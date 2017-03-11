Professional Troll Katie Hopkins ordered to pay £24,000 by courts
Katie Hopkins LOSES libel tweets case and is forced to pay writer Jack Monroe £24,000 https://t.co/KqvJPycMtW pic.twitter.com/CXYG1gB4d4— Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) March 10, 2017
Human shit stain Katie Hopkin's trolling has finally caught up with her after she was ordered by courts to pay £24,000 in compensation to food blogger Jack Monroe.
-Monroe sued the rentagob for tweets that she claimed caused harm to her reputation.
-Katie tweeted: "@MsJackMonroe scrawled on any memorials recently? Vandalised the memory of those who fought for your freedom. Grandma got any more medals?"
-She had actually mistaken Monroe for the journalist Laurie Penny (who had made comments regarding vandalising memorials); Monroe had made no such comments.
-Monroe told Katie if she apologised and donated £5,000 to charities helping migrants that she would not sue. Katie did neither.
-On top of the £24,000 loss, Katie's legal bills are reported to be over £300,000. Sad.
She's the fucking worst. I rejoiced when this popped up on my feed
Remember when she tweeted an apology at like 2 AM
also this is always relevant: