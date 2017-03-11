Emma Watson is Proud of the "Incredibly Subtle" Gay Representation in Beauty and the Beast
"I think that's what's so fantastic about Josh's performance is that it's so subtle. It's always like, does he idolize Gaston? Is he in love with Gaston? What's the relationship there? And I think it's incredibly subtle, to be perfectly honest. I don't want people going in this movie thinking that there's like a huge narrative there. There really isn't. It's incredibly subtle, and it's kind of a play on having the audience go, 'Is it, or is it not?' I think it's fun. I love the ambiguity there."
.@EmmaWatson says she loves the "subtlety": https://t.co/sSBuLnMZAn #BeautyAndTheBeast— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 11, 2017
I feel like this gif is gonna get a lot of mileage on ONTD.
i'm sorry I don't make the rules
IT'S SUBTLE!!! YOU'LL BARELY NOTICE!!!
jfc, she should have kept her mouth shut
*sets up tent*
This girl is a mess she needs to go away and be quiet for real
You might even say, it's subtle
