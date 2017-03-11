Emma Watson explains why she wasn't in La La Land
Emma Watson explains why she wasn't cast in La La Land: https://t.co/Z3KALEpIFJ pic.twitter.com/D2we1J5BNU— Us Weekly (@usweekly) 11. März 2017
in case you missed it, Emma W. and Miles Teller were the original cast for LLL.
Emma W. spoke to SiriusXM on why it didn't happened:
"It's one of these frustrating things where names get attached to projects very early on as a way to kind of build anticipation or excitement for something that's coming before anything is really actually agreed or set in stone."
"[Beauty and the Beast] wasn't a movie I could just sort of step into. I knew I had horse training, I knew I had dancing, I knew I had three months of singing ahead of me and I knew I had to be in London to really do that. This wasn't a movie I could just kind of parachute into. I knew I had to do the work, and I had to be where I had to be. So, you know, scheduling conflict-wise, it just didn't work out."
"I'm so thrilled that musicals are so celebrated at the moment! They seem to be back in the zeitgeist and people are kind of celebrating and loving music and singing and dancing again. I thought [La La Land] was wonderful. It's lovely."
that sounds fake but okay.
Beast was at least a guaranteed huge box office hit. She made the understandable and safe choice.
That being said, I do wish they had gotten someone else to sing for her instead.
Emma Stone really is super charming and seems so much more genuine than Watson.
Stone looks like one the best actresses of all time if compared to Watson
[spoiler]i'd prefer it if the two idiotic characters i sacrificed 2 hours watching actually get together in the end >:(