Professional Troll Katie Hopkins ordered to pay £24,000 by courts

Human shit stain Katie Hopkin's trolling has finally caught up with her after she was ordered by courts to pay £24,000 in compensation to food blogger Jack Monroe.-Monroe sued the rentagob for tweets that she claimed caused harm to her reputation.-Katie tweeted:-She had actually mistaken Monroe for the journalist Laurie Penny (whomade comments regarding vandalising memorials); Monroe had made no such comments.-Monroe told Katie. Katie did neither.-On top of the £24,000 loss,Sad.