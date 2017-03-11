TV Ratings Friday: ‘The Vampire Diaries’ ends on a season high
TV Ratings Friday: ‘The Vampire Diaries’ ends on a season high https://t.co/ZzLKvW2Sfd— Screener-TVBTN (@TVbytheNumbers) 11. März 2017
source
TVD ends with it's best ratings in over a year (0.5 demo / 1.19 million total viewers)
a recap of the finale from tvline
Thoughts about the finale
Stefan was screwed over so hard...It should have ended with Stelena, it should have ended with Tyler/Caroline and Bonnie/Damon lmao but oh well
Damon was my favorite before when he was bad but the whole Delena bullshit ruined both Elena and Damon...So I would have been okay with him sacrificing himself for Stefan in the end as his redemption but ofc they didn't do it.
Also what was the point of making Elena and Damon human if they didn't have kids that she wanted so much? lol
I was happy to see Lexi even though it was in the afterlife lol
I'm glad Bonnie didn't actually end up with Enzo.
Klaroline makes me sick. I was expecting a drawing of a horse in the end...
I was glad Katherine ended up as the big bad of the series, she was by far the best villain they've ever had, and I for one, do not need her to get a happy ending, she's a villain and she should have stayed a villain, so at least that was done. She ended up in hell but I'm just imagining her running that hell like a boss bitch she is.
Elena and Damon are the worst ship ever, no chemistry whatsoever.
I'm glad it's done and everyone can move on lol
Re: Thoughts about the finale
I think that's open to interpretation. Like, the end is them after they've lived a long and happy life together. Who is to say that didn't include kids, grandkids, etc. I think they just glossed over all of that for timing + choose your own interpretation sake.
Re: Thoughts about the finale
Re: Thoughts about the finale
Also there was no reason why anyone had to die - Damon could have tied Katherine to a chair in the hall.
Re: Thoughts about the finale
Steroline was always dumb, Caroline was the biggest Stelena shipper and she always believed Stefan and Elena were meant to be and she always looked at him as a friend and then because of Delena they had to ruin that too...
Re: Thoughts about the finale
And lol literally every character ended up being romantically involved with or bffs with someone who killed someone they love. They are the worst, they even committed vampire genocide when they killed Kol and no one even mentioned it once (but seeing their lack of morals in action, maybe vampire genocide isn't a bad thing).
Re: Thoughts about the finale
these characters literally have no morals