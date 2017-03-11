TV Ratings Friday: ‘The Vampire Diaries’ ends on a season high

So sad Price Peterson isn't doing tvd recaps anymore, it doesn't feel complete without him. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad he stopped because he started kissing Julie Plec's ass tbh, I stopped reading his recaps at some point because it turned from snarkiness into too much praise for storylines that were awful and it happened just when he met the cast and Julie...lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I admit I haven't actually enjoyed the recaps much these past few seasons but it was part of my ritual. I did feel like it was an odd mix of nuanced observations that usually weren't flattering and overpraising the show, like he was over it but forcing himself to stay positive for the job. I guess I was wrong! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I loved his recaps of first two seasons, he was calling out the bad things while praising the good, but then he started overpraising everything and it was too much, even his criticism wasn't even criticism anymore because he always turned it around into something OTT ever since Julie started sharing his recaps, i'm over him tbh lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, his recaps got so bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His recaps were half the reason I stuck with the show when it started going downhill and even when I quit the show, I'd still read his recaps for a while. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

best ratings in over a year = 0.5? yikes Reply

Thread

Link

CW ratings have dropped further than normal so those numbers aren't surprising Reply

Thread

Link

So, I stopped watching the show before but I came back for the finale and it was awful lol



Stefan was screwed over so hard...It should have ended with Stelena, it should have ended with Tyler/Caroline and Bonnie/Damon lmao but oh well



Damon was my favorite before when he was bad but the whole Delena bullshit ruined both Elena and Damon...So I would have been okay with him sacrificing himself for Stefan in the end as his redemption but ofc they didn't do it.



Also what was the point of making Elena and Damon human if they didn't have kids that she wanted so much? lol



I was happy to see Lexi even though it was in the afterlife lol



I'm glad Bonnie didn't actually end up with Enzo.



Klaroline makes me sick. I was expecting a drawing of a horse in the end...



I was glad Katherine ended up as the big bad of the series, she was by far the best villain they've ever had, and I for one, do not need her to get a happy ending, she's a villain and she should have stayed a villain, so at least that was done. She ended up in hell but I'm just imagining her running that hell like a boss bitch she is.



Elena and Damon are the worst ship ever, no chemistry whatsoever.





I'm glad it's done and everyone can move on lol



Reply

Thread

Link

Also what was the point of making Elena and Damon human if they didn't have kids that she wanted so much?



I think that's open to interpretation. Like, the end is them after they've lived a long and happy life together. Who is to say that didn't include kids, grandkids, etc. I think they just glossed over all of that for timing + choose your own interpretation sake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they should have at least said it in a line, it would take a few seconds, i don't like the open interpretation endings it's just lazy lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It would be hilarious of Caroline went over to The Originals because it would as a love interest for Klaus, which means she got over her husband and love of her life dying pretty quick. They'll also get rid of her kids because no one wants to see a single mom fussing over children in a teen show.



Also there was no reason why anyone had to die - Damon could have tied Katherine to a chair in the hall. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao nothing makes sense on this show anymore

Steroline was always dumb, Caroline was the biggest Stelena shipper and she always believed Stefan and Elena were meant to be and she always looked at him as a friend and then because of Delena they had to ruin that too... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol I think Plec just has a boner for bad boys and can't help herself. When Damon went good she actually created Enzo, Damon v.2, as his bad boy substitute. I can't believe marble mouth even went on to become a show regular but Plec just can't give up those bad boys.



And lol literally every character ended up being romantically involved with or bffs with someone who killed someone they love. They are the worst, they even committed vampire genocide when they killed Kol and no one even mentioned it once (but seeing their lack of morals in action, maybe vampire genocide isn't a bad thing). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and not to mention Klaroline, she fell for a person who wanted to kill her multiple times, both her and Tyler, who KILLED Tyler's mom along with multiple other people, and after she had been judging Elena for falling for Damon lol





these characters literally have no morals Reply

Parent

Thread



Link