Emma Watson explains why she wasn't in La La Land

that was 3 months wasted my friend since autotune is carrying you Reply

Thread

Link

lol srsly I just listened to the full version of Belle with my good headphones on and the autotune is sooo blatant and heavy wtf. It's almost like she barely sang a note herself. They also unnecessarily autotuned Luke Evans in that song so idk what's going on there since we know he can sing but I'd really really love to see her sing a live version to satisfy my curiosity about her singing skills. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Yup. Especially after hearing the OST. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol for real Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So is she saying that they used her name to build excitement?



that sounds fake but okay. Reply

Thread

Link

Lol yeah, who does she think she is? And especially when, they actually got bigger stars, in the end. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Didn't she fire her agent after La La Land blew up or did the internet lie to me? Reply

Thread

Link





http://www.nme.com/news/music/emma-wats on-miles-teller-raising-hell-with-agents-a fter-losing-la-la-land-roles-1964071 Not sure if she fired her agent or just went off on them. I just googled and this article at NME popped up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad they didn't go with Miles and Watson. I just can't see it Reply

Thread

Link

Watson would have been tetrible for sure. Miles, I dunno. He isn't charming like Ryan can be IMO. Probably wouldn't have sung and danced any worse though lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually think he's incredibly charming and it is the only reason he has had the success he has while being so fucking ugly, lmao. Before he showed his ass my friends and I all had weird crushes on him we couldn't explain...anytime someone mentioned him for a while it was like, "OK, you know who's so fugly but I'm weirdly attracted to because of his personality????" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Can Teller even sing or dance though? I mean Gosling isn't really that amazing as a singer/dancer but did at least a passable job. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The scene with J.K. Simmons would've been distractingly meta if Miles had been in the film Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, neither really has the on-screen charisma their characters needed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah good call on that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And what a waste those three months of singing lessons were Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe she was even worse before. Her singing is very secondary-female-lead-at-high-school's-m usical.



Edited at 2017-03-11 05:24 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Or maybe BATB paid more? Reply

Thread

Link

I would've picked BATB instead too Reply

Thread

Link

I wouldn't. La La Land had written "Oscars" all over it while BATB is just a Disney remake. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's true! But for me, I spent so much time watching BATB as a kid and pretending I was Belle that I don't think I could turn the down the opportunity to be her in a movie, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A Disney remake that's gonna make a gazillion dollars and make her a shit ton of money. It's a good deal regardless of which movie she stuck with Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

La La Land when she was attached to it was a $10M original musical that wasn't even a sure thing to be distributed overseas. It only got a budget increase and locked in WW distribution after they signed on Gosling and Stone -- and, even then, it was still an original musical, which is no sure thing for success.



Beast was at least a guaranteed huge box office hit. She made the understandable and safe choice.



Edited at 2017-03-11 06:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah I mean it's a guaranteed hit plus it's Disney.



That being said, I do wish they had gotten someone else to sing for her instead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No way Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hell no. especially going by Chazelle's track record with awards Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol 😁😁



(I accidentally left that as a standalone comment at first, oop) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did the movie leak? Do you have a link? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, this was a scene they showed when she was on Jimmy Kimmel. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMFAOOOOOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao she'd make a great footballer with acting like that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well Emma Stone is the better actress & the La La Land ppl must be pretty happy how the whole casting situation turned out. Reply

Thread

Link

your icon 😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pretty much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mädchen 💓 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's for sure.



Emma Stone really is super charming and seems so much more genuine than Watson.



Stone looks like one the best actresses of all time if compared to Watson Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





[ spoiler ] i'd prefer it if the two idiotic characters i sacrificed 2 hours watching actually get together in the end >:( i don't care about her or her problems, i just wanted to comment that i finally watched la la land last night and i fully regret the hkd80 i had to pay. it was mostly SHIT and the ending had me raging Reply

Thread

Link

Ending is the best part, sorry about your taste Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does this person hate every star crossed lovers type of story lmfao what a lame reason Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't love the movie, but I agree about the ending. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree. It was realistic and touching. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the movie isn't about relationship love. its about ambition love. you shouldn't give up on your dreams because of someone else. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well it's not like she gave it up for a film that's gonna flop so she wins out either way Reply

Thread

Link

lol okay, if you say so. Reply

Thread

Link

Well at least BATB will make her a shitton of money so...eh? Reply

Thread

Link

Does she get paid based on how well it does or just her regular base salary? 🤔 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She'll get paid whenever the movie is played, even 50 years later. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She already has a shitton of money. It's clear that she wants the industry to see her as a serious, critically-acclaimed actress and it's just not happening for her. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She already has a shit ton of money [2] Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link