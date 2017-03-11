Annie-stairs

Emma Watson is Proud of the "Incredibly Subtle" Gay Representation in Beauty and the Beast

"I think that's what's so fantastic about Josh's performance is that it's so subtle. It's always like, does he idolize Gaston? Is he in love with Gaston? What's the relationship there? And I think it's incredibly subtle, to be perfectly honest. I don't want people going in this movie thinking that there's like a huge narrative there. There really isn't. It's incredibly subtle, and it's kind of a play on having the audience go, 'Is it, or is it not?' I think it's fun. I love the ambiguity there."


