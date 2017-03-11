Chimamanda Adichie Responds to Criticism

That's how I read her comment last night anyway. Reply

OP you better put a space for "transwomen" or else that one user will educate you. It's very significant. Reply

is it tho Reply

...have you spoken to trans women before to determine this isn't a big deal for them?



Edit: nvm I read this as you being sarcastic, my bad



oop sorry my mistake! Reply

No problem. It's a logical distinction so I understand why there is a space but one user spammed that last post with a link to educate anyone who didn't write it correctly. After the first eight times, I was like, "Are you gonna contribute anything else to the conversation or...?"

PSA: Trans is an adjective so it's always "trans women" with a space for the same reason that it's never blondewoman, Chineseman or deafkid. — Amadi (@amaditalks) March 11, 2017

tbf it should be noted Reply

i still think what she said was dumb



"I do not believe that, say, a person who has lived in the world as a man for 30 years experiences gender in the same way as a person female since birth."



not every person transitions when they're 30 though soooo

She was obviously giving an example tho Reply

i could give examples all day about how someone did this and someone did that to represent a whole subgroup but that doesn't make it okay



an example that excluded a lot of the community and strictly fit her narrative

i could give examples all day about how someone did this and someone did that to represent a whole subgroup but that doesn't make it okay

And yet you defended Katy Perry with every fiber of your being in that last post. Reply

I don't know which post to settle down in now with the barrage of Emma posts and this. Reply

This is what I thought her last statement was trying to say, it was just worded poorly. Reply

On a scale of 1 to Perry Edwards how problematic is this post gonna be Reply

Lena Dunham Reply

Madonna Reply

not perrie being the barometer for problematic when lena dunham exists Reply

I forgot about her tbh Reply

lmao Reply

Tina Fey Reply

dakota fanning Reply

a person who has lived in the world as a man for 30 years experiences gender in the same way as a person female since birth



But isn't it also fair to say trans people are living in friction with this type of socialization though? She seems to be missing the concept of gender dysphoria completely.



Edited at 2017-03-11 05:48 pm (UTC)

Everyone lives in friction with gendered socialization. That's why gender non conformity exists.... Reply

I appreciate that she listened to the criticism, but she couldn't have done so too carefully considering that fact that she essentially reiterated her initial argument.

This "lived as a man for 30 years" presumption completely discounts the ages at which people come out as trans, the anxiety and dysmorphia that comes as a result of not being able to outwardly express your gender, and the fact that many trans women can't actually, you know, live as women—gender isn't as simple as just "choosing" to live a certain way because external pressures affect you too.

All in all, she's right about cis and trans women's experiences being different, but she ultimately comes off like a tone-deaf terf, which is really nauseating. Reply

the message she seems to be trying to say- that there are differences between a cis woman's life and a trans woman's life- is fine. but her language here is still wrong. a trans woman didn't "spend 30 years as a man". trans women were never men. Reply

yep, and she's still quite conspicuously avoiding just saying "trans women are women" Reply

yep Reply

genuine question, what is "feeling like a woman"? Cause whenever i see this, this 'feeling" is all about people feeling affinity with gender roles typically associated with women. But there is nothing inherently "woman" or female about the roles society assigns to people. So what exactly is feeling like a woman? Reply

IA.



I'm not arguing that biological men are awarded privilege based purely on their sex at birth, but I think it's wrong to say, "all trans women have internalized this privilege." Has it ever happened? Sure, at some point, probably has, but it's not a widespread experience that we should be using to diminish trans women as women. Reply

ita. The language used again in this statement is still 🤔 to me.



Edited at 2017-03-11 05:56 pm (UTC)

Maybe I'm giving her too much credit, but I saw it as saying someone who spent those years being perceived as a man. Reply

yeah, her language is really transparent. it's clear she means to separate trans women from women. Reply

yup, her language is still iffy Reply

thank you! Reply

exactly Reply

she also seems to be missing the point that just you are perceived as something and treated that way, doesn't mean you're gonna feel good about it. Reply

yeah she still doesn't seem to want to say that trans women are in fact women Reply

I do not believe that the experience of a trans woman is the same as that of a person born female



When I read it last night that is exactly what I got from the statement. Interestingly, lots of people here have said the exact same thing when Bruce became Caitlyn so I was surprised at some of the comments in the other post. Reply

she still sounds pretty uneducated about trans issues tbqh Reply

That's pretty much what I've gathered from the initial interview and this statement. Reply

A lot of us cis-women could definitely benefit from more education, Adichie and myself included. Reply

