she makes the pop industry kind of interesting again??with all the drama, hilarious tryhardness. like demi once said shes the only one w star quality!!! she saw the mess karla is and what she can bring!#ourgeneration_BEYONCE ! Reply

Thread

Link

LOL that gif! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This gif is killing me 😂😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is so cute 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

if only they were relevant, the drama could be iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao that body guard sippin on water is me watching her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I met a girl last week with a Carmilla tattoo lmao. We were talking about Fifth Harmony and she said Carmilla was the only one she liked and I said she's the one I don't like and she revealed a "bad things" tattoo on her finger. Yikes. Reply

Thread

Link

it's funny bc her name is actually camila!! i guess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

¿Quién es Carmilla? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

noooo omg, and if it's actually carmilla on her bod then she's extra messy lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tbh Kids Choice Awards is probably more prestigious than boring shit like American Music Awards, iHeart Music Awards or World Music Awards. At least it airs on every Nick network all around the world and watching celebrities get slimed is actually fun Reply

Thread

Link

I hope 5H wins some awards for the awkwardness of Camila going up there with them to accept or something. Reply

Thread

Link

Is Fifth Harmony performing? I don't know if the KCA's realize this, but Bad Things is about getting your back blown out by an ain't shit man..and it explicitly states that. Reply

Thread

Link

they're performing the good things remix Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The KCA have been sexually liberated ever since 17 year old Britney performed in a white shirt with her perked and freshly implanted DDs and rock hard nips. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was banned though for dat lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Rihanna performed Rude Boy and DNCE performed Cake By The Ocean so, they don't care, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That picture lmao



At least the 5H tag is relevant in this post Reply

Thread

Link



can't wait to see their reactions Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao this attitude is why they all flops Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tbh their endless drama is the only mildly interesting thing about this group Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was always funny the way people tried to spin these kind of reactions into "OMG THEY ALL HATE EACH OTHER!" when I think it was hella obvious the other 4 girls genuinely were cool with each other but couldn't stand Camila at all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i swear to god this open mouthed surprise pose of hers is making me detest her completely even though i know nothing about her (except that she is a racist)



Edited at 2017-03-11 07:46 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

taylor taught ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hope she bombs x Reply

Thread

Link

your comment and the one below is killing me.

CL, make up your mind! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link