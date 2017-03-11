Chimamanda Adichie Responds to Criticism
In response to the criticisms she has faced for her statement on trans women (see this post), Chimamanda posted this statement to her Facebook page:
"Of course trans women are part of feminism.
I do not believe that the experience of a trans woman is the same as that of a person born female. I do not believe that, say, a person who has lived in the world as a man for 30 years experiences gender in the same way as a person female since birth.
Gender matters because of socialization. And our socialization shapes how we occupy our space in the world.
To say this is not to exclude trans women from Feminism or to suggest that trans issues are not feminist issues or to diminish the violence they experience - a violence that is pure misogyny.
But simply to say that acknowledging differences and being supportive are not mutually exclusive. And that there is space in feminism for different experiences.
"I do not believe that, say, a person who has lived in the world as a man for 30 years experiences gender in the same way as a person female since birth."
not every person transitions when they're 30 though soooo
i could give examples all day about how someone did this and someone did that to represent a whole subgroup but that doesn't make it okay
But isn't it also fair to say trans people are living in friction with this type of socialization though? She seems to be missing the concept of gender dysphoria completely.
This "lived as a man for 30 years" presumption completely discounts the ages at which people come out as trans, the anxiety and dysmorphia that comes as a result of not being able to outwardly express your gender, and the fact that many trans women can't actually, you know, live as women—gender isn't as simple as just "choosing" to live a certain way because external pressures affect you too.
All in all, she's right about cis and trans women's experiences being different, but she ultimately comes off like a tone-deaf terf, which is really nauseating.
I'm not arguing that biological men are awarded privilege based purely on their sex at birth, but I think it's wrong to say, "all trans women have internalized this privilege." Has it ever happened? Sure, at some point, probably has, but it's not a widespread experience that we should be using to diminish trans women as women.
When I read it last night that is exactly what I got from the statement. Interestingly, lots of people here have said the exact same thing when Bruce became Caitlyn so I was surprised at some of the comments in the other post.
i don't think anyone was saying she was excluding trans women from feminism, but that her comments read that she was excluding trans women from womanhood (so the whole "ofc trans women are part of feminism is a non-starter). i just don't know why she has such a hard time saying trans women are women. when someone asks, are trans women women, you can say "yes but trans womens' experiences differ from cisgendered womens' experiences and it's important to acknowledge..." and go on to talk about the unique struggles of both. like idk it's not that hard. she should know better.
aside from all the gross rhetoric it was crazy to see ppl straight up lying abt stastistics when we all have the internet and can check. like someone legit said the HRC did a report on trans ppl that proves they are better off than cis ppl n dont face more violence but when u look at the HRC 's report
it literally states the opposite n disproves their claims. ontd truly doesnt read.
but tbh I'm really tired of these posts, it always delves into 500+ comments of cis women fighting against each other when like...none of this is about us and honestly idc what some of y'all have to say. i wish we had more trans women here (trans men as well tbh) so I could hear their perspective. it breaks my heart that so many trans ladies have left this site bc of not feeling safe.
it's hard too bc I don't want a trans woman to have to sit through and read what can be really disturbingly transphobic rhetoric (like some of the comments in yesterday's post...like jfc) in to educate the rest of us.