Same. Despite the absolute shit that last post was, it opened my eyes into a lot of things I never thought about (and me being able to live life without thinking about gender issues is a privilege in itself) and it introduced me to trans women twitter accounts and activist and I'd rather listen to them. Reply

"part of feminism" "space in feminism" feels like a lot tip toeing to me. her response should have been that trans women are women. i'm really disappointed by her original comments and even more disappointed by this response. Reply

ia.



i don't think anyone was saying she was excluding trans women from feminism, but that her comments read that she was excluding trans women from womanhood (so the whole "ofc trans women are part of feminism is a non-starter). i just don't know why she has such a hard time saying trans women are women. when someone asks, are trans women women, you can say "yes but trans womens' experiences differ from cisgendered womens' experiences and it's important to acknowledge..." and go on to talk about the unique struggles of both. like idk it's not that hard. she should know better. Reply

she knows exactly what she's saying, and clearly means to separate trans women from women. it's gross and upsetting. Reply

The omission of just saying trans women are women does stand out. I think if she has released this statement first, the question wouldn't have been asked, but as she lead off with comments omitting cis from her statement, she should have clarified that. Reply

ita Reply

exactly, is it really that hard to say that trans women are women?? Reply

Exactly. I get that she has a point buried in her statement somewhere, but it's completely discredited by the fact that she seems opposed to simply acknowledging that trans women are women. I could have possibly overlooked her original statement by saying "well I get what she meant" had she actually made that distinction in her 'response' to criticism, but she essentially just doubled down on her original statement.



Edited at 2017-03-11 06:15 pm (UTC)

alright, the experiences are indeed different but since when does your experience decide your "womanhood"? even if trans women live their life as their assigned sex before transitioning, their experience is not cisgender. to say a trans woman benefits from the same privileges of being born male is so purposefully obtuse and feels hostile towards the trans community. to me, this "clarification" still fails to explain the erasing tone of her initial comment. i'm tired of cis people being asked to speak for the trans community, as if every part of life isn't already incredibly gendered and silencing. we deserve a medium. Reply

Lmao I can't take a round two already. The last post really upset me. I'm out. Reply

ikr i don't have the strength. hasn't even been 24 hours. Reply

I know I shouldn't say this but I actually cried last night. Mostly because I remembered conversations with my ex-bff (whom I still love very much) and how hard transitioning is for her and everything she's had to go through.



ikr Reply

I ready every single page this morning while I was having breakfast because I hate myself. Reply

yeah, im still pretty pissed off. Reply

aside from all the gross rhetoric it was crazy to see ppl straight up lying abt stastistics when we all have the internet and can check. like someone legit said the HRC did a report on trans ppl that proves they are better off than cis ppl n dont face more violence but when u look at it literally states the opposite n disproves their claims. ontd truly doesnt read.

it literally states the opposite n disproves their claims. ontd truly doesnt read.



same.

aside from all the gross rhetoric it was crazy to see ppl straight up lying abt stastistics when we all have the internet and can check. like someone legit said the HRC did a report on trans ppl that proves they are better off than cis ppl n dont face more violence but when u look at the HRC 's report it literally states the opposite n disproves their claims. ontd truly doesnt read.

the terfs from that secret ontd L chat thing really came out in force Reply

luckily it seems like everyone's awake now Reply

I just finished the other post. Refreshed and look what's at the top of the page. 🙃 Reply

Yeah, I woke up feeling really heavy this morning after that shitshow last night. I'm gonna peace out bc I already see the usual suspects here. Reply

the "living 30 years as a man part" is still sus but overall i see her point I guess...



but tbh I'm really tired of these posts, it always delves into 500+ comments of cis women fighting against each other when like...none of this is about us and honestly idc what some of y'all have to say. i wish we had more trans women here (trans men as well tbh) so I could hear their perspective. it breaks my heart that so many trans ladies have left this site bc of not feeling safe.



Edited at 2017-03-11 05:56 pm (UTC)

It's really a shame because there were two trans women (I think) in the post but at least one felt uncomfortable in the post and left so the rest of us were left to assume to know what they're going through while silencing the community that we're supposedly championing for. Disappointment all around. Reply

absolutely mte



it's hard too bc I don't want a trans woman to have to sit through and read what can be really disturbingly transphobic rhetoric (like some of the comments in yesterday's post...like jfc) in to educate the rest of us. Reply

some trans women have been bullied off this community & i don't blame trans users for not wanting to argue w/ these terfs honestly Reply

you right Reply

that's true Reply

Yes, this Reply